Best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2021

Leather gives your iPhone 13 Pro Max a warm look that contrasts pleasingly with the handset's metal and glass finish. You want to protect your investment with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Here are some of the best leather and faux leather cases for your iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple Iphone 13 Pro Max Leather Case With Magsafe Wisteria Render Cropped

Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe

Staff Pick

Apple designed this case to hug your iPhone's curves to perfection. The specially tanned and finished leather is oh-so-soft to the touch. The microfiber inside cradles your phone and prevents scratches. Choose from a handful of colors designed to complement each iPhone 13 Pro Max shade.

Lohasic Iphone Pro Max Slim Leather Case Pu Render Cropped

Faux finish: LOHASIC Slim Vegan Leather iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

This appealing faux leather case comes in a handful of colors and has metallic accents for an upscale look. The slim case won't add too much bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max and the leathery texture adds grip.

$20 at Amazon
Mous Limitless 4.0 Iphone 13 Pro Max Case Leather Render Cropped

Super protection: Mous Limitless 4.0 - Black Leather - Fully Compatible with Apple's MagSafe

Mous makes incredibly protective cases with AiroShock technology that aren't too bulky. The Limitless 4.0 has an upscale, elegant aesthetic. The case is fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.

$60 at Amazon
Shieldon Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Leather Wallet Folio Case Render Cropped

Colorful choices: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

This nicely-priced real leather wallet folio comes in lots of color options. The leather folio wallet holds up to three cards plus cash so you can leave the wallet at home. You can convert the folio into a kickstand for watching videos.

$30 at Amazon
Coach Leather Folio Case For Iphone 13 Render Cropped

Luxurious wallet: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

Wrap your iPhone in premium leather embossed with the Coach "C" logo. This folio case has three card slots and a magnetic closure. You can remove the folio portion when not needed and just keep your iPhone 13 Pro Max protected in the inner portion of the case.

$95 at Incipio
Cyrill Leather Brick Designed For Iphone 13 Pro Max Case Render Cropped

Faux leather protection: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

You get four layers of protection: a faux leather back panel, sturdy PC (polycarbonate) back, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumpers, and a soft microfiber interior. The gold "C" logo adds a nice touch. Choose from several color options.

$19 at Amazon
Kezihome Leather Wallet Case For Iphone 13 Pro Max Render Cropped

Colorblock: KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

This genuine leather folio case has RFID-blocking material to deter electronic theft. There are three card slots plus a longer slot for cash. Turn the folio into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from several colorways.

$30 at Amazon
Nomad Modern Leather Case Iphone 13 Pro Max Render Cropped

Premium American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Case

Nomad's protective TPE bumper is wrapped in premium American Horween leather that develops a gorgeous patina over time. The case is MagSafe-compatible and has attachment points for a lanyard. Choose from several natural leather colors.

$60 at Nomad
Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Monaco Blue Iphone 13 Pro Max

Wallet backed: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max

This gorgeous case is made from high-quality full-grain vegetable-tanned leather and is lined with silky Japanese microfiber. It has a convenient slot on the back that holds two or three cards or perhaps some cash. Choose from several color options.

$55 at Mujjo
Bellroy Iphone 13 Pro Max Case 3 Card Render Cropped

Stunner: Bellroy 3 Card iPhone 13 Pro Max Case

This case is more than stunning; it has an integrated three-card compartment on the back that doubles as a kickstand. On the inside, you'll find compartments for a SIM card and tool. Choose from a handful of colors ranging from bright to sedate.

$79 at Bellroy
Twelve South Bookbook Iphone 13 Pro Max Render Cropped

Literary: Twelve South BookBook Vol. 2 for iPhone 13 Pro Max

Book lovers will be sure to get a kick out of this skeuomorphic book-style leather cover. The leather folio holds up to four cards plus cash and can be propped up for video watching. The inner protective shell is fully removable so you can leave the book cover at home if you like.

$70 at Twelve South
WaterField Latigo Leather Iphone Holster Render Cropped

Holster: Waterfield Latigo Leather Holster

If you like to carry your iPhone in a holster, peep this premium leather pouch from Waterfield. You can slide your iPhone 13 Pro Max in case-less or inside of a slim case. The holster has a trim profile and can be attached to your pants even without a belt.

$99 at Waterfield

Which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you buy?

Before you purchase an iPhone case, consider if you want real leather or faux leather. Think about whether you'll be using a MagSafe charger or accessories and will need MagSafe compatibility. Consider color, style, protection, and bulkiness.

Apple's own iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe is one of our favorite cases with its elegant leather finish and microfiber interior. It's slim, it works with every MagSafe accessory, and it comes in some great colors.

My son got the Mous Limitless 4.0 iPhone case with MagSafe and fell in love. It immediately became his everyday case and he refused to consider any other cases. It has a certain gravitas to it — the look and feel are quite elegant.

Whatever case you choose, be sure to also pick up a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro Max. When I worked at the Apple Store, I saw many trips to the Genius Bar that could have been avoided if only people used both a good case and screen protector.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.