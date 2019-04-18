Magnetic phone mounts are great, but slapping an ugly metal sticker onto the back of your phone so it stays on the mount isn't. Choosing a phone case with a built-in metal plate protects your device and ensures hands-free compatibility without sacrificing aesthetics. Here are some of the best magnetic cases for your iPhone XR.
Colorblocked texture
Dockem Luxe M2 Wallet CaseStaff Favorite
Tactile and undeniably stylish, this phone case is covered in synthetic leather styled to look like twill for a unique finish. It's main body is gray with one of four accent colors for the two card pockets: black, green, maroon or blue. The metal plate is hidden towards the top of the case to prevent interference with wireless charging or card storage.
Car mount included
Case Mate Car Case
The case and mount set uses an adapted version of the CaseMate's signature Tough Grip case. It has embedded upper and lower steel plates, which do allow for wireless charging. The case has 10-foot drop protection, textured edges for better grip and a lifetime warranty. The set comes with a vent mount, so it's a great option if you're in the market for both, though you can use the case with any magnetic mount.
Clear with a kickstand
JIDUO Clear Case for iPhone XR
This clear case is perfect for showing off the iPhone XR's bright colors. It's made of flexible TPU that offers protection against scratches and small bumps. The oblong ring on the back gives you a more secure way of holding on to your phone to prevent falls to begin with. It rotates to work as a kickstand for watching videos, and it's made of metal to work with magnetic mounts.
Luxurious leather
Nodus Shell Case II +Micro Dock
This slim leather case comes with its own magnetic mount. It's a high-end accessory made of full grain, vegetable tanned Italian leather in either Chestnut Brown or Ebony Black – even the buttons are leather. While many magnetic cases interfere with wireless charging, the Shell Case II is built to be fully Qi-compatible thanks to its Magnetic Shielding tech.
Budget-friendly
Haobuy Ultra Thin
If you want an inexpensive, basic case, this is it. Available in solid black, red and navy, the Haobuy soft TPU case offers protection against minor bumps and scratches with shock absorbing corners, soft interior and a raised lip along the screen and camera.
Cute and fun
iProducts US Engraved Elephant Case
Most magnetic cases on the market are plain or impersonal, so this etched wood elephant case is refreshingly cute. The back panel is wood with a built-in metal plate near the middle of the case, and the sides are made of flexible TPU plastic with a lip above the front to protect the screen. It comes with a tempered glass screen protector and is available in a variety of other designs.
Durably woven
Pitaka MagCase
Made with aramid fiber, the MagCase is just 0.03 in. thick and weighs 0.56 oz. Even so, it's strong enough to protect your phone from everyday accidents and falls up to four feet. The case comes in six color combos, all with an attractive woven texture that also gives the case a bit of grip. It has two metal strips embedded in the case to work with the Magmount Qi, which don't interfere with wireless charging.
Rugged and functional
Veni iPhone XR Wallet Case
With military-grade drop protection, card storage and a tri-fold magnetic metal back flap kickstand, this phone case is both protective and functional. The case body is constructed of PC and TPU with Corner Guard technology for shock dispersion. The panels that cover the back are metal, so the case easily attaches to magnetic mounts, and when opened and empty, the case even works with wireless charging.
Cherry wood
iProducts Real Wood Phone Case
The cherry wood panel on the back of this case gives it more interest than a plain case while still looking modern and sophisticated. Durable TPU bumpers wrap the sides and allow for easy access to all ports and buttons. The case is surprisingly durable for its slender profile and can protect your phone against falls up to eight feet. Plus, it comes with a screen protector.
Leather folio
Pipetto 2-in-1 Leather Magnetic Folio Case
There are two pieces to this leather folio: a slim PC shell with built-in metal plate and an attachable magnetic leather folio wallet. On its own, the PC shell easily attaches to magnetic mounts and doesn't interfere with functions like Apple Pay or wireless charging. Combined with the leather folio, it keeps all your necessities together in one place with two card slots, ID pocket and interior pocket for cash or receipts.
Sparkly and feminine
Newseego Bling Diamond Ring Kickstand Case
The rhinestones along the edges and details of this phone case give it glitzy flair, though it is available in bright colors with or without the sparkle. It's a slim, flexible TPU plastic case with a metal ring holder on the bottom third of the back. The rotating ring makes it easy to keep a hold of your phone, especially when taking selfies, or you can use it as a phone stand.
Futuristic metals
Jazliv iPhone XR Case
The metallic geometric features on this heavy-duty case give it a distinctly industrial sci-fi feeling. It's mostly made of black TPU with a colored PC panel that covers the card slot and houses the metal accents. The panel is detachable, so you can wirelessly charge your phone without taking off the whole case.
Gorgeous finishes
Mous Limitless 2.0
Available in five classic materials, the Limitless 2.0 case uses embedded magnets to attach to a few compatible accessories. Beyond magnetic mounts, these include card holders and flip-open folio wallets. These cases look great - particularly the shell material - and keep your phone safe using AiroShock protection.
Perfectly poppable
DIACLARA iPhone XR Clear Case with Stand
The pop-up phone holder on this case is useful for holding the 6.1" iPhone XR, and its mirrored surface is made of metal, so it sticks to magnetic mounts. The clear TPU body of the case allows for your phone's gorgeous design to shine through, and the reinforced corners protect it for when things get out of hand.
Built-in magnet
Rokform Crystal Case
Most "magnetic" phone cases have built-in metal plates that magnets can stick to. This case has a built-in magnet that can stick to metal surfaces. It also has a twist lock system that works with other Rokform accessories, like car and bike mounts. This case is built with a hard PC shell and soft, impact-resistant core for 6-foot drop protection.
Two-toned and timeless
Evutec Northill Case
Between the leather, canvas-style TPU, color combos and dainty V detail, this case is stylish and professional. It also comes with a compatible magnetic car mount that sticks to the case's embedded metal plate. The case also has military-grade drop protection and supports wireless charging.
If you want my opinion
Whatever your style or budget, there's a great magnetic iPhone case for you on this list. I'm partial to the Dockem Luxe M2 Wallet Case in maroon because of its unique texture and pop of color. The card storage and placement of the internal metal plate to allow for wireless charging are also huge perks.
The Case Mate Car Case with its 10-foot drop protection and grippy edges is also tempting if, like me, you're a bit of a klutz. I like that even though it comes with a Case Mate car mount, the case works with any magnetic mount. If you want to show off your iPhone XR's bright color, the JIDUO clear case's oblong metal ring adds functionality and security without compromising design.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.