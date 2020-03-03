Best Running Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020
Having your tunes and the ability to make or take a quick phone call while you're running is paramount to help keep you in the zone. That's why a great phone case that complements your running experience is your best option when it comes to taking your iPhone XR on a jog. Whether you prefer an armband or a heavy-duty bumper, there's an option here for you.
- Full protection: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro
- Top armband: Revere Sport universal armband
- Classic armband: Portholic sweat-resistant armband
- For all environments: Lifeproof FRE
- Edge protection: Ringke Fusion-X
- Rotating armbad: Comsoon 360 armband
- Colorful armband: Trianium large phone armband
- Slim protection: Spigen Tough Armor
Full protection: Supcase Unicorn Beetle ProStaff Favorite
If you don't want an armband but want maximum protection in case you drop your iPhone XR, then the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is the best case for you. It's a dual-layer, military drop-tested case with a flexible, shock-absorbent inner shell and a tough, hard plastic outer shell. It also comes in three colors.
Top armband: Revere Sport universal armband
This well-reviewed armband is more like a sleeve, without the traditional transparent plastic so you can see your phone's screen. It is, however, an easy way to secure your iPhone XR, and it comes in small, medium, and large, so there should be a fit for everyone.
Classic armband: Portholic sweat-resistant armband
This armband has a transparent plastic window, so you can keep using your iPhone while it's on your arm. The material is sweat-resistant to prevent odor, and the velcro strap is extra wide to ensure a secure fit while you're jogging and working out. There's also a hidden pocket for your locker key or gym key card.
For all environments: Lifeproof FRE
Lifeproof's FRE case is water-resistant, dustproof, and snowproof, so whether you're jogging in the rain or a blizzard, your iPhone XR is safe. This case can help your iPhone survive submersion in 6 feet of water for up to an hour, and keeps it safe from drops of up to 6 feet.
Edge protection: Ringke Fusion-X
This case has reinforced edges to help protect your iPhone XR, where it's most vulnerable while maintaining a slim profile so that it doesn't bulk up your pocket while you run. It's military drop tested, and it won't interfere with wireless charging.
Rotating armbad: Comsoon 360 armband
This armband holds your iPhone XR with two stretchy bands instead of a sleeve, leaving it fully accessible on all sides. You can also swivel your iPhone around while it's on your arm, so you can read texts, check out music, and even crush some candies real quick. Made of breathable neoprene and stretchy lycra for a comfortable fit.
Colorful armband: Trianium large phone armband
If you're sick of the boring old black armbands, then check out Trianium's bands, which come in several vibrant colors, including purple, teal, and hot pink. The slot on this armband is large enough to fit most protective cases, so you get double protection for your iPhone XR with comfortable, flexible neoprene.
Slim protection: Spigen Tough Armor
This two-piece case has a flexible TPU inner shell with a hard polycarbonate plastic outer shell, offering shock absorption and protection from scratches and drops. There's a built-in kickstand, and the Tough Armor case offers heavy-duty protection without the heavy-duty bulk.
Ready to run?
If you're getting ready to hit the trail, a heavy-duty case is the best protection for your phone. For my money, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is the best all-around case for protecting your iPhone XR while you run. The Unicorn Beetle is also great for everyday use. The built-in stand makes it super easy to prop your phone up while watching a few videos as you unwind after your run. Plus, the colorful and almost futuristic design will be a definite compliment getter as soon as you take it out of your pocket.
But if you'd rather not have your phone in your pocket during your run, there's always the armband option, and I recommend the Trianium Armband. The armband from Trianium comes in a handful of bright colors, including Hot Pink, Classic Purple, and Mint. The band is adjustable to offer the perfect fit for most arm sizes. There's also a tiny slot to store cash or keys while you're out and about.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Protect your iPhone 8 with a case that's great!
If you're looking for some great iPhone 8 cases, there are plenty of options — especially since a lot of them were made for the iPhone 7.
Keep your iPhone 8 Plus safe with one of these awesome cases
The iPhone 8 Plus deserves an ultra cool case to keep it safe; here are our favorite cases for the iPhone 8 Plus.
Elevate your style with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite
Elevate your style and totally personalize your look with one of these bands for your Fitbit Versa Lite.