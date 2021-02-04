Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2021
MagSafe is a new feature in the iPhone 12 lineup, giving you a new way to charge up the best iPhone, as well as providing you with more accessory options, such as wallets and stands. While you could use a MagSafe charger with some of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases (as long as it's fairly thin), if you want to make the most out of MagSafe, you're going to want a case that is specifically designed to be MagSafe-compatible. Here are the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases that you can buy on the market.
- The real deal: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe
- Classy leather: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
- Show it off: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
- Snug like a glove: Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
- An artistic touch: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
- Slim but tough: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
- Affordable quality: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
- Sleek protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
- Practical fashion: Sonix MagSafe Case
- Elegant wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
- Crystal clear: RESTONE Clear Magnetic Case
- Affordable clarity: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mag-Safe Case
The real deal: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafeStaff Favorite
Apple's official case is made with a silky, soft-touch silicone material that feels nice in the hand, and a soft microfiber interior lining keeps your device scuff free. These snap onto your iPhone 12 Pro with ease, thanks to the magnetic ring inside, and will work with any MagSafe chargers and accessories. There are several different colors to choose from.
Classy leather: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe
If you prefer luxurious leather instead of silicone, Apple has your back too. It's made from specially tanned and finished leather that is soft to the touch and develops a patina over time — the more you use it, the better it looks! The built-in magnetic ring makes it easy to install on your iPhone, and it comes in different colors to suit your personal tastes.
Show it off: Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe
If you prefer to show off the amazing color of your iPhone 12 Pro, then the Clear Case with MagSafe is for you. The clear plastic allows your iPhone color to shine through, but you still get the magnetic ring on the inside, making it easy to align your device with your MagSafe charger or other accessories.
Snug like a glove: Apple Leather Sleeve with MagSafe
The Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is made with specially tanned and finished European leather, so it feels soft and develops a patina over time. The sleeve snugly fits over your iPhone to keep it safe from drops and scratches, it has a matching strap, and there is a pocket inside for a credit card or ID. There is a window that allows you to see the time on the Lock screen while your iPhone is nestled safely inside.
An artistic touch: OtterBox Figura Series Case with MagSafe
The Figura Series Case has a silky smooth feel and is one of the slimmer offerings from OtterBox, while still providing complete protection. The inside of the case has integrated magnets, so this case works seamlessly with any MagSafe chargers and accessories while giving you a gorgeous pop of color.
Slim but tough: OtterBox Aneu Series Case with MagSafe
The Aneu from OtterBox is not as slim as the Figura, but it's still one of the slimmer options from the brand known for rugged cases. Aneu is a hard plastic shell style case, but has grippy edges to make it easier to hold. A magnetic lining ensures that your iPhone snaps into place with MagSafe accessories while still getting tough and durable protection.
Affordable quality: Spigen Mag Armor iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
Spigen's new Mag Armor is a slim, shock-absorbing TPU case that is easy to get on and off, and it has a slim profile so you aren't adding bulk. It features Air Cushion Technology to absorb shock from impact points, and a magnetic ring on the inside means your iPhone 12 Pro instantly and properly aligns itself with MagSafe accessories. It only comes in black though, but that means it can match up with anything.
Sleek protection: OtterBox Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe
The Symmetry Series+ from OtterBox takes the brand's classic and protective Symmetry case and turns it up a notch with the built-in MagSafe ring. If you love the Symmetry Series cases but want it to work seamlessly with your favorite MagSafe accessories, then this case is sure to be a favorite. It also comes in several gorgeous colorways.
Practical fashion: Sonix MagSafe Case
Sonix is a brand that is known for having a wide array of cute and fashionable cases, and they just launched a new MagSafe-compatible line. These cases feature built-in, self-aligning magnetic strips inside of the plastic shell, so they work with the official MagSafe charger and accessory, as well as Sonix's own Magnetic Link charger. There are fewer designs to choose from, but we expect the collection to grow over time.
Elegant wood: Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case
If you want something that really stands out, the Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case will do the trick. This is made with high-quality walnut wood, and the built-in magnets ensure full compatibility with all MagSafe accessories. If Walnut isn't your thing, there is also a lighter Cherry wood variation.
Crystal clear: RESTONE Clear Magnetic Case
This crystal clear case lets your iPhone 12 Pro color shine through, while also having a built-in magnetic ring for full compatibility with MagSafe accessories. It's a simple case that has shock-absorbing rubber bumpers and anti-scratch, flexible plastic, so your iPhone 12 Pro remains safe and protected.
Affordable clarity: Proker Designed for iPhone 12 Mag-Safe Case
Another affordable clear case option is from Proker. This case has shock-absorbing corners, a magnetic ring in the interior, and raised bezels to keep your screen safe and sound. It's also scratch-resistant, so it should hold up for a while.
Magnetize it with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case
When you have one of the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Cases with you, you're ensuring that your iPhone 12 Pro is safe and protected, while also not hindering the MagSafe experience. These cases are designed to give you the absolute best protection, while ensuring that you don't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, like stands or wallets.
If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe. It's reasonably priced, keeps your phone safe, and comes in great colors to match your mood.
Other great recommendations are the OtterBox Aneu or OtterBox Symmetry Series+. That's because these cases give you that amazing OtterBox protection while still retaining a slim profile, and they are fully compatible with MagSafe — what's not to love here? Plus, you have a few different color options to pick from across both styles. And if you want something affordable, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Spigen Mag Armor Case. Spigen is a very popular brand and its cases are always super protective and durable, despite the low price. And the Mag Armor gives you all of that, along with MagSafe compatibility in a sleek package.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Grab one of the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases
Charge up your iPhone and take advantage of MagSafe accessories with a MagSafe-compatible case on your iPhone 12.
Kansas City Chiefs fans will want to check out these iPhone cases
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl once again to reclaim their title as NFL champions. Ahead of the big game, consider one of these terrific cases to celebrate all things Chiefs.
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay iPhone cases for the big game
Your team is playing in the Super Bowl! Be sure to celebrate by getting one of these Tampa Bay Buccaneers iPhone cases. Go team!