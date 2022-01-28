Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro cases iMore 2022
One of the big headline features of the iPhone 12 was the introduction of MagSafe. This new feature opened up an entirely new world of possibilities when it came to accessories, and it's become one of the most useful additions to the best iPhone as a whole. Since MagSafe is a magnetic ring on the back of your favorite iPhone, it makes it possible to attach wallets, chargers, battery packs, stands, and more with just a snap, and you can take it off just as easily. But to get the most out of it, you'll want to make sure you have a good case. Here are the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market.
- The real deal: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe
- An artistic touch: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Timeless leather: Nomad Rugged MagSafe Case - Horween Leather
- Sleek protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
- Classy leather: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
- Affordable quality: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
- Practical fashion: Sonix MagSafe Case
- Show it off: Spigen Ultra Hybrid with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- All-in-one: Nomad Rugged Folio Wallet Phone Case
- Slim but tough: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
- Get a grip: Incipio Grip
- Elegant wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
The real deal: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Favorite
Apple's official case is made with a silky, soft-touch silicone material that feels nice in hand, and a soft microfiber interior lining keeps your device scuff-free. Thanks to the magnetic ring inside, these snap onto your iPhone 12 Pro easily and will work with any MagSafe chargers and accessories. There are several different colors to choose from.
An artistic touch: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
The Figura Series Case has a silky smooth feel and is one of the slimmer offerings from OtterBox, while still providing complete protection. The inside of the case has integrated magnets, so this case works seamlessly with any MagSafe chargers and accessories while giving you a gorgeous pop of color.
Timeless leather: Nomad Rugged MagSafe Case - Horween LeatherHigh quality leather
Nomad makes luxurious leather goods, and this MagSafe case is no exception. It's made with premium Horween leather that will develop a rich patina over time, and it feels great while keeping your iPhone 12 Pro safe and protected. It also comes in three gorgeous colors.
Sleek protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
The Symmetry Series+ from OtterBox takes the brand's classic and protective Symmetry case and turns it up a notch with the built-in MagSafe ring. If you love the Symmetry Series cases but want it to work seamlessly with your favorite MagSafe accessories, then this case is sure to be a favorite. It also comes in several gorgeous colorways.
Classy leather: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
If you prefer luxurious leather instead of silicone, Apple has your back too. It's made from specially tanned and finished leather that is soft to the touch and develops a patina over time — the more you use it, the better it looks! The built-in magnetic ring makes it easy to install on your iPhone, and it comes in different colors to suit your personal tastes.
Affordable quality: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
Spigen's new Mag Armor is a slim, shock-absorbing TPU case that is easy to get on and off, and it has a slim profile, so you aren't adding bulk. It features Air Cushion Technology to absorb shock from impact points, and a magnetic ring on the inside means your iPhone 12 Pro instantly and properly aligns itself with MagSafe accessories. It only comes in black, though, but that means it can match up with anything.
Practical fashion: Sonix MagSafe Case
Sonix is a brand known for having a wide array of cute and fashionable cases, and they just launched a new MagSafe-compatible line. These cases feature built-in, self-aligning magnetic strips inside the plastic shell, so they work with the official MagSafe charger and accessory and Sonix's own Magnetic Link charger. There are fewer designs to choose from, but we expect the collection to grow over time.
Show it off: Spigen Ultra Hybrid with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
If you prefer to show off the amazing color of your iPhone 12 Pro, then the Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid is for you. The clear plastic allows your iPhone color to shine through, but you still get the magnetic ring on the inside, making it easy to align your device with your MagSafe charger or other accessories.
All-in-one: Nomad Rugged Folio Wallet Phone Case
If you like to have your wallet with your iPhone and want all-around protection, you can't beat the Rugged Folio case from Nomad. This is made with premium Horween leather that the brand uses for its leather products, and the front wallet flap keeps your screen safe. You get three card slots and a pocket for a cash stash.
Slim but tough: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro
The Aneu from OtterBox is not as slim as the Figura, but it's still one of the slimmer options from the brand known for rugged cases. Aneu is a hard plastic shell-style case, but has grippy edges to make it easier to hold. A magnetic lining ensures that your iPhone snaps into place with MagSafe accessories while still getting tough and durable protection.
Get a grip: Incipio Grip
This minimalistic case is simple but tough, and it has multidirectional grips on the edges to help you keep your device in your hand, not the ground. It has been tested to withstand drops up to 14-feet, and the impact-resistant bumpers keep it safe and sound.
Elegant wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
If you want something that really stands out, the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case will do the trick. This is made with high-quality walnut wood, and the built-in magnets ensure full compatibility with all MagSafe accessories. If Walnut isn't your thing, there is also a lighter Cherry wood variation.
Magnetize it with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro case
When you have one of the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases with you, you're ensuring that your iPhone 12 Pro is safe and protected while also not hindering the MagSafe experience. These cases are designed to give you the absolute best protection while ensuring that you don't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, like stands or wallets.
If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe. It's reasonably priced, keeps your phone safe, and comes in great colors to match your mood. I mean, have you seen that new purple color for it? Totally gorgeous.
Other great recommendations are the OtterBox Aneu, OtterBox Figura, or OtterBox Symmetry Series+. These cases give you that amazing OtterBox protection while still retaining a slim profile, and they are fully compatible with MagSafe — what's not to love here? Plus, you have a few different color options to pick from across both styles.
If you prefer leather, we highly recommend the Nomad Rugged MagSafe Case or Rugged Folio. These are made with premium, high-quality Horween Leather, so they develop a fantastic patina over time. They're also incredibly durable, look elegant and professional, and feel great in hand. You could also opt for Apple's Leather Case if you prefer to stick with native Apple accessories.
For those who want a great affordable MagSafe case, you can't beat the value of the Spigen Mag Armor. It's slim, protective in all the right places, and it will just cost you a Jackson. Spigen has a reputation for making some high-quality stuff at amazingly low prices, so you're getting something great here.
