Best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2021

Leather gives your iPhone 13 Pro Max a warm look that contrasts pleasingly with the handset's metal and glass finish. You want to protect your investment with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max cases. Here are some of the best leather and faux leather cases for your iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro Max should you buy?

Before you purchase an iPhone case, consider if you want real leather or faux leather. Think about whether you'll be using a MagSafe charger or accessories and will need MagSafe compatibility. Consider color, style, protection, and bulkiness.

Apple's own iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe is one of our favorite cases with its elegant leather finish and microfiber interior. It's slim, it works with every MagSafe accessory, and it comes in some great colors.

My son got the Mous Limitless 4.0 iPhone case with MagSafe and fell in love. It immediately became his everyday case and he refused to consider any other cases. It has a certain gravitas to it — the look and feel are quite elegant.

Whatever case you choose, be sure to also pick up a good screen protector for your iPhone 13 Pro Max. When I worked at the Apple Store, I saw many trips to the Genius Bar that could have been avoided if only people used both a good case and screen protector.