Best iPhone SE 3 cases iMore 2022

The newest entry-level iPhone is here, and you'll want to keep it protected with a great case. Fortunately, it's exactly the same size as its predecessor (the second-generation iPhone SE from 2020) as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, so the cases are all interchangeable. That means you have lots of options. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE 3 cases.

Which of the best iPhone SE 3 cases should you buy?

Don't worry, the latest and greatest iPhone SE 3 (2022) is exactly the same size as the iPhone SE 2 (2020). So, even if the listing hasn't updated yet, the iPhone SE 2 cases will fit. If you're looking for a place to start, you can't go wrong with an Apple case, whether you choose the Silicone Case or Leather Case. They are simply gorgeous, and the colors are carefully selected to go with the iPhone's colors beautifully. An Apple case will be protective and yet not add any unnecessary bulk. The inside is lined with microfiber to protect from scratches. And only an Apple case can offer the Apple logo on the back.

However, if you want something a bit more unique — a bit more you — go for a Skinit case. If you search the Skinit storefront on Amazon, you can find exactly what you want in several different case styles. Type in "iPhone SE" plus your favorite sports team, college, character, movie, or even just an object (like "avocado") and you'll find a surprising variety of cases.

As always, when you buy a new iPhone, you'll want to protect the most vulnerable part: the screen. Be sure to pick up one of the best iPhone SE screen protectors; the previous model's screen protectors will fit the iPhone SE 3 perfectly.