Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini Cases iMore 2021
Why do you need MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases? After all, any of the best iPhone 12 mini cases will work with a MagSafe charger as long as it's fairly thin and doesn't have a grip on the back. However, if you want to take full advantage of the MagSafe charger and other MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe wallet, you'll need a case that is specifically made for MagSafe. These cases have an embedded ring of magnets for a self-guided and secure connection (that snaps together with a satisfying click) to the MagSafe charger, MagSafe charger alternatives, and MagSafe accessories.
The original: Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Pick
Before looking at third-party options, you'll probably want to check out what Apple itself has to offer. This is a MagSafe version of the classic Apple silicone case, and its beauty is smooth on the outside with a soft microfiber interior. Choose from lots of appealing colors.
Slim and artsy: iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe
This beautiful, painterly silicone case isn't bulky like other OtterBox cases, but it offers all-over protection along with its MagSafe compatibility. Choose from four different colorways and express your artistic side.
Striped style: Spigen Mag Armor Designed for iPhone 12 Mini Case
Stylist diagonal stripes embellish this matte black case with the circle of magnets built in for MagSafe compatibility. The TPU case has a raised lip and Air Cushion Technology for maximum protection in a slim case.
Clear choice: Apple iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe
Want to show off the gorgeous color of your iPhone 12 mini? Apple's polycarbonate blend Clear Case should be one of the first places you look. The graphic circle and line in the middle may or may not be your cup of tea, but at least you know exactly where those magnets will be.
Clear with color: RESTONE Clear Silicone Case for iPhone 12 Mini with Mag-Safe Back Cover
A hint of color around the edges and over the magnetic circle gives makes this clear case more unique. Not a fan of the blue? It also comes in silver for a quieter look.
Leather looks: Migeec PU Leather Cases Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini Mag-Safe Charging
This slim, soft, fingerprint-resistant PU leather case has a shock-absorbant rubber bumper for plenty of protection, along with that circle of magnets that make it compatible with your MagSafe charger or accessory of choice. Choose from a few color options.
Bargain silicone: YIQUTECH Silicone Case Compatible with iPhone 12 Mini, MagSafe Charger
This soft silicone case is modeled after the Apple iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe, giving you a similar look (sans Apple logo) for less. Choose from a few color options.
Classic OtterBox: iPhone 12 mini Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
The classic Symmetry series case from OtterBox gets the MagSafe treatment. Be sure to look for the "+" or the word "MagSafe" when purchasing because OtterBox also sells Symmetry cases for the iPhone 12 mini that don't have MagSafe magnets inside.
Natural beauty: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 12 mini
A beautiful natural wood handcrafted in Poland and MagSafe compatibility make the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case worth considering. The wood panel is securely affixed to the polycarbonate shell. You have your choice of two wood types: Walnut or Cherry.
Clear bargain: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mini Mag-Safe Case
Clearly designed to mimic the Apple iPhone 12 mini Clear Case with MagSafe, this case gives you a similar look for less. It's a clear case, so you can show off both your iPhone's color and Apple logo while it's in the case. The white circle on the back shows the location of the magnets.
Sleeker OtterBox: OtterBox iPhone 12 mini Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
This slim and striking OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe adds a splash of color and not a lot of bulk. Choose from four different colorways, each of which have clicky button covers and/or bumpers in contrasting colors.
Luxurious leather: Apple iPhone 12 mini Leather Case with MagSafe
Lovers of luxurious leather can't go wrong with Apple's own MagSafe-compatible leather case. It's perfectly form-fitted to your iPhone 12 mini, and it comes in six different colors including (PRODUCT)RED that will either match or contrast beautifully with your phone.
Fashion forward: Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe® iPhone 12 Mini
Sonix is known for its trendy, colorful, and fashionable cases. This tortoiseshell model is an elevated neutral, and it has that MagSafe magic inside. The case works beautifully with the Apple MagSafe charger as well as Sonix's own MagSafe alternative charger, the Sonix Magnetic Link and its other MagSafe accessories.
The best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases for you
MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 mini cases just work better than ordinary wireless-compatible cases with the MagSafe charger, MagSafe accessories, and third-party MagSafe alternatives. These cases allow you to get a stronger bond and will ensure your iPhone clicks into place. When it comes to wallets and other accessories that stick to the back of your iPhone 12 mini, you'll have to have a MagSafe compatible case or the wallet just won't stick. Obviously, one of Apple's own cases, like the iPhone 12 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe will be a safe bet. Since it's designed by Apple engineers, you know it'll work right and look good doing it.
If you want something with a bit more panache, check out the Sonix Brown Tort, MagSafe® iPhone 12 Mini. The tortoiseshell pattern goes with just about anything, plus it looks trendy and fun. I'm also a huge fan of the iPhone 12 mini Figura Series Case with MagSafe which looks like something hand-painted by an artist.
