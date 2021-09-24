Best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2021

You definitely need one of the best iPhone 13 Pro cases to protect your iPhone 13 Pro. Leather might not be for everyone, but if you love leather, you'll probably want to surround your iPhone in leather luxury. I've included some vegan options on this list in case you like the look and feel of leather but not, well, the leather. Here are the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro.

Which of the best leather cases for iPhone 13 Pro should you buy?

The first decision you'll need to make is if you want to get real or faux leather. Next, decide if MagSafe compatibility is important to you. If you think you'll never want to use a MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories (or you don't mind taking the case off), you can probably save a few bucks getting a case without it.

You can always feel confident buying an Apple case, and the iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe is no exception. Of course, you know it'll work beautifully with the iPhone and with all of your MagSafe accessories. Apple offers a nice variety of classy colors as always.

The Mous Limitless 4.0 MagSafe Case is a beaut. It's one of those cases that you better understand the appeal of when it's actually in your hand. It feels and looks so good in person.

You really can't go wrong with any of these cases. Each of them will protect your phone in style. For complete protection, don't forget to pick up one of the best iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors as well.