You definitely need one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect your iPhone 13 Pro. Leather might not be for everyone, but if you love leather, you'll probably want to surround your iPhone in leather luxury. I've included some vegan options on this list in case you like the look and feel of leather but not, well, the leather. Here are the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro.
- Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
- American Horween leather: NOMAD Modern Leather Case
- Vegan leather: CYRILL Leather Brick for iPhone 13 Pro
- Bargain leather: Kqimi Premium Leather Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Designer case: Coach Leather Slim Wrap Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Multi-functional: Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card
- MagSafe bargain: LONLI iPhone 13 Pro Genuine Nappa Leather Case with MagSafe
- Bargain folio: Shieldon Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Vegan drop protection: Humixx Military Drop-Tested PU Leather case for iPhone 13 Pro
- On your belt: WaterField Latigo Leather iPhone Holster
- Classic: Mous Limitless 4.0 MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 Pro
- Hand-crafted luxury: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Books for iPhone 13
Apple's own: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
You can never go wrong with a case designed by team Apple. This specially tanned and finished leather case will develop a warm patina over time. The inside is lined with soft microfiber to cradle your iPhone. It's MagSafe-compatible so that you can use it with a MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories. You have the Apple logo on the back and many color options.
American Horween leather: NOMAD Modern Leather Case
This refined case is made of TPU for great protection and then wrapped in American Horween leather in your choice of three colors: Natural, Black, and Rustic Brown. There's a lanyard attachment point, and the case is MagSafe-compatible. There's also a folio version if you want to carry cards and cash with you on the go and leave the wallet at home.
Vegan leather: CYRILL Leather Brick for iPhone 13 Pro
If you like how leather looks and feels but don't want actual leather, check out CYRILL's Leather Brick. You'll love the soft microfiber inner lining, hard PC back, flexible TPU bumpers, and synthetic leather panel with a gold "C" logo. Choose from Black or Natural.
Designer case: Coach Leather Slim Wrap Case for iPhone 13 Pro
This gorgeous case has such a delightful texture with its embossed "C" logo pebbled Italian leather. It feels like luxury. The interior is smooth and velvety to the touch. The Coach Leather Slim Wrap Case for iPhone 13 Pro is MagSafe-compatible.
Multi-functional: Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card
This gorgeous premium leather case has a convenient slot for stashing up to three cards or cash. Prop the compartment open and use it as a kickstand for watching videos. There are slots inside for stashing an extra SIM card and pin. The classy leather is anti-microbial and comes in a bunch of colors.
MagSafe bargain: LONLI iPhone 13 Pro Genuine Nappa Leather Case with MagSafe
LONLI brings you genuine leather and MagSafe compatibility at a lower price point. The Italian Nappa leather is sourced from Gruppo Mastrotto tannery. The case is intentionally logo-free and lined with silky microfiber. It becomes more supple over time. Choose from Caramel or Black.
Bargain folio: Shieldon Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Leave the wallet at home. You can tuck your essential items into the three card slots and one full-length slot of this genuine leather folio case. The folio flap can also be folded into a kickstand for video viewing. Choose from many color options.
Vegan drop protection: Humixx Military Drop-Tested PU Leather case for iPhone 13 Pro
Get military-grade drop protection in a slim-fitting and silky smooth (but not slippery) vegan leather case. The nano silicon leather is designed to prevent fingerprints, scratches, and slips.
On your belt: WaterField Latigo Leather iPhone Holster
If you're looking for something a bit different, an iPhone pouch rather than a form-fitting case, check out the Latigo from WaterField. Slip your iPhone 13 Pro inside and then attach it to a belt or even just the waistband of your pants with the strong magnets inside. Choose from three colors: Acorn, Black, or Dark Brown.
Classic: Mous Limitless 4.0 MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 Pro
Mous cases are ultra-protective while maintaining a slim profile with AiroShock impact-absorbing technology. The case feels quite sturdy in hand but not overly bulky. Plus, it just looks classy; it definitely has that cool factor.
Hand-crafted luxury: Pad & Quill LeatherSafe Luxury Books for iPhone 13
Place your iPhone 13 Pro inside the cherry hardwood tray, then the protective leather folio wraps around to keep your iPhone safe when not in use. The folio flap holds 4-6 cards, so you don't need a separate wallet. A cutout on the case's back fits a MagSafe charger, which works right through the wood frame.
Which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you buy?
The first decision you'll need to make is if you want to get real or faux leather. Next, decide if MagSafe compatibility is important to you. If you think you'll never want to use a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories (or you don't mind taking the case off), you can probably save a few bucks getting a case without it.
You can always feel confident buying an Apple case, and the iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe is no exception. Of course, you know it'll work beautifully with the iPhone and with all of your MagSafe accessories. Apple offers a nice variety of classy colors as always.
The Mous Limitless 4.0 MagSafe Case is a beaut. It's one of those cases that you better understand the appeal of when it's actually in your hand. It feels and looks so good in person.
You really can't go wrong with any of these cases. Each of them will protect your phone in style. For complete protection, don't forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors as well.
