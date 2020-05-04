Best Star Wars Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2020

It's time to celebrate Star Wars Day, May 4 (get it? May the fourth? May the Fourth/Force be with you?). If you love a good pun and you love Star Wars, then you definitely need a Star Wars case on your big old Death Star of an iPhone. I, of course, mean the huge iPhone Pro Max. Here are some of our favorites.

Which should you choose?

Of course, this will be a personal choice, but I think you can't go wrong with that original anti-hero, as pictured on the CellWorld Star Wars Darth Vader case for iPhone 11 Pro Max. The slim and lightweight case is more protective against scratches than major drops, but it's certainly stylish. Of course, I'm partial to Princess Leia, an early icon of girl power. Here she is on a case design called "The Resistance" at Redbubble, emblazoned with the words, "a woman's place is in the Resistance." Yeah, it is.

I love a PopSockets PopGrip, it keeps your hand more steady while you take photos and avoids the dreaded pinky shelf. It also makes a handy-dandy stand for watching videos. You can collect PopGrips; once you have one installed you can simply swap out the top section as desired. This one with Baby Yoda and his mug of broth is irresistible.