Magnetic phone mounts are great, but slapping an ugly metal sticker onto the back of your phone so it stays on the mount isn't. Choosing a phone case with a built-in metal plate protects your device and ensures hands-free compatibility without sacrificing aesthetics. Here are some of the best magnetic cases for your iPhone XR.

If you want my opinion

Whatever your style or budget, there's a great magnetic iPhone case for you on this list. I'm partial to the Dockem Luxe M2 Wallet Case in maroon because of its unique texture and pop of color. The card storage and placement of the internal metal plate to allow for wireless charging are also huge perks.

The Case Mate Car Case with its 10-foot drop protection and grippy edges is also tempting if, like me, you're a bit of a klutz. I like that even though it comes with a Case Mate car mount, the case works with any magnetic mount. If you want to show off your iPhone XR's bright color, the JIDUO clear case's oblong metal ring adds functionality and security without compromising design.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.