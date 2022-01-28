Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro cases iMore 2022

One of the big headline features of the iPhone 12 was the introduction of MagSafe. This new feature opened up an entirely new world of possibilities when it came to accessories, and it's become one of the most useful additions to the best iPhone as a whole. Since MagSafe is a magnetic ring on the back of your favorite iPhone, it makes it possible to attach wallets, chargers, battery packs, stands, and more with just a snap, and you can take it off just as easily. But to get the most out of it, you'll want to make sure you have a good case. Here are the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases on the market.

Magnetize it with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro case

When you have one of the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases with you, you're ensuring that your iPhone 12 Pro is safe and protected while also not hindering the MagSafe experience. These cases are designed to give you the absolute best protection while ensuring that you don't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, like stands or wallets.

If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe. It's reasonably priced, keeps your phone safe, and comes in great colors to match your mood. I mean, have you seen that new purple color for it? Totally gorgeous.

Other great recommendations are the OtterBox Aneu, OtterBox Figura, or OtterBox Symmetry Series+. These cases give you that amazing OtterBox protection while still retaining a slim profile, and they are fully compatible with MagSafe — what's not to love here? Plus, you have a few different color options to pick from across both styles.

If you prefer leather, we highly recommend the Nomad Rugged MagSafe Case or Rugged Folio. These are made with premium, high-quality Horween Leather, so they develop a fantastic patina over time. They're also incredibly durable, look elegant and professional, and feel great in hand. You could also opt for Apple's Leather Case if you prefer to stick with native Apple accessories.

For those who want a great affordable MagSafe case, you can't beat the value of the Spigen Mag Armor. It's slim, protective in all the right places, and it will just cost you a Jackson. Spigen has a reputation for making some high-quality stuff at amazingly low prices, so you're getting something great here.