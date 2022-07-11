Best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max iMore 2022
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is undoubtedly one of the best iPhones that Apple has ever made. After all, it features a high resolution, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, allowing it to refresh at a rate of up to 120Hz — which is a big deal. It also sports an incredibly long battery life and of course, expansive screen real estate. So if you went with the Pro Max, you might want to protect that screen. Here are our picks for the best screen protectors for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Good ol' reliable: amFilm OneTouch Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro MaxStaff Favorite
amFilm makes reliable screen protectors for a variety of devices. You get two 0.33mm thick tempered glass screen protectors in this pack and two of the brand's auto-alignment tool that helps you install it in just 60 seconds. It'll protect the screen from scratches, nicks, and fingerprints.
One of the best: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard
ZAGG's InvisibleShield lineup are some of the best screen protectors around. Glass Elite VisionGuard has 40% blue light filtration to protect your eyes, advanced scratch and impact protection, reinforced edges, is resistant to fingerprints, and is antimicrobial. Plus, it's easy to apply.
Simple and efficient: Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Designed for iPhone 13 Pro Max
If you just want something to protect your screen, Spigen's Screen Protector will do the job, and it's easy to install. It's ultra-slim at just 0.5mm and features tempered glass with 9H-rated hardness. You get a precise fit, no interference with touch sensitivity, and an oleophobic coating to reduce smudges.
Privacy, please!: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 Screen Protector
If you prefer having a little bit of privacy, then the Glass Elite Privacy 360 is perfect. While it retains maximum impact and scratch protection, it also has 360-degree privacy protection so that no one can see your screen except you. It also has reinforced edges and is smudge-resistant and antimicrobial.
On a budget: Ailun 2 Pack Screen Protector Compatible for iPhone 13 Pro Max
This tempered glass screen protector is just 0.33mm thick, so it's barely there while keeping your screen safe and sound. It has maximum protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps. You get two screen protectors and a camera lens protector to keep the powerful new camera system scuff-free.
Look ma, no more glare!: ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare Screen Protector
Don't like being blinded by your screen? InvisibleShield's Glass Elite Anti-Glare is like the other tempered glass screen protectors from InvisibleShield, but it works to reduce glare. You'll still get the maximum impact and scratch protection of InvisibleShield, smudge resistance, and an antimicrobial surface.
Protect your investment with the best screen protectors for iPhone 13 Pro Max
The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn't cheap, so you definitely will want to protect that large, gorgeous display. And there is no better way to do that than with one of the best iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors.
If you are looking for some personal recommendations, we like the amFilm brand. We have used amFilm screen protectors on other devices, such as a Nintendo Switch, and they're relatively easy to install. And not only will they protect the screen, but they last a very long time for such an affordable price.
Other recommendations would be any of the InvisibleShield Glass Elite protectors we mentioned here. ZAGG's InvisibleShield line has a solid reputation and offers different types of protectors, from anti-glare to privacy to blue light filtering and more. No matter what you need, InvisibleShield has you covered.
