Best screen protectors for iPhone 13 iMore 2021

Even before your new iPhone 13 arrives, make sure it's protected with a good screen protector. I've seen so many cracked screens that could have been avoided if the owner had just taken this simple step. Here are some of the best screen protectors for your iPhone 13.

Best value : iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack) with Camera Protector (2-pack) Staff Pick You get quite a bit of value in this kit: four tempered glass screen protectors, two camera protectors, and an installation tray to make the application a snap. Even if you don't use the camera protectors, it's still a great value. The ultra-clear oleophobic glass protects without getting in the way. $13 at Amazon Easy install : RAXFLY iPhone 13/13 Pro Screen Protector 3-Pack with Tray You'll get three tempered glass screen protectors for one low price, plus an installation tray to help you place it on your iPhone 13 perfectly. The oleophobic coating helps keep your screen clear and easy to see, while the case-friendly design means it won't get in the way of your iPhone's case. $13 at Amazon Case-friendly : WISMAT 4-Pack Screen Protector for iPhone 13/iPhone 13 Pro HD Tempered Glass Get four case-friendly, tempered-glass screen protectors, each of which has is rated for durabiity. The "ultra-new high aluminum silicon ionized glass material" will keep your iPhone screen in fine form. $13 at Amazon Luxurious pick : totallee iPhone 13 Screen Protector I know the price tag stands out from the crowd here, but hear me out. The totallee screen protector is the ultimate aesthetic choice. It seems to melt into the iPhone so it really doesn't even look or feel like you have a screen protector on it. $39 at totallee Non-glass option : Supershieldz Anti-Glare Matte Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro (6-pack) Tempered glass screen protectors are more popular these days, but some may prefer a thinner, lighter, anti-glare option. These high-quality Japanese PET film screen protectors from Supershieldz come six to a package and won't leave any residue if you need to remove them. $7 at Amazon Privacy, please! : EWUONU Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 13/13 Pro (2-pack) Protect your screen from both scratches and eyeballs with this privacy screen protector. The screen is only visible when looking straight on, so those looky-loos off to the side are out of luck. You get two tinted screen protectors and an installation tray in the package. $10 at Amazon

Which of the best screen protectors for iPhone 13 is best for you?

The overall best value on this list is the iVoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector (4-pack) with Camera Protector (2-pack), especially if you're looking to protect the camera module as well as the iPhone 13's screen. Even if you toss out those camera protectors, you're still getting four screen protectors and an installation tray for one low price.

If you have the means, I highly recommend the totallee screen protector. It's hard to say if it's "really worth" that sort of price point; all I can tell you is that once it's properly installed, it looks and feels like a dream.

Of course, your iPhone isn't completely protected unless you have a case as well. We've rounded up some of the best iPhone 13 cases for you, of course!