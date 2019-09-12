Best Leather Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2019

A leather case brings style and class to your iPhone. Leather is warm and classic, in lively contrast with the iPhone's cool modern glass and metal form. Leather can also lend a sort of gravitas to the whimsical colors in the iPhone XR line. Leather can vary widely in price — and quality — but on this list, you'll find something for every budget.

Bottom Line

As a general rule, when it comes to leather, you get what you pay for. If you want your case to last you for years and develop that famous patina, you'll want to invest in one of the pricier options. A case made of PU leather isn't going to have the same longevity or luxurious feel, but that may not matter for some.

For the best mix of style, quality, function, and price, I'd go with the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. It looks and feels fantastic, with a medium price point. The wallet portion holds both cards and cash, the TPU lining protects the phone, and the case doubles as a stand for your device! This leather case really does have it all.

If you're looking for a mix of luxury and cool factor, the Bellroy leather case should be right up your alley, with convenient secret compartments and a slim, modern design. On the other hand, the Fly Hawk Wallet Case and KelaSip Card Holder Case are both great affordable options if you're shopping on a budget.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.