If you spend a lot of your day at a desk or other stationary position, and you often need both your hands to complete tasks, your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max can often be inaccessible. Having to hold your phone in your hand to make a call can be limiting when you're trying to multi-task. Keep both your hands-free and still have access to your iPhone by using a stand; here are some of our favorites.
- Sleek and sturdy: Lamicall iPhone Stand
- Works with iPad too: LISEN Stand
- Tons of color options: MoKo Phone Stand
- Extending and flexible: Tryone Goosneck Holder
- Cute and whimsical storage: CooLoo Phone Stand & Pencil Holder
- Wireless Charging: Anker PowerWave Stand
Sleek and sturdy: Lamicall iPhone StandStaff Pick
The Lamicall iPhone stand is a great way to keep your iPhone within reach and accessible. It offers multiple viewing angles, a perfect space to swipe up on the iPhone, and a neat cutout to plug in your charger without bending the cable. The Lamicall iPhone stand is big enough to fit the iPhone XS Max in portrait or landscape mode, and you shouldn't have trouble fitting your phone on the stand even with a case wrapped around it. Plus, its sleek design will fit nicely with any desk setup.
Works with iPad too: LISEN Stand
If you need a stand that's a little more adaptable to fit your space, the Lisen stand is a great companion for your iPhone. Not only does this stand have adjustable viewing angles, but you can also adjust its height, meaning you should always be able to find a comfortable position to see and use your iPhone when needed. The stand is made of aluminum alloy and comes with a weighted anti-slip base, which will prevent your iPhone or iPad from toppling over.
Tons of color options: MoKo Phone Stand
If you want your iPhone to stand upright a little closer to the surface of your desk or table, then the simple and small MoKo cell phone stand is your best bet. It has rubber feet to make sure it doesn't slide around and allows you to position your phone in six different positions. Plus, it comes in a ton of funky colors, like yellow, pink, blue, and more!
Extending and flexible: Tryone Goosneck Holder
This is perfect for people who need a stand that can maneuver into difficult places. With an extendable flexible arm that can stretch out to a max length of 2.3 feet and a clamp on the end that can secure itself to any edge under three inches, the Tryone Gooseneck phone holder can be placed on desks, TV stands, bedside tables, and kitchen counters alike!
Cute and whimsical storage: CooLoo Phone Stand & Pencil Holder
If this isn't the cutest cell phone stand you have ever seen, you're lying to yourself. The CooLoo cell phone stand is an adorable little elephant that promises to cradle your iPhone in its trunk, allowing you to use it without having to hold it. It also holds pens, pencils, paperclips, scissors, and other small items, making it the perfect knick-knack for any office space. Don't worry, it's definitely compatible with your iPhone XS and XS Max.
Wireless Charging: Anker PowerWave Stand
The Anker PowerWave offers the same hands-free experience that the other stands on this list offer, but with an added bonus. The PowerWave will not only allow you to use your device while it's propped up on your desk but it'll also wirelessly charge your iPhone XS or XS Max the entire time. The stand will charge your phone in both landscape and portrait modes, and even while it's wrapped in a protective case.
Final thoughts...
All the stands listed above will provide you with the freedom to interact with your iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max without having to pick it up, making it super simple to quickly read a text, change tracks in your favorite playlist, or scroll through your email! Picking a stand will come down to personal preference, but if you're looking for something super affordable that also looks great and allows easy vertical charging, then I'd recommend the Lamicall iPhone Stand. It's truly the best bang for your buck.
Now, if you prefer a less cluttered look, you can pick up the Anker PowerWave Stand, which will allow you to ditch your iPhone cable for wireless charging while still keeping your hands free. Anker is known for its wireless chargers and portable battery packs so you can't go wrong with the PowerWave.
