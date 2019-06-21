The launch of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is upon us, and it seems poised to become another Pokémon Go-style smash, letting you sling spells, brew potions, and participate in other wizardly activities. But as magical as that is sure to be, it'll also prove draining for your iPhone's battery. To keep the magic going, here are a great selection of battery cases for you to use while playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

Our suggestions

As someone with experience using this case, the Apple Smart Battery Case, though expensive compared to others, is an excellent choice. It intelligently manages charing and power flow, and its battery will always drain first before your iPhone starts losing power. Between the case and your iPhone, you can get about two full charges before you have to charge both devices, and the case fully supports wireless Qi charging, so you can set it down on a pad with your iPhone still inside and watch as both of them charge.

If you want something that adds as little extra bulk as possible, check out the Swaller Slim Portable Charging Case. It features a 4000mAh battery and is as slim as battery cases get, particularly useful for the already-massive iPhone XS Max.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.