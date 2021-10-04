Best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2021
Leather gives your iPhone 13 Pro Max a warm look that contrasts pleasingly with the handset's metal and glass finish. You want to protect your investment with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Here are some of the best leather and faux leather cases for your iPhone 13 Pro Max.
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe
- Faux finish: LOHASIC Slim Vegan Leather iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
- Super protection: Mous Limitless 4.0 - Black Leather - Fully Compatible with Apple's MagSafe
- Colorful choices: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Luxurious wallet: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Faux leather protection: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
- Colorblock: KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Premium American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Case
- Wallet backed: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Stunner: Bellroy 3 Card iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
- Literary: Twelve South BookBook Vol. 2 for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Holster: Waterfield Latigo Leather Holster
Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Apple designed this case to hug your iPhone's curves to perfection. The specially tanned and finished leather is oh-so-soft to the touch. The microfiber inside cradles your phone and prevents scratches. Choose from a handful of colors designed to complement each iPhone 13 Pro Max shade.
Faux finish: LOHASIC Slim Vegan Leather iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
This appealing faux leather case comes in a handful of colors and has metallic accents for an upscale look. The slim case won't add too much bulk to your iPhone 13 Pro Max and the leathery texture adds grip.
Super protection: Mous Limitless 4.0 - Black Leather - Fully Compatible with Apple's MagSafe
Mous makes incredibly protective cases with AiroShock technology that aren't too bulky. The Limitless 4.0 has an upscale, elegant aesthetic. The case is fully compatible with MagSafe chargers and accessories.
Colorful choices: Shieldon Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
This nicely-priced real leather wallet folio comes in lots of color options. The leather folio wallet holds up to three cards plus cash so you can leave the wallet at home. You can convert the folio into a kickstand for watching videos.
Luxurious wallet: Coach Leather Folio Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
Wrap your iPhone in premium leather embossed with the Coach "C" logo. This folio case has three card slots and a magnetic closure. You can remove the folio portion when not needed and just keep your iPhone 13 Pro Max protected in the inner portion of the case.
Faux leather protection: CYRILL Leather Brick Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
You get four layers of protection: a faux leather back panel, sturdy PC (polycarbonate) back, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) bumpers, and a soft microfiber interior. The gold "C" logo adds a nice touch. Choose from several color options.
Colorblock: KEZiHOME Genuine Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
This genuine leather folio case has RFID-blocking material to deter electronic theft. There are three card slots plus a longer slot for cash. Turn the folio into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from several colorways.
Premium American leather: Nomad Modern Leather Case
Nomad's protective TPE bumper is wrapped in premium American Horween leather that develops a gorgeous patina over time. The case is MagSafe-compatible and has attachment points for a lanyard. Choose from several natural leather colors.
Wallet backed: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max
This gorgeous case is made from high-quality full-grain vegetable-tanned leather and is lined with silky Japanese microfiber. It has a convenient slot on the back that holds two or three cards or perhaps some cash. Choose from several color options.
Stunner: Bellroy 3 Card iPhone 13 Pro Max Case
This case is more than stunning; it has an integrated three-card compartment on the back that doubles as a kickstand. On the inside, you'll find compartments for a SIM card and tool. Choose from a handful of colors ranging from bright to sedate.
Literary: Twelve South BookBook Vol. 2 for iPhone 13 Pro Max
Book lovers will be sure to get a kick out of this skeuomorphic book-style leather cover. The leather folio holds up to four cards plus cash and can be propped up for video watching. The inner protective shell is fully removable so you can leave the book cover at home if you like.
Holster: Waterfield Latigo Leather Holster
If you like to carry your iPhone in a holster, peep this premium leather pouch from Waterfield. You can slide your iPhone 13 Pro Max in case-less or inside of a slim case. The holster has a trim profile and can be attached to your pants even without a belt.
Which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you buy?
Before you purchase an iPhone case, consider if you want real leather or faux leather. Think about whether you'll be using a MagSafe charger or accessories and will need MagSafe compatibility. Consider color, style, protection, and bulkiness.
Apple's own iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe is one of our favorite cases with its elegant leather finish and microfiber interior. It's slim, it works with every MagSafe accessory, and it comes in some great colors.
My son got the Mous Limitless 4.0 iPhone case with MagSafe and fell in love. It immediately became his everyday case and he refused to consider any other cases. It has a certain gravitas to it — the look and feel are quite elegant.
Whatever case you choose, be sure to also pick up a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro Max. When I worked at the Apple Store, I saw many trips to the Genius Bar that could have been avoided if only people used both a good case and screen protector.
