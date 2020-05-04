Best Star Wars Cases for 2020 iPhone SE iMore 2020

Your new iPhone SE (2020) will look even better with one of these impressive Star Wars-related cases. The cases, which are also compatible with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7, feature characters, machines, and more from the popular Lucasfilm Ltd. film series. Which is your favorite?

You can't resist: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case

The Galactic Collection from Otterbox is available in multiple styles for the iPhone SE (2020). Ultra-slim and ultra-protective, the case is made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate.

$46 at Otterbox

Budget choice: IMAGITOUCH Apple Star Wars Death Stars Bumper

This TPU case is flexible, elastic, durable, and features a soft, comfortable grip. Easy access to all buttons and ports like camera, speakers, chargers with a comfortable grip for full functionality.

$8 from Amazon

In a galaxy far, far away: Stars Wars Iconic case

Featuring an iconic design straight out of Stars Wars: Episode IV A New Hope, this beautiful case is just one of the Star Wars-related cases at Fine Art America. Each case is also available for other iPhones, including the iPhone 11 series.

$40 at Fine Art America

Something different: Alien iPhone Case

Uniquely designed, this iPhone SE (2020) case offers 9H tempered glass with a soft TPU frame. There's also anti-scratch corners with shock absorption and grip strength.

$11 at Amazon

Time to fight: Yoda Protective Soft Back Case Phone Cover

Get your Yoda on with this inexpensive Star Wars-related case for the iPhone SE (2020). Very thin design.

$10 at Amazon

Show your allegience: Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case

One of the most loveable characters from the Star Wars film series, Chewbacca, is on display here. It comes from a scene in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

$46 at Otterbox

Loveable: Symmetry Series Solo: A Star Wars Story Case

Here's our second pick from Otterbox's Star Wars Galactic Collection. Like the others, this one is ultra-slim and ultra-protective and made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate.

$50 at Otterbox

Mirror like: Darth Vader

Advanced printing pattern design on the back makes your phone elegant and eye-catching. Mirror-like smooth surface adds luxury and modern taste to your phone.

$11 at Amazon

Multi-functional: HEX Star Wars Darth Vader Wallet Case

With premium leather construction, this impressive wallet case offers three credit card slots, a cash pocket, and elastic closure. Visit the HEX site for other Star Wars-related cases.

$60 at HEX

Celebrate Star Wars Day

Your new iPhone SE (2020) (or iPhone 8/7) handset will love being protected by one of the many Star Wars-inspired cases on the market. From our favorite, the Otterbox Symmetry Series Galactic Collection Case to the unique Yoda Protective Soft Back Case to the multi-functional HEX wallet case, these cases get the job done.

When it comes to finding Star Wars cases for new handset, be on the lookout for new styles to arrive through the year and especially when new iPhone models get launched. No matter what side of the force you find yourself, these cases will provide years of protection and enjoyment. Happy Star Wars Day!

