Best iPhone SE (2020) Wallet Cases iMore 2020

Not everyone wants to carry both a phone and a wallet separately. If you like to keep everything important in one place, a wallet case is a great solution. The Vena iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Case is a great overall pick. You'll be sure to find one just right for you in this roundup of the best wallet cases for the iPhone SE.

This cleverly designed iPhone SE case may look like an ordinary case at first glance, but when you slide the back panel, a card storage area and a video viewing kickstand appear. The hidden card slot holds up to three cards, and the kickstand adjusts to several angles for perfect viewing. The case is even wireless charging compatible. Though since the cards are stored on the back of the phone, don't expect wireless charging to work through the cards. The dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU case meets military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6.) Metal plates are incorporated into the back flap, so it even works with a magnetic car mount. Choose from two colorways, Space Gray/Black and Rose Gold/Black. Pros: Hidden card storage holds up to three cards

Built-in kickstand

Military drop-test (MIL STD 810G-516.6) standards

Compatible with a magnetic car mount

Wireless charging compatible (without cards in the slot) Cons: Bulky

Best Value: ProCase iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Folio Case

The exterior of this case is PU, while a built-in TPU shell holds your iPhone SE firmly inside. The folio acts as a built-in kickstand, allowing several different viewing angles for you to watch videos. There are three card slots, plus a larger slot you could use for cash or more cards. Magnetic tabs hold the folio closed when not in use. Wireless charging is supported since the cards and cash are stored on the front flap. Choose from four colors: Black, Gray, Pink, and Teal. Pros: Holds three cards plus cash

Built-in multi-angle kickstand

Wireless charging supported

Magnetic tabs hold folio closed

Well-priced Cons: Not genuine leather

Best Value ProCase iPhone SE 2020 Wallet Folio Case Functional appeal This all-around great wallet folio case holds three cards plus cash and functions as a kickstand for video viewing. From $12 at Amazon

Best Grip: Smartish iPhone Wallet Case

This simple silicone case has a slot on the back that holds up to three cards plus cash. Textured edges on the case provide grip, so you're less likely to drop your iPhone. Protective air pockets give vulnerable corners extra cushioning in case of drops. The case is wireless charging compatible, but only if the slot isn't filled with cards. Your purchase includes a screen protector. Smartish offers fun colors and designs: hoose from Black Tie Affair, Blues on the Green, Flavor of the Month (this is a colorful pattern that changes monthly), or you can choose a custom design from their secret menu. Pros: Textured grip case

Corners protected with air pockets

Holds up to three cards plus cash

Wireless charging compatible (without cards in the slot)

Screen protector included

Fun colors and patterns available

Well-priced Cons: Not to everyone's taste

Best Slim Wallet: Spigen Slim Armor CS

This case looks like an ordinary iPhone case, but the back slides open to reveal a hidden compartment which holds up to two cards. Less bulky than most wallet cases, it has clean lines and a sleek look. The interior of the case is shock-absorbing TPU, while the outer layer is hard polycarbonate. The two layers together offer your iPhone SE a good deal of protection. Choose from six colors: Black, Blush Gold, Red, Gunmetal, Rose Gold, and Jet White. Pros: Slimmer than most wallet cases

Protective dual-layer case

Hidden card compartment

Six color options Cons: Smaller compartment holds just two cards

Not wireless compatible

Best Slim Wallet Spigen Slim Armor CS Sleek and subtle This sleek-looking case houses a secret compartment that holds up to two cards inside. From $16 from Amazon

Best Wristlet: Arae Folio Wallet Case

When a minimalist wallet case won't do, you'll want to take a look at this full-on wallet folio case. It holds up to four cards plus cash and has a window to display your ID. The removable wrist strap gives you carrying convenience and security. A magnetic tab holds the PU leather case closed when not in use. Speaker holes on the front allow you to speak on the phone even when the folio is closed. A TPU interior case holds your iPhone SE securely inside. The folio folds into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from nearly a dozen colors. Pros: Holds cash plus four cards

Removable wrist strap

Folio folds into kickstand

Almost a dozen color choices

Well-priced Cons: Bulky

Best Wristlet Arae Folio Wallet Case Colorful wristlet Carry four cards plus cash along with your iPhone in this wristlet folio wallet case. $13 at Amazon

Best for Photography: Moment iPhone Wallet Case

This wallet case isn't only beautiful, it features a lens mounting interface, perfect for iPhoneographers. Purchase any of Moment's M-Series lenses, and you can expand your iPhone SE's camera capability with wide-angle, telephoto, fisheye, macro, and more. The case itself has a Horween leather pocket on the back that holds up to two cards. You can attach a wrist strap (sold separately) to the case for extra security. Wireless charging will works if you don't have any cards in the case. The case is black, but you can choose from Black or Natural leather on the back. Pros: Camera lenses twist and lock right into case

Premium Horween leather back pocket

Wireless charging compatible (without cards)

Wrist strap compatible Cons: Pricey

Best for Photography Moment iPhone Wallet Case Photographer's case Twist and lock sophisticated lenses onto this case to expand your camera's capabilities. $24 at Moment

Most Elegant: Twelve South SurfacePad for iPhone

This case is like a cool leather jacket for your iPhone SE. The rich, full-grain leather will develop a warm patina over time. Two cards fit in the front folio flap. Since there are no cards on the back of this slim and lightweight case, you can charge your iPhone SE wirelessly. The folio cover folds into a kickstand for video viewing. Thick plastic keeps your phone secure while the elegant leather wrap elevates your style. Pros: Premium full-grain leather outside

Protective plastic inside

Slim and lightweight

Wireless charging compatible

Elegant style Cons: Only one color option