Jogging with your iPhone XS Max requires a little bit of gear; you'll want either a heavy-duty case or an armband. An armband gets it out of your pocket altogether and on your bicep or forearm for quick access, while a good solid heavy-duty case protects your iPhone XS Max from receive damage if it falls out of your pocket. Here are some of our favorites.
- All-around protection: i-Blason Armorbox
- No belt required: Running Buddy XL
- Comfy armband: Tune Belt running armband
- Trusted brand: OtterBox Defender
- Rotating armband: VUP running armband
- Removes distraction: Revere Sport sleeve
- Minimally universal: Bone Collection sports armband
All-around protection: i-Blason ArmorboxStaff Fave
This rugged case looks awesome, has a kickstand, and has dual-layer protection against drops and scratches. The included belt clip slides over your iPhone XS Max screen to fully protect it while you run. It also features a built-in, tempered glass screen protector.
No belt required: Running Buddy XL
This magnetic pouch clips onto your waistband comfortably and stays in place while you run with little or no bounce. There's room for your iPhone XS Max, keys, or any credit cards or ID you might need.
Comfy armband: Tune Belt running armband
If you like a traditional armband but want one with a little more comfort, Tune Belt's has a little extra padding. Plus, it's even slightly sweat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about the material when you're running on those hot days.
Trusted brand: OtterBox Defender
An old standby, the OtterBox Defender is a heavy-duty case with a belt clip so that you can attach it to your shorts or workout pants, and you're off for your jog. It's even better if you already wear a running belt, and it'll protect your iPhone XS Max from drops and scratches.
Rotating armband: VUP running armband
If you like to manually change songs or check out a running app while you're in motion, this armband should do the trick. It lets you rotate your iPhone 180 degrees so that you can use it the right way. The stretchy ends allow you to secure your iPhone, maintaining full access easily.
Removes distraction: Revere Sport sleeve
If you get distracted seeing your iPhone's screen through traditional armbands, then Revere Sport's is perfect, since it folds over and covers your iPhone. It protects your phone while you run and is made of comfortable, flexible Lycra. It comes in four sizes.
Minimally universal: Bone Collection sports armband
If you don't like a big thick armband and would rather your phone be easily accessible, this is the band for you. Tight rubber bands hold your iPhone firmly in place, and the thinner armband comfortably straps onto your arm with no extra bulk or frivolous pockets.
In Conclusion
I like having my phone just in my pocket when I run, which means I usually opt for wrapping my iPhone XS Max in a good protective case like i-Blason Armorbox. However, if you do like the armband style case, I would seriously consider Tune Belt running armband. Both are good options for keeping the phone safe and secure during a good run.
Either way, you must get the running case that's going to be the most useful to you. The added protection and peace of mind it gives you for those jogs means you don't have to worry about damaging your iPhone XS Max while working out!
