Best Leather Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020

There's nothing quite like good leather, especially when it comes to protecting your shiny iPhone XS. When leather is good, it looks good, feels good, and even smells good. Best of all, fine patina develops on the leather over time, so that it even becomes more attractive as time goes by. Leather ages well, and it's classy as heck. Here are some of the best leather cases for your iPhone XS.

Bottom Line

And there we have it, the best leather cases that are available right now for your iPhone XS. Leather is amazing and gives your phone that touch of elegance and class. Out of these, we recommend the Mujjo Full Leather because of its slim form factor and premium leather materials.

If you prefer a vintage, hand-tooled look, try the Pad & Quill Traveler Case which brings all the feel and sophistication of a well-broken-in leather bag. Any of these leather cases will give your iPhone instant panache. After all, there's nothing wrong with dressing your iPhone up for a classy night out.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.