Best Star Wars Cases for 2020 iPhone SE iMore 2020
Your new iPhone SE (2020) will look even better with one of these impressive Star Wars-related cases. The cases, which are also compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, feature characters, machines, and more from the popular Lucasfilm Ltd. film series. Which is your favorite?
- You can't resist: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case
- Budget choice: IMAGITOUCH Apple Star Wars Death Stars Bumper
- In a galaxy far, far away: Stars Wars Iconic case
- Something different: Alien iPhone Case
- Time to fight: Yoda Protective Soft Back Case Phone Cover
- Show your allegience: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case
- Loveable: Symmetry Series Solo: A Star Wars Story Case
- Mirror like: Darth Vader
- Multi-functional: HEX Star Wars Darth Vader Wallet Case
You can't resist: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection CaseStaff Pick
The Galactic Collection from Otterbox is available in multiple styles for the iPhone SE (2020). Ultra-slim and ultra-protective, the case is made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate.
Budget choice: IMAGITOUCH Apple Star Wars Death Stars Bumper
This TPU case is flexible, elastic, durable, and features a soft, comfortable grip. Easy access to all buttons and ports like camera, speakers, chargers with a comfortable grip for full functionality.
In a galaxy far, far away: Stars Wars Iconic case
Featuring an iconic design straight out of Stars Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, this beautiful case is just one of the Star Wars-related cases at Fine Art America. Each case is also available for other iPhones, including the iPhone 11 series.
Something different: Alien iPhone Case
Uniquely designed, this iPhone SE (2020) case offers 9H tempered glass with a soft TPU frame. There's also anti-scratch corners with shock absorption and grip strength.
Time to fight: Yoda Protective Soft Back Case Phone Cover
Get your Yoda on with this inexpensive Star Wars-related case for the iPhone SE (2020). Very thin design.
Show your allegience: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case
One of the most loveable characters from the Star Wars film series, Chewbacca, is on display here. It comes from a scene in Solo: A Star Wars Story.
Loveable: Symmetry Series Solo: A Star Wars Story Case
Here's our second pick from Otterbox's Star Wars Galactic Collection. Like the others, this one is ultra-slim and ultra-protective and made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate.
Mirror like: Darth Vader
Advanced printing pattern design on the back makes your phone elegant and eye-catching. Mirror-like smooth surface adds luxury and modern taste to your phone.
Multi-functional: HEX Star Wars Darth Vader Wallet Case
With premium leather construction, this impressive wallet case offers three credit card slots, a cash pocket, and elastic closure. Visit the HEX site for other Star Wars-related cases.
Celebrate Star Wars Day
Your new iPhone SE (2020) (or iPhone 8/7) handset will love being protected by one of the many Star Wars-inspired cases on the market. From our favorite, the Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case to the unique Yoda Protective Soft Back Case to the multi-functional HEX wallet case, these cases get the job done.
When it comes to finding Star Wars cases for new handset, be on the lookout for new styles to arrive through the year and especially when new iPhone models get launched. No matter what side of the force you find yourself, these cases will provide years of protection and enjoyment. Happy Star Wars Day!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Pick the perfect case for your iPhone SE (2020)
The newest iPhone on the market deserves a durable case for the ultimate protection. Here are some of our favorite iPhone SE (2020) cases.
Protect your new iPhone SE (2020) screen with a great screen protector
Keep your iPhone SE screen pristine from Day One. Here are some of the best screen protectors you can buy.
Which color iPhone SE (2020) should you buy?
You want to purchase the new iPhone SE but you're torn about which color to get? We're here to help you choose.