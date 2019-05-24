June is LGBT Pride Month, so why not show your pride this month and year-round with a rainbow-themed iPhone case? Some are subtle, some are less so, but all of these cases will show your true colors. Love is love, my friends.
- Totally customizable: CASETiFY iPhone Case
- Waving flag: MERVELLE iPhone Case
- Holding hands: Atomic Market iPhone Case
- Glitter waterfall: uCOLOR Rainbow iPhone Case
- Just a bit of glitter: Ebetterr iPhone Case
- Designer case: Rebecca Minkoff iPhone Case
- Dual layer protection: Code C Designs iPhone Case
- Peekabo painted flag: HelloGiftify iPhone Case
- Vivid color: Dynex iPhone Case
- Serious protection: OtterBox Symmetry iPhone Case
- Customize your grip: PopSockets PopGrip
- Pride sticker: LE 8-BIT Apple Decal
Totally customizable: CASETiFY iPhone CaseStaff Favorite
CASETiFY is one of our favorite case makers, and luckily, it also offers a number of different pride cases, plus the option to upload your very own design. Get a case for any model iPhone as far back as the iPhone 4. I think this particular case is adorable, but I understand it's not to everybody's tastes.
Waving flag: MERVELLE iPhone Case
A clear TPU case with an elegant rainbow flag waving across the top half is a lovely way to show your pride. The ultra-slim case is designed to add grip to your phone, and the price is certainly right. This case fits the iPhone XS Max.
Holding hands: Atomic Market iPhone Case
Two men holding hands juxtaposed onto a waving rainbow flag make this case a keeper. A black rubber bumper has a lip that comes just up over the screen for protection when you set your phone face-down. This case fits the iPhone X/XS.
Glitter waterfall: uCOLOR Rainbow iPhone Case
If you can't get enough bling, you need this case. A waterfall of glitter cascades through this case and over the rainbow. This case will fit your iPhone 6/6s/7/8.
Just a bit of glitter: Ebetterr iPhone Case
Just a touch of glittery rainbow decorates the edges of this otherwise simple clear case. The inner layer is a hard PC plastic, the outer layer is a soft TPU. This case will fit the iPhone X/XS.
Designer case: Rebecca Minkoff iPhone Case
If you have an iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus, you can pick up a high-end designer case at a reduced price. Choose the gorgeous rainbow gradation case shown here, or a clear one with the words "love is love" printed all over it.
Dual layer protection: Code C Designs iPhone Case
An soft inner layer and a hard outer layer offer extra protection for your iPhone. The case has a fun watercolor rainbow flag design. Choose from any of these models: iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus, and iPhone X/XS.
Peekabo painted flag: HelloGiftify iPhone Case
I love the pattern on this clear TPU case: the color of your iPhone peeks through between stripes of rainbow color. The colors here aren't exactly the standard pride flag colors, but it's a pretty rainbow case for your iPhone X/XS regardless.
Vivid color: Dynex iPhone Case
When you picture "Pride iPhone case," this is probably exactly what comes to mind. The soft, colorful plastic case is reasonably priced and it's made for the iPhone X/XS.
Serious protection: OtterBox Symmetry iPhone Case
If you want serious protection for your iPhone, you can't do much better than Otterbox. Though it doesn't carry a pride case per se, this glittery rainbow pattern called Gradient Energy may suffice. It's available for the iPhone X/XS/XR/XS Max.
Customize your grip: PopSockets PopGrip
If you don't want a themed case, what about a PopSockets PopGrip instead? This is one of many available pride-themed PopGrips, but you're not limited to what's on the store. You can create and upload your very own design for endless customization options.
Pride sticker: LE 8-BIT Apple Decal
This isn't a case at all, but rather just a tiny apple-shaped rainbow decal. Though it's technically just a retro Apple logo and not a pride sticker, it's darn cute. You can place it right over the Apple logo on your phone, or slap it on any iPhone case for a fun look.
Which one should you choose?
People have different tastes, and different iPhone models, but the CASETiFY iPhone Case works for just about everyone. CASETiFY makes cases for every iPhone model from the iPhone 4 to the current models. There are several different case style choices for different levels of protection and price points. And best of all, you can choose from the existing designs or create your own for a completely custom pride case. You could even get matching cases made up for you and your partner or bestie.
If you do need a serious heavy-duty case, the OtterBox Symmetry is a great option. While this case's rainbow isn't the most rainbow-y of the bunch, it is the most protective case on this list.
If you're really not looking for a new case at all, I'd go for the PopSocket PopGrip. There are lots of pre-made designs specifically for LGBT pride, but if you don't love any of those, you can create and upload your very own design. Why not get matching PopGrips for your whole squad?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.