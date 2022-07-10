Best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro iMore 2022

Make sure your iPhone 13 Pro stays in pristine condition with a good screen protector. Even though Apple boasts that their Ceramic Shield makes the front glass of the iPhone 13 Pro really strong, glass is still glass — it will crack if you damage it. Getting one of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro is a simple and cost-effective way to keep your iPhone looking sharp.

Our top pick : ESR tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 13/ iPhone 13 Pro Staff Favorite I've used plenty of ESR screen protectors in the past and have always been happy with them. The application tray makes installation a breeze; they are fingerprint resistant, scratch-resistant, and work just fine with any kind of case you want to use. Plus, it comes in a pack of three, so you don't need to buy a brand new one if you ever need to replace the protector. $11 at Amazon Install with ease : RAXFLY iPhone 13/13 Pro Screen Protector 3-Pack with Tray You'll get three tempered glass screen protectors for one low price, plus an installation tray to help you place it on your iPhone 13 Pro perfectly. The oleophobic coating helps keep your screen clear and easy to see, while the case-friendly design means it won't get in the way of your iPhone's case. $20 at Amazon Easy install : Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector GlasTR EZ FIT designed for iPhone 13 Pro Raise your hand if you are nervous about applying a screen protector freehand. Yeah, me too. The installation kit that comes with this one makes it easy; in fact, it reminds me of the "machine" we used at the Apple Store to apply screen protectors there perfectly every time. $16 at Amazon Premium option : totallee iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protector Expensive, yes, but the totallee screen protector is certainly the best way to have absolutely seamless coverage on your iPhone 13 Pro as we detailed in our review. It seems to melt into the iPhone, so it really doesn't even look or feel like you have a screen protector on it, thanks to its edge-to-edge coverage. $25 at Amazon

$39 at totallee If you don't like glass : Supershieldz Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (6-pack) While tempered glass offers better protection, these high-quality Japanese PET film screen protectors from Supershieldz are anti-glare and won't leave any residue if you need to remove them. Plus, they come with six in a pack, so you won't need to buy more anytime soon. $6 at Amazon Keep your screen private : EWUONU Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro (2-pack) Safeguarding your screen from damage is good, but protecting it from other people's eyes is even better. This screen protector does both. It ensures that you can only see the screen from straight on, so no peeping passerby can get a look. You get two tinted screen protectors and an installation tray in the package. $7 at Amazon

The best screen protector for iPhone 13 Pro is a smart investment

We love the iPhone 13 Pro (just check out our review) and want to keep it looking amazing with a great iPhone 13 Pro case and a good screen protector. I know Apple likes to boast about how strong its Ceramic Shield is, but the truth is glass is prone to cracks and scratches no matter how tough you make it. If you want to protect the screen on your iPhone 13 Pro, here are our suggestions.

I've personally used ESR screen protectors on several devices and have always been happy with the results. The installation is pretty straightforward and it doesn't interfere with any case I've used. Coming in a pack of three is a nice touch, too.

I know it seems crazy, but the totallee screen protector is actually pretty great. It really looks and feels like it's not on the phone. I'm not sure how they do it, but if you want a screen protector that's nearly invisible when installed, there's no better option.

Lastly, the EWUONU privacy screen protector is great for anyone who doesn't like the idea of someone peeking at their iPhone 13 Pro screen in public. It gives you that extra peace of mind when you're out and about because you have to be right in front of your iPhone to see what's on the screen.