June is LGBT Pride Month, so why not show your pride this month and year-round with a rainbow-themed iPhone case? Some are subtle, some are less so, but all of these cases will show your true colors. Love is love, my friends.

Which one should you choose?

People have different tastes, and different iPhone models, but the CASETiFY iPhone Case works for just about everyone. CASETiFY makes cases for every iPhone model from the iPhone 4 to the current models. There are several different case style choices for different levels of protection and price points. And best of all, you can choose from the existing designs or create your own for a completely custom pride case. You could even get matching cases made up for you and your partner or bestie.

If you do need a serious heavy-duty case, the OtterBox Symmetry is a great option. While this case's rainbow isn't the most rainbow-y of the bunch, it is the most protective case on this list.

If you're really not looking for a new case at all, I'd go for the PopSocket PopGrip. There are lots of pre-made designs specifically for LGBT pride, but if you don't love any of those, you can create and upload your very own design. Why not get matching PopGrips for your whole squad?

