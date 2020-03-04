Best Leather Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020
There's nothing quite like good leather, especially when it comes to protecting your shiny iPhone XS. When leather is good, it looks good, feels good, and even smells good. Best of all, fine patina develops on the leather over time, so that it even becomes more attractive as time goes by. Leather ages well, and it's classy as heck. Here are some of the best leather cases for your iPhone XS.
- Slim yet elegant: Mujjo Full Leather Super Slim Case
- The original: Apple Leather Case
- World traveled: Pad & Quill Traveler Case
- Barely there leather: Case-Mate Barely There Slim Case
- Mount anywhere: Nodus Shell Case II
- Leather ranger: Ranger iPhone Case
- Like a book: Dodocase Bookcase
- Wood and leather: iATO Black Saffiano Case
- Luxurious leather: Hardgraft Rich Leather Cover
Slim yet elegant: Mujjo Full Leather Super Slim CaseStaff Pick
Mujjo's full leather case wraps your iPhone XS in a full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather that looks beautiful and feels soft to the touch. It retains a slim profile while protecting your iPhone XS from everyday wear and tear. The leather breaks in and acquires its own patina over time, so it just gets better with age.
The original: Apple Leather Case
You honestly can't go wrong with Apple's own genuine leather case. It's slim and form-fitting to wrap around your iPhone XS perfectly. The leather is soft and provides excellent grip for your device. Plus, there are a ton of color options to choose from, with new ones released every few months, so pick up your favorite hue today.
World traveled: Pad & Quill Traveler Case
Pad & Quill features expert leatherworkers who know leather like the back of their hand. These handmade leather cases are made from a thick and durable leather that only adds 2mm thickness to your device. They fit perfectly on your iPhone XS to protect it while providing easy access to everything else.
Barely there leather: Case-Mate Barely There Slim Case
Case-Mate knows fashion, and the Barely There Slim Case showcases that. This slim and lightweight case is made from premium, genuine leather that gives your iPhone XS a touch of minimalism and elegance all at once. It's also less than 2mm thick, so you'll barely remember there's a case even there.
Mount anywhere: Nodus Shell Case II
The Nodus Shell Case II is a unique leather case. It has a slim profile, so it adds minimum bulk, but inside the case is a magnet. This magnet allows you to mount your phone anywhere with the included Micro Dock III. Don't worry, the creators of the Shell Case II created the case so that the magnet does not interfere with the phone's signal.
Leather ranger: Ranger iPhone Case
Waterfield Designs' Ranger case is a holster-style case that's made from a thick and durable, naturally-tanned, full-grain leather. It clips onto your belt for easy access and has magnetic enclosures to keep your device safe and secure. It's perfect for the businessperson on the go.
Like a book: Dodocase Bookcase
Dodocase's Bookcase is a stylish little book cover case for your iPhone XS. The outside is made of a flexible Pergamena leather, so it easily folds over and lays flat when you need it. There's also an elastic closure strap so that you can keep your phone hidden and tucked away when not in use so that you're not an easy target. Make everyone think you're just reading a (very small) book when you're actually on your phone!
Wood and leather: iATO Black Saffiano Case
The iATO Black Saffiano case is a unique and affordable gem. It's a combination of natural Bois de Rosewood and black saffiano leather that looks elegant and makes you stand out while being classy and elegant. It will protect your iPhone XS from everyday scratches and drops while looking great.
Luxurious leather: Hardgraft Rich Leather Cover
Hardgraft's Rich Leather Cover for iPhone is made of the finest Italian and European leather materials. The leather on these cases is hand-stained, 100 percent vegetable-tanned leather, with each piece completely unique and unlike any other. They age incredibly well and look professional and elegant.
Bottom Line
And there we have it, the best leather cases that are available right now for your iPhone XS. Leather is amazing and gives your phone that touch of elegance and class. Out of these, we recommend the Mujjo Full Leather because of its slim form factor and premium leather materials.
If you prefer a vintage, hand-tooled look, try the Pad & Quill Traveler Case which brings all the feel and sophistication of a well-broken-in leather bag. Any of these leather cases will give your iPhone instant panache. After all, there's nothing wrong with dressing your iPhone up for a classy night out.
