Best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 Pro Cases iMore 2021

MagSafe is a new feature in the iPhone 12 lineup, giving you a new way to charge up the best iPhone, as well as providing you with more accessory options, such as wallets and stands. While you could use a MagSafe charger with some of the best iPhone 12 Pro cases (as long as it's fairly thin), if you want to make the most out of MagSafe, you're going to want a case that is specifically designed to be MagSafe-compatible. Here are the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro cases that you can buy on the market.

Magnetize it with the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Case

When you have one of the best MagSafe iPhone 12 Pro Cases with you, you're ensuring that your iPhone 12 Pro is safe and protected, while also not hindering the MagSafe experience. These cases are designed to give you the absolute best protection, while ensuring that you don't need to take the case off to use your MagSafe charger or other MagSafe accessories, like stands or wallets.

If you want some recommendations, you can't go wrong with Apple's Silicone Case with MagSafe. It's reasonably priced, keeps your phone safe, and comes in great colors to match your mood.

Other great recommendations are the OtterBox Aneu or OtterBox Symmetry Series+. That's because these cases give you that amazing OtterBox protection while still retaining a slim profile, and they are fully compatible with MagSafe — what's not to love here? Plus, you have a few different color options to pick from across both styles. And if you want something affordable, you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Spigen Mag Armor Case. Spigen is a very popular brand and its cases are always super protective and durable, despite the low price. And the Mag Armor gives you all of that, along with MagSafe compatibility in a sleek package.