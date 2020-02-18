Best Leather Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020
There is nothing like the look, texture, and even smell of leather. Genuine leather develops a patina over time, and true leather aficionados know that this only means it's getting better with age. While your leather case ages beautifully, you want it to prevent your iPhone from aging. Here are some of the best leather cases for the iPhone XS Max.
- Slim and elegant: Mujjo Full Leather Case
- Ultimate luxury: Kerf Leather + Alloy Case
- Slim and minimal: Case-Mate Barely There
- Two-tone wallet folio: Toplive Leather Wallet Case
- Rugged protection: Nomad Rugged Case
- An inexpensive option: DIACLARA Leather Case
- The original: Apple Leather Case
- Feminine styling: WWW Leather Wallet Case
- Crocodile style: DAUPIN Crocodile Cover
- Secret compartment: Vena iPhone Wallet Case
Slim and elegant: Mujjo Full Leather CaseStaff Pick
This beauty fully encases your iPhone XS Max in full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather while maintaining a slim profile to show off the lines of the phone. Even the buttons are covered in leather and fully functional within the case. The case is lined in soft Japanese microfiber. The Amazon listing has two colors available, olive and tan, but you can also find black on Mujjo's website.
Ultimate luxury: Kerf Leather + Alloy Case
Kerf is a company primarily devoted to wood. They carry a variety of gorgeous high-end wood smartphone cases, but this ingenious design consists of a metal frame and interchangeable back panels. The blood-red leather is stunning, or you can choose Sienna, natural, or black. While you're there, check out the wood panels as well, then you change out the panels when you'd like a different look.
Slim and minimal: Case-Mate Barely There
This minimalist leather case is just 2mm thick and lined with microfiber. The leather color options are black, blush, and cardinal. This is a nice medium-priced option.
Two-tone wallet folio: Toplive Leather Wallet Case
There's a lot of functionality in this bargain-priced case. It's a folio wallet that holds credit cards, cash, and coins. You can prop it up to watch videos. It comes with an earbud holder to keep your cord from getting tangled as a bonus. Choose the Brown + Black option or the Wine Red + Black.
Rugged protection: Nomad Rugged Case
Get the best of both worlds with the blend of natural and man-made materials. The high-grade polycarbonate body and TPE bumper give this Horween leather beauty 6-foot drop protection. It comes in brown and black.
An inexpensive option: DIACLARA Leather Case
To be very clear, this is not full-grain leather; it's PU leather, otherwise known as split leather. This means there is a layer of polyurethane over the leather to make it look more aged. That said, the TPU bumper that matches the leather gives it a sleek, modern look.
The original: Apple Leather Case
This is the case that needs no introduction. Apple designs gorgeous and, of course, perfectly-fitting cases. That sexy Apple logo on the back, sigh. I'm really feeling this cornflower blue, but take your choice from eight different colors. New colors are released several times per year, which means that some colors will be discontinued, so don't wait if you see a color you love.
Feminine styling: WWW Leather Wallet Case
This lacey cutie is functional. It's a wallet folio case that can also be used as a kickstand to watch videos. Do note that it's PU leather, not full-grain. The case comes in seven different colors.
Crocodile style: DAUPIN Crocodile Cover
This is a fun look. While this case isn't actual crocodile hide, it does contain leather. Like many lower-priced leather cases, it is PU leather. Choose from black or brown.
Secret compartment: Vena iPhone Wallet Case
Granted, this is not a full leather case; it has metallic and TPU elements, as well. It does have a nifty leather flap on the back. However, that hides a hidden wallet compartment. This flap can be folded into a phone stand as well, making for a versatile wallet case with major cool factor.
Case in Point
The juxtaposition of soft, warm leather and the cool metal and glass iPhone XS Max is fun. Get in on the fun with one of these gorgeous leather cases. If you're not sure which to choose, we'd advise the Mujjo Full Leather Case for its full-grain, high-quality leather, and sophisticated details.
If a wallet-style case is what you're after, the Toplive Case might be the perfect fit. Nothing says luxury like leather, and with a wide range of prices and styles, there is something for everyone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
