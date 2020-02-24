Best Running Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020

Sometimes finding the perfect playlist to match your strides during a grueling run or even a leisurely jog can be just the push you need to get you across the finish line. If that appeals to you, and your music-playing device of choice is an iPhone XS, then you should consider investing in one of these running cases.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, you can't go wrong with any of the cases in this collection because it truly just comes down to personal preference. If you're looking for an armband that's comfortable while offering solid protection for your iPhone XS, then I'd go with the SupCase Armband. Having your iPhone on your bicep allows you to interact with the device quickly and easily without slowing down too much. The armband comes with a slim yet rugged case that will protect your device if you happen to drop it while out and about. It also has reflective strips, which will help increase your visibility while running at night.

However, if armbands aren't your thing, then the Zizo Bolt is also a great option. The case comes in a unique design and has a sturdy clip so you can attach it to the inside of your pocket or go retro and clip it to the waistband of your shorts or tights.

But again, it's all up to you and what works for your lifestyle, budget, and taste. You can't go wrong!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.