Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases iMore 2022

So, you've got the fabulous little iPhone 12 mini and you'd like to keep it protected. You'd also like to be able to take advantage of Apple's MagSafe technology. Thankfully, plenty of the best iPhone 12 mini cases will also let you charge with a MagSafe charger as long as it's fairly thin and doesn't have a grip on the back. So, why do you need a MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini case? If you want to take full advantage of the MagSafe charger and other accessories, you'll need an iPhone 12 mini case that is specifically made for MagSafe. These cases have an embedded ring of magnets for a self-guided and secure connection (that snaps together with a satisfying click) to the MagSafe accessories.

The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases for you

While the iPhone 12 mini is an older phone at this point, but it's still MagSafe-compatible with plenty of related accessories on the market. MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases just work better than ordinary wireless-compatible cases with the MagSafe charger, MagSafe accessories, and third-party MagSafe charger alternatives. These cases allow you to get a stronger bond and will ensure your iPhone clicks into place.

When it comes to wallets and other accessories that stick to the back of your iPhone 12 mini, you'll have to have a MagSafe compatible case or the wallet just won't stick. Obviously, one of Apple's own silicone case will be a safe bet. Since it's designed by Apple engineers, you know it'll work right and look good doing it.

If you want something with a bit more panache, check out the Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe iPhone 12 mini. The tortoiseshell pattern goes with just about anything, plus it looks trendy and fun. I'm also a huge fan of Otterbox's iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe, which looks like something hand-painted by an artist.