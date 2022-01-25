Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases iMore 2022
So, you've got the fabulous little iPhone 12 mini and you'd like to keep it protected. You'd also like to be able to take advantage of Apple's MagSafe technology. Thankfully, plenty of the best iPhone 12 mini cases will also let you charge with a MagSafe charger as long as it's fairly thin and doesn't have a grip on the back. So, why do you need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini case? If you want to take full advantage of the MagSafe charger and other accessories, you'll need an iPhone 12 mini case that is specifically made for MagSafe. These cases have an embedded ring of magnets for a self-guided and secure connection (that snaps together with a satisfying click) to the MagSafe accessories.
The original: Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Before looking at third-party options, you'll probably want to check out what Apple itself has to offer. This is a MagSafe version of the classic Apple silicone case, and this beauty is smooth on the outside with a soft microfiber interior. Choose from lots of appealing colors.
Slim and artsy: iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe
This beautiful, painterly silicone case isn't bulky like other OtterBox cases, but it offers all-over protection along with its MagSafe compatibility. Choose from four different unique colorways and express your artistic side.
Striped style: Spigen Mag Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Mini Case
Stylish diagonal stripes embellish this matte black case with the circle of magnets built in for MagSafe compatibility. The TPU case has a raised lip and Air Cushion Technology for maximum protection in a slim case.
Clear choice: Apple's iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe
Want to show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 12 mini? Apple's polycarbonate blend Clear Case should be one of the first places you look. The graphic circle and line in the middle may or may not be your cup of tea, but at least you know exactly where those magnets will be.
Leather wallet: NOMAD Modern Leather Folio
Leave your wallet at home, because this elegant MagSafe-compatible folio case has three card slots. The leather is sourced from the renowned Horween Leather Co. of Chicago and will develop a warm patina with use. Choose from Rustic Brown or black colorways.
Bargain silicone: YIQUTECH Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini, MagSafe Charger
This soft silicone case is modeled after the Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe, giving you a similar look (sans Apple logo) for less. The soft, grippy texture will feel comfortable in your hand and help prevent drops.
Classic OtterBox: iPhone 12 mini Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
The classic Symmetry series case from OtterBox gets the MagSafe treatment. Be sure to look for the "+" or the word "MagSafe" when purchasing because OtterBox also sells Symmetry cases for the iPhone 12 mini that don't have MagSafe magnets inside.
Natural beauty: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 mini
A beautiful natural wood handcrafted in Poland and MagSafe compatibility make the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case worth considering. The wood panel is securely affixed to the polycarbonate shell. You have your choice of two wood types: Walnut or Cherry.
Clear bargain: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mini Mag-Safe Case
Clearly designed to mimic the Apple iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe, this case gives you a similar look for less. It's a clear case, so you can show off both your iPhone's color and Apple logo while it's in the case. The white circle on the back shows the location of the magnets.
Sleeker OtterBox: OtterBox iPhone 12 mini Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
This slim and striking OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe adds a splash of color and not a lot of bulk. Choose from four different colorways, each of which have clicky button covers and/or bumpers in contrasting colors.
Luxurious leather: Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather Case with MagSafe - colors vary
Lovers of luxurious leather can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe-compatible leather case. It's perfectly form-fitted to your iPhone 12 mini, and it comes in six different colors including (PRODUCT)RED that will either match or contrast beautifully with your phone.
Fashion forward: Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe® iPhone 12 Mini
Sonix is known for its trendy, colorful, and fashionable cases. This tortoiseshell model is an elevated neutral, and it has that MagSafe magic inside. The case works beautifully with the Apple MagSafe charger as well as Sonix's own MagSafe alternative charger, the Sonix Magnetic Link and its other MagSafe accessories.
The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases for you
While the iPhone 12 mini is an older phone at this point, but it's still MagSafe-compatible with plenty of related accessories on the market. MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases just work better than ordinary wireless-compatible cases with the MagSafe charger, MagSafe accessories, and third-party MagSafe charger alternatives. These cases allow you to get a stronger bond and will ensure your iPhone clicks into place.
When it comes to wallets and other accessories that stick to the back of your iPhone 12 mini, you'll have to have a MagSafe compatible case or the wallet just won't stick. Obviously, one of Apple's own silicone case will be a safe bet. Since it's designed by Apple engineers, you know it'll work right and look good doing it.
If you want something with a bit more panache, check out the Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe iPhone 12 mini. The tortoiseshell pattern goes with just about anything, plus it looks trendy and fun. I'm also a huge fan of Otterbox's iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe, which looks like something hand-painted by an artist.
