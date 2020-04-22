Best iPhone SE (2020) Rugged Cases iMore 2020

There is no magic case that can guarantee that your iPhone SE won't sustain damage if it falls. You can, however, mitigate potential damage by keeping a good quality, heavy-duty, rugged case on your iPhone at all times. I prefer to use a lighter, slimmer case, but if and when I use up my AppleCare+ incidents, you can bet I'll be slapping on a rugged case and keeping it on for the duration of my iPhone's life. I'm a big fan of the OtterBox Otter + Pop Symmetry Series case. Not only it is a protective case, but the built-in PopSocket on the back provides extra grip to prevent falls in the first place.

Trusted case maker OtterBox and popular grip maker PopSocket collaborated to create the Otter + Pop case. This particular one is a Symmetry Series case, which is one of OtterBox's slimmer but still heavy-duty cases. Usually PopSockets are stuck on the back of a case or phone with adhesive, but the Otter + Pop case has the PopSocket built right on. In case you're unaware, PopSockets help you to get a firm, balanced grip on your phone, can be used as a kickstand for watching videos, and fold flat when not in use. If you don't like the PopSocket it comes with, it can be twisted off and replaced with any others you purchase, so you can change up the look of your case. The case is compatible with PopSockets PopTops, Car Vent Mount, and PopSockets Multi-Surface Mount (all sold separately). Wireless charging works sometimes, though you'll probably have better luck if you remove the PopSocket. This is a two-layer case; the outer cover is soft and absorbs impact. The inner layer is a hard shell designed to deflect shock. The case comes in a handful of colors, and the selection of PopSocket designs is huge. Pros: Trusted OtterBox protection without excess bulk

Built-in PopSocket grip

Lots of PopSockets and other accessories available Cons: Wireless charging is iffy

Expensive

Best Value: Spigen Tough Armor

Spigen offers good quality cases at reasonable prices, and this case is no exception. The polycarbonate and TPU Tough Armor case is tough yet relatively slim, adding just a tenth of an inch in thickness to your iPhone SE. The screen and camera cutouts have pronounced edges around them, so no matter which way you set down your iPhone, glass never touches the surface. There's also a built-in kickstand so you can watch videos comfortably on your iPhone. Certified miltary standard (MIL-STD 810G-516.6) protection and Air Cushion Technology means you're less likely to sustain damage if you drop your phone. You can even charge wirelessly with this case on. An earlier version of this case got my son through high school with his iPhone intact. Choose from Black, Gunmetal, or Red. Pros: Military-grade protection

Built-in kickstand

Wireless charging compatible

Well-priced Cons: Not a lot of color choices

Design is a bit blocky

Best Eco-Friendly Case: LifeProof WĀKE

This protective case from LifeProof has a wavy, ocean-inspired design and is eco-friendly. It's made out of salvaged fishing gear and over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic. With every purchase, LifeProof donates a dollar to one of their water-conscious nonprofit partners. Though LifeProof's LifeCycle program, you can mail back your used WĀKE case and LifeProof will recycle it into raw materials and create something new. It's also just a good case. Since this case has a drop-proof rating up to 2 meters (about six feet), you're sure to have that peace of mind. My daughter's fiancé only purchases LifeProof cases, ever since his iPhone survived a two-story fall in one. Despite this protection, it still maintains a slim form factor and wireless charging compatibility. Choose from three colors: Black, Down Under (green/orange), and Neptune (blue/green.) Pros: Solid drop protection

Made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic

Wireless charging compatible

One dollar from each purchase goes to enviromental non-profit

Recyclable (through LifeProof) Cons: Only three color choices

Expensive

Coolest Case: MOUS Limitless 2.0 Protective Case

This is my son's current favorite case; he insisted I include it on this list. Like all heavy-duty cases, this one has a raised lip around the edge of the screen for face-down protection. MOUS takes it a step further: the corners are raised even higher for extra protection that doesn't get in the way when you're using the phone. Though the case maintains a slim profile, the impact-absorbing AiroShock technology provides serious drop protection. A screen protector is included with purchase. Connect the case seamlessly to MOUS accessories such as car mounts and a card wallet the built-in magnetic technology. Wireless charging works with the case on. All MOUS products come with a lifetime warranty. Choose from a number of different real materials on the back: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Shell, and Walnut. Pros: Impact-absorbing technology

Raised corners for extra face-down protection

Screen protector included

Wireless charging compatible

Magnetic technology built in Cons: Expensive

Best Translucent Case: UAG Plasma Series

Urban Armor Gear, or UAG, is known for rugged adventure-ready cases. The Plasma series cases are translucent, so you can see your gorgeous iPhone right through it. The honeycomb-textured case has an armor shell and an impact-resistant soft core. Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround keep the case looking sharp. Wireless charging works just fine right through the feather-light case. The impact-resistant corners give extra protection to vulnerable corners. The Plasma Series case meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6) and it's my husband's favorite case. Pros: Meets military drop-test standards

Lightweight but protective

Wireless charging compatible

Translucent

Impact-resistant corners Cons: Industrial look

Doesn't come with screen protector

Best Grip: Speck Presidio Grip

Speck's Presidio Grip is a hard plastic case with raised rubber ridges for a no-slip grip. The dual-layer case offers 10-foot drop protection, yet the case is still pretty slim. You don't need to remove the case when charging wirelessly because the case is Qi charging compatible. The raised bezel protects your iPhone's screen. The scratch-resistant case comes in a number of fun colorways. All Speck cases carry a lifetime warranty. Pros: Raised rubber ridges add grippiness

Dual-layer protective but slim case

10-foot drop protection

Wireless charging compatible

Lifetime warranty Cons: Expensive