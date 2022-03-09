Best iPhone SE 3 cases iMore 2022
The newest entry-level iPhone is here, and you'll want to keep it protected with a great case. Fortunately, it's exactly the same size as its predecessor (the second-generation iPhone SE from 2020) as well as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, so the cases are all interchangeable. That means you have lots of options. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE 3 cases.
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case
- Handy kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand for iPhone SE
- Slim and classy: Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone SE 2022
- Great grip: Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case for iPhone SE
- Eco-friendly: Pela Phone Case for iPhone SE
- Garden Party: Rifle Paper Co. Case for iPhone SE
- Wallet folio: Snakehive Vintage Wallet for iPhone SE
- Rugged charm: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Plasma Case for iPhone SE
- Protection plus pop: OtterBox + Pop Case for iPhone SE
- Designer style: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone SE
- Spirit case: Skinit iPhone SE Case
- Barely a case: totallee Thin iPhone SE Case
Apple's own: Apple iPhone SE Silicone CaseStaff Pick
For a perfect fit every time, you can't go wrong with Apple's own case. It's designed specifically to hug the iPhone's curves and show them off to maximum effect. Plus, it offers just the right amount of protection without any extra bulk. The color selection does change periodically, so don't wait to pick up a favorite.
Handy kickstand: ESR Metal Kickstand for iPhone SE
This simple, clear case shows off the color of your iPhone SE and has a convenient kickstand you can pull out when you want to watch videos hands-free. The Air Guard corners add shock protection where you need it most.
Slim and classy: Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone SE 2022
This slim-fitting, minimalist design has a soft coating for a better grip. The scratch-resistant PC is lightweight and pocket-friendly. Plus, you can choose from several color options.
Great grip: Speck Products CandyShell Grip Case for iPhone SE
Get the military-grade drop protection you expect from Speck with this dual-layer case, which comes in a number of different color options. It also has raised rubber ridges for a no-slip grip on your iPhone.
Eco-friendly: Pela Phone Case for iPhone SE
Protect the environment along with your iPhone. The Pela case, which comes in several colors, is made from flax. When you're done with it, send it back to Pela for composting.
Garden Party: Rifle Paper Co. Case for iPhone SE
This stunning case is as beautiful as it is protective. The ultra-stylish Rifle Paper Co. Case is a result of a collaboration between the famous stationer and Case-Mate.
Wallet folio: Snakehive Vintage Wallet for iPhone SE
You can leave the wallet at home. The genuinely soft, suede-like nubuck leather Snakehive case holds up to three cards plus cash. It also folds into a stand for your video viewing pleasure. Choose from over a half-dozen color options.
Rugged charm: Urban Armor Gear (UAG) Plasma Case for iPhone SE
Don't let the lightweight feel of the UAG Plasma case fool you. It offers military-grade drop protection due to its web of hollow cells that offer rigidity and strength while keeping bulk at a minimum.
Protection plus pop: OtterBox + Pop Case for iPhone SE
OtterBox makes so many great, protective cases, but the OtterBox + Pop is one of my all-time favorites. The built-in PopSockets PopGrip helps you take easier selfies, gives you a more secure grip, and a convenient stand.
Designer style: Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case for iPhone SE
The gorgeous, floral Kate Spade New York Protective Hardshell Case is both sophisticated and playful with metallic gold highlights. The shock-resistant bumper and co-molded design give you up to 10 feet of drop protection.
Spirit case: Skinit iPhone SE Case
While Skinit is primarily known for its tech decals and skins, you can also get a Skinit case that sports your favorite, well, anything. Choose from tons of officially licensed designs, like sports, comic book/film characters, art, and more.
Barely a case: totallee Thin iPhone SE Case
When you really don't want a case at all, but feel you should have a little something, go for the barely-there totallee Thin iPhone Case. Don't expect much in the way of drop protection, but at least your iPhone SE won't get scratched up.
Which of the best iPhone SE 3 cases should you buy?
Don't worry, the latest and greatest iPhone SE 3 (2022) is exactly the same size as the iPhone SE 2 (2020). So, even if the listing hasn't updated yet, the iPhone SE 2 cases will fit. If you're looking for a place to start, you can't go wrong with an Apple case, whether you choose the Silicone Case or Leather Case. They are simply gorgeous, and the colors are carefully selected to go with the iPhone's colors beautifully. An Apple case will be protective and yet not add any unnecessary bulk. The inside is lined with microfiber to protect from scratches. And only an Apple case can offer the Apple logo on the back.
However, if you want something a bit more unique — a bit more you — go for a Skinit case. If you search the Skinit storefront on Amazon, you can find exactly what you want in several different case styles. Type in "iPhone SE" plus your favorite sports team, college, character, movie, or even just an object (like "avocado") and you'll find a surprising variety of cases.
As always, when you buy a new iPhone, you'll want to protect the most vulnerable part: the screen. Be sure to pick up one of the best iPhone SE screen protectors; the previous model's screen protectors will fit the iPhone SE 3 perfectly.
