Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini Cases iMore 2021

Why do you need MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases? After all, any of the best iPhone 12 mini cases will work with a MagSafe charger as long as it's fairly thin and doesn't have a grip on the back. However, if you want to take full advantage of the MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe wallet, you'll need a case that is specifically made for MagSafe. These cases have an embedded ring of magnets for a self-guided and secure connection (that snaps together with a satisfying click) to the MagSafe charger, MagSafe charger alternatives, and MagSafe accessories.

The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases for you

MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases just work better than ordinary wireless-compatible cases with the MagSafe charger, MagSafe accessories, and third-party MagSafe alternatives. These cases allow you to get a stronger bond and will ensure your iPhone clicks into place. When it comes to wallets and other accessories that stick to the back of your iPhone 12 mini, you'll have to have a MagSafe compatible case or the wallet just won't stick. Obviously, one of Apple's own cases, like the iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe will be a safe bet. Since it's designed by Apple engineers, you know it'll work right and look good doing it.

If you want something with a bit more panache, check out the Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe® iPhone 12 Mini. The tortoiseshell pattern goes with just about anything, plus it looks trendy and fun. I'm also a huge fan of the iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe which looks like something hand-painted by an artist.