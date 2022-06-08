Best iPhone SE (2020) rugged cases iMore 2022

There is no magic case that can guarantee that your iPhone SE won't sustain damage if it falls. However, you can mitigate potential damage by keeping a good quality, heavy-duty, rugged case on your iPhone at all times. A good case is an investment that can save you money on repairs. I'm a big fan of the OtterBox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case. Not only is it a protective case, but the built-in PopSocket on the back provides extra grip to prevent falls in the first place. Here are our favorite iPhone SE (2020) rugged cases.

Trusted case maker OtterBox and popular grip maker PopSocket collaborated to create the Otter + Pop case. This particular one is the OtterBox Otter + Symmetry Series case, one of OtterBox's slimmer but still heavy-duty cases and one of my personal favorite cases. Usually, PopSockets are stuck on the back of a case or phone with adhesive, but the Otter + Pop case has the PopSocket built right on. In case you're unaware, PopSockets help you get a firm, balanced grip on your phone, can be used as a kickstand for watching videos, and fold flat when not in use. If you don't like the PopSocket it comes with, it can be twisted off and replaced with any others you purchase, so you can change up the look of your case. The case is compatible with PopSockets PopTops, Car Vent Mount, and PopSockets Multi-Surface Mount (all sold separately). Wireless charging sometimes works, though you'll probably have better luck if you remove the PopSocket. This is a two-layer case; the outer cover is soft and absorbs impact. The inner layer is a hard shell designed to deflect shock. The case comes in a handful of colors, and the selection of PopSocket designs is huge. Pros: Trusted OtterBox protection without excess bulk

Built-in PopSocket grip

Lots of PopSockets and other accessories available Cons: Wireless charging is iffy

Expensive

Best Overall OtterBox iPhone SE Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Protective grip

$From 40 at OtterBox

$50 at PopSockets

Best Value: Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen offers good quality cases at reasonable prices, and the Spigen Tough Armor iPhone case is no exception. The polycarbonate and TPU Tough Armor case is tough yet relatively slim, adding just a tenth of an inch in thickness to your iPhone SE. The screen and camera cutouts have pronounced edges around them, so no matter which way you set down your iPhone, glass never touches the surface. There's also a built-in kickstand so you can watch videos comfortably on your iPhone. Certified military standard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) protection and Air Cushion Technology means you're less likely to sustain damage if you drop your phone. You can even charge wirelessly with this case on. An earlier version of this case got my son through high school with his iPhone intact. Choose from black, gunmetal, navy blue, or red. Pros: Military-grade protection

Built-in kickstand

Wireless charging compatible

Well-priced Cons: Not a lot of color choices

Design is a bit blocky

Best Value Spigen Tough Armor - various colors iPhone armor

Best Eco-Friendly Case: LifeProof WĀKE

The LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case has a wavy, ocean-inspired design and is eco-friendly. It's made out of salvaged fishing gear and over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. With every purchase, LifeProof donates a dollar to one of their water-conscious nonprofit partners. Through LifeProof's LifeCycle program, you can mail back your used WĀKE case, and LifeProof will recycle it into raw materials and create something new. It's also just a good case. Since this case has a drop-proof rating up to 2 meters (about six feet), you're sure to have that peace of mind. My son-in-law only purchases LifeProof cases, ever since his iPhone survived a two-story fall in one. Despite this protection, it still maintains a slim form factor and wireless charging compatibility. Choose from three colors: black, Down Under (green/orange), and Neptune (blue/green.) Pros: Solid drop protection

Made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic

Wireless charging compatible

One dollar from each purchase goes to environmental non-profit

Recyclable (through LifeProof) Cons: Only three color choices

Best Eco-Friendly Case LifeProof WĀKE Clean up the ocean

$20 at Verizon

Coolest Case: MOUS Limitless 2.0 Protective Case

The MOUS Limitless 2.0 iPhone case is my son's current favorite case; he insisted I include it on this list. Like all heavy-duty cases, this one has a raised lip around the screen's edge for face-down protection. MOUS takes it a step further: the corners are raised even higher for extra protection that doesn't get in the way when you're using the phone. Though the case maintains a slim profile, the impact-absorbing AiroShock technology provides serious drop protection. A screen protector is included with purchase. Connect the case seamlessly to MOUS accessories such as car mounts and a card wallet with built-in magnetic technology. Wireless charging works with the case on. All MOUS products come with a lifetime warranty. Choose from several different real materials on the back such as aramid fibre, bamboo, black leather, shell, and walnut. Pros: Impact-absorbing technology

Raised corners for extra face-down protection

Screen protector included

Wireless charging compatible

Magnetic technology built-in Cons: Expensive

Coolest MOUS Limitless 2.0 Protective Case Best-looking case

From $30 at MOUS

Best Translucent Case: UAG Plasma Series

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is known for rugged adventure-ready cases. The UAG Plasma Series iPhone case is translucent, so you can see your gorgeous iPhone right through it. The honeycomb-textured case has an armor shell and an impact-resistant soft core, yet it surprised me to feel how light it was in my hand. Scratch-resistant skid pads and screen surround keep the case looking sharp. Wireless charging works just fine right through the feather-light case. The impact-resistant corners give extra protection to vulnerable corners. The Plasma Series case meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6), and it's my husband's favorite case. Pros: Meets military drop-test standards

Lightweight but protective

Wireless charging compatible

Translucent

Impact-resistant corners Cons: Industrial look

Doesn't come with screen protector

Best Translucent Case UAG Plasma Series Adventure-ready

$20 at UAG

Best Grip: Speck Presidio Grip