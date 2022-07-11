Best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever made. After all, it features a high resolution, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, allowing it to refresh at a rate of up to 120Hz — which is a big deal. It also sports an incredibly long battery life and of course, expansive screen real estate. So if you went with the Pro Max, you might want to protect that screen. Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Protect your investment with the best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't cheap, so you definitely will want to protect that large, gorgeous display. And there is no better way to do that than with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors.

If you are looking for some personal recommendations, we like the amFilm brand. We have used amFilm screen protectors on other devices, such as a Nintendo Switch, and they're relatively easy to install. And not only will they protect the screen, but they last a very long time for such an affordable price.

Other recommendations would be any of the InvisibleShield Glass Elite protectors we mentioned here. ZAGG's InvisibleShield line has a solid reputation and offers different types of protectors, from anti-glare to privacy to blue light filtering and more. No matter what you need, InvisibleShield has you covered.