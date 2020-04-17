Best iPhone SE (2020) Wallet Cases iMore 2020
Not everyone wants to carry both a phone and a wallet separately. If you like to keep everything important in one place, a wallet case is a great solution. The Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case is a great overall pick. You'll be sure to find one just right for you in this roundup of the best wallet cases for the iPhone SE.
- Best Overall: Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case
- Best Value: ProCase iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Folio Case
- Best Grip: Smartish iPhone Wallet Case
- Best Slim Wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Best Wristlet: Arae Folio Wallet Case
- Best for Photography: Moment iPhone Wallet Case
- Most Elegant: Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone
Best Overall: Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case
This cleverly designed iPhone SE case may look like an ordinary case at first glance, but when you slide the back panel, a card storage area and a video viewing kickstand appear. The hidden card slot holds up to three cards, and the kickstand adjusts to several angles for perfect viewing. The case is even wireless charging compatible. Though since the cards are stored on the back of the phone, don't expect wireless charging to work through the cards. The dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU case meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6.) Metal plates are incorporated into the back flap, so it even works with a magnetic car mount. Choose from two colorways, Space Gray/Black and Rose Gold/Black.
Pros:
- Hidden card storage holds up to three cards
- Built-in kickstand
- Military drop-test (MIL STD 810G-516.6) standards
- Compatible with a magnetic car mount
- Wireless charging compatible (without cards in the slot)
Cons:
- Bulky
Best Overall
Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case
Great pick
This case wins with its sliding kickstand, three-card hidden compartment, and military drop-tested protection.
Best Value: ProCase iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Folio Case
The exterior of this case is PU, while a built-in TPU shell holds your iPhone SE firmly inside. The folio acts as a built-in kickstand, allowing several different viewing angles for you to watch videos. There are three card slots, plus a larger slot you could use for cash or more cards. Magnetic tabs hold the folio closed when not in use. Wireless charging is supported since the cards and cash are stored on the front flap. Choose from four colors: Black, Gray, Pink, and Teal.
Pros:
- Holds three cards plus cash
- Built-in multi-angle kickstand
- Wireless charging supported
- Magnetic tabs hold folio closed
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Not genuine leather
Best Value
ProCase iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Folio Case
Functional appeal
This all-around great wallet folio case holds three cards plus cash and functions as a kickstand for video viewing.
Best Grip: Smartish iPhone Wallet Case
This simple silicone case has a slot on the back that holds up to three cards plus cash. Textured edges on the case provide grip, so you're less likely to drop your iPhone. Protective air pockets give vulnerable corners extra cushioning in case of drops. The case is wireless charging compatible, but only if the slot isn't filled with cards. Your purchase includes a screen protector. Smartish offers fun colors and designs: hoose from Black Tie Affair, Blues on the Green, Flavor of the Month (this is a colorful pattern that changes monthly), or you can choose a custom design from their secret menu.
Pros:
- Textured grip case
- Corners protected with air pockets
- Holds up to three cards plus cash
- Wireless charging compatible (without cards in the slot)
- Screen protector included
- Fun colors and patterns available
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Not to everyone's taste
Best Grip
Smartish iPhone Wallet Case
Wallet slayer
Pack up to three cards in this grippy, protective, silicone case.
Best Slim Wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS
This case looks like an ordinary iPhone case, but the back slides open to reveal a hidden compartment which holds up to two cards. Less bulky than most wallet cases, it has clean lines and a sleek look. The interior of the case is shock-absorbing TPU, while the outer layer is hard polycarbonate. The two layers together offer your iPhone SE a good deal of protection. Choose from six colors: Black, Blush Gold, Red, Gunmetal, Rose Gold, and Jet White.
Pros:
- Slimmer than most wallet cases
- Protective dual-layer case
- Hidden card compartment
- Six color options
Cons:
- Smaller compartment holds just two cards
- Not wireless compatible
Best Slim Wallet
Spigen Slim Armor CS
Sleek and subtle
This sleek-looking case houses a secret compartment that holds up to two cards inside.
Best Wristlet: Arae Folio Wallet Case
When a minimalist wallet case won't do, you'll want to take a look at this full-on wallet folio case. It holds up to four cards plus cash and has a window to display your ID. The removable wrist strap gives you carrying convenience and security. A magnetic tab holds the PU leather case closed when not in use. Speaker holes on the front allow you to speak on the phone even when the folio is closed. A TPU interior case holds your iPhone SE securely inside. The folio folds into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from nearly a dozen colors.
Pros:
- Holds cash plus four cards
- Removable wrist strap
- Folio folds into kickstand
- Almost a dozen color choices
- Well-priced
Cons:
- Bulky
Best Wristlet
Arae Folio Wallet Case
Colorful wristlet
Carry four cards plus cash along with your iPhone in this wristlet folio wallet case.
Best for Photography: Moment iPhone Wallet Case
This wallet case isn't only beautiful, it features a lens mounting interface, perfect for iPhoneographers. Purchase any of Moment's M-Series lenses, and you can expand your iPhone SE's camera capability with wide-angle, telephoto, fisheye, macro, and more. The case itself has a Horween leather pocket on the back that holds up to two cards. You can attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the case for extra security. Wireless charging will works if you don't have any cards in the case. The case is black, but you can choose from Black or Natural leather on the back.
Pros:
- Camera lenses twist and lock right into case
- Premium Horween leather back pocket
- Wireless charging compatible (without cards)
- Wrist strap compatible
Cons:
- Pricey
Best for Photography
Moment iPhone Wallet Case
Photographer's case
Twist and lock sophisticated lenses onto this case to expand your camera's capabilities.
Most Elegant: Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone
This case is like a cool leather jacket for your iPhone SE. The rich, full-grain leather will develop a warm patina over time. Two cards fit in the front folio flap. Since there are no cards on the back of this slim and lightweight case, you can charge your iPhone SE wirelessly. The folio cover folds into a kickstand for video viewing. Thick plastic keeps your phone secure while the elegant leather wrap elevates your style.
Pros:
- Premium full-grain leather outside
- Protective plastic inside
- Slim and lightweight
- Wireless charging compatible
- Elegant style
Cons:
- Only one color option
Most Elegant
Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone
Elevate your style
This gorgeous full-grain leather wallet folio holds two cards and folds into a stand to watch videos.
Bottom line
Lighten your load by carrying your most important cards and a little cash in your iPhone wallet case. The wallet cases on this list hold anywhere from two to four or more cards. When choosing a wallet case, you'll want to consider how many card slots you need and whether you will be carrying cash as well. You'll also want to consider if you want a folio-style wallet, where the cards are housed in a front flap. This does add extra bulk, but it frees up the back of your case to allow wireless charging. Plus, most folios double as kickstands for video viewing.
The Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case is a great overall case. It's quite protective, meeting military drop test standards (MIL STD 810G-516.6.) A hidden compartment on the back can hold up to three cards, or a combination of fewer cards plus cash. The back also slides into a kickstand so you can watch videos on the go. If you don't have cards in the slot, you can even charge your iPhone SE wirelessly in this case. A nice little bonus: the back has metal plates in it, so it will work with a magnetic car mount.
