Best Leather Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2019

A leather case brings style and class to your iPhone. Leather is warm and classic, in lively contrast with the iPhone's cool modern glass and metal form. Leather can also lend a sort of gravitas to the whimsical colors in the iPhone XR line. Leather can vary widely in price — and quality — but on this list, you'll find something for every budget.

Reasonably priced folio: Snakehive Leather Wallet Case

Staff Pick

The level of elegance at this price point is fantastic. Hand-crafted from Nubuck leather, the Snakehive Leather Wallet case has a delicious velvety feel.

$35 at Amazon

Full Leather Slim Design: Mujjo Full Leather Case

Soft, aged leather lends a silky smooth texture and classy look to your iPhone XR. This case is slim, sleek, and provides good protection all-around.

$45 at Amazon

Lightweight and moderate price tag: Case-Mate Barely There

This Case-Mate Barely There leather case doesn't add a lot of bulk, but it still protects your phone with a leather exterior and microfiber interior.

$19 at Amazon

Rugged and cool: Nomad Rugged Case

Nomad's Rugged Case is thin, yet protective, with six feet of drop protection. The Horween leather back blends seamlessly into the tough TPU bumper.

$33 at Amazon

Ultra Protective: Mous Limitless 2.0

Mous cases are crafted from a high-impact material, and the Limitless 2.0 offers the option of a black leather back panel, with other materials available.

$60 at Amazon

Secret compartments: Bellroy Phone Case - 3 Card

This slim leather case holds some surprises. The outer compartment holds three cards, folds open to use as a kickstand, and features magnetic closures.

$75 at Amazon

Budget option: Fly Hawk PU Leather Wallet Case

This highly-rated, inexpensive case is made from quality PU leather. Buyers love its soft texture, slim design, and the wide range of colors to choose from.

$14 at Amazon

Fabric and PU leather: KelaSip Card Holder Case

KelaSip's Card Holder Case is a blend of a tweed fabric and PU leather. The leather forms a slim pocket that you can use to carry a card or a bit of cash.

$14 at Amazon

Inexpensive Folio Wallet: Rssviss Leather Wallet

Here's a reasonably priced folio wallet style case that holds your credit cards, can be propped up to watch videos, and has a convenient magnetic closure.

$25 at Amazon

Bottom Line

As a general rule, when it comes to leather, you get what you pay for. If you want your case to last you for years and develop that famous patina, you'll want to invest in one of the pricier options. A case made of PU leather isn't going to have the same longevity or luxurious feel, but that may not matter for some.

For the best mix of style, quality, function, and price, I'd go with the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. It looks and feels fantastic, with a medium price point. The wallet portion holds both cards and cash, the TPU lining protects the phone, and the case doubles as a stand for your device! This leather case really does have it all.

If you're looking for a mix of luxury and cool factor, the Bellroy leather case should be right up your alley, with convenient secret compartments and a slim, modern design. On the other hand, the Fly Hawk Wallet Case and KelaSip Card Holder Case are both great affordable options if you're shopping on a budget.

