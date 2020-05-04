Best Star Wars Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2020
It's time to celebrate Star Wars Day, May 4 (get it? May the fourth? May the Fourth/Force be with you?). If you love a good pun and you love Star Wars, then you definitely need a Star Wars case on your big old Death Star of an iPhone. I, of course, mean the huge iPhone Pro Max. Here are some of our favorites.
- Come to the dark side: CellWorld Star Wars Darth Vader case for iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Retro or current: ModifiedCases Star Wars Bumper Phone Case
- Mandalorian soldiers: La Belle Case Rugged Armor Case
- Whimsical: ZQ-Link Star Wars iPhone Case
- Everyone's favorite droid: Sunshine Tech Defender Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max - R2D2
- Lightweight protection: MOBIFLARE Slim Case
- Madalorian and The Child: TeeTan iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
- Geniune hardwood: Real Rosewood Wood iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
- A woman's place: The Resistance iPhone Case
- Baby grip: PopSockets PopGrip
- C3PO and R2D2 phone home: TEEMT iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
- Kylo and Rey: Beamm-Frost iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
Come to the dark side: CellWorld Star Wars Darth Vader case for iPhone 11 Pro MaxStaff Pick
Who doesn't love (or love to hate) Darth Vader? He's the classic a classic hero-turned-villain-back-to-hero that forms the backbone of the entire Star Wars franchise, not to mention nightmares for generations of children. The slim fit case is lightweight and won't add a lot of bulk to your iPhone, unlike Vader's suit.
Retro or current: ModifiedCases Star Wars Bumper Phone Case
Choose from several different designs, such as this famous battle scene, with these cases. Other designs range from the original Star Wars film to The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). The case has a non-slip grippy bumper for extra protection, but note that the case is not wireless charging compatible.
Mandalorian soldiers: La Belle Case Rugged Armor Case
This heavy-duty case has two layers plus a frame for drop protection. It has a hard plastic outer layer and an impact rubber interior layer. The phone is fully functional within the case, and there is a cutout so the Apple logo shines through.
Whimsical: ZQ-Link Star Wars iPhone Case
I never would've thought to bring together a stormtrooper, TIE fighter, the Millennium Falcon, and a bunch of flowers, but that's exactly what ZQ-Link did and I love it. The case is made from flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and printed under a layer of PET so the design won't fade.
Everyone's favorite droid: Sunshine Tech Defender Case for iPhone 11 Pro Max - R2D2
This is the droid you're looking for — specifically, it's R2D2 on a dual-layer case. It also features an interior layer of soft silicone gel and an exterior hard plastic shell. The back has a layer of faux leather with the design printed on it.
Lightweight protection: MOBIFLARE Slim Case
This ultra-slim gel TPU case won't add a lot of bulk to your iPhone 11 Pro Max. The MOBIFLARE Slim Case has the Jedi Order logo printed upon it with eco-friendly ink, and it's made in the U.S.
Madalorian and The Child: TeeTan iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
The Child, popularly known as Baby Yoda, became the pop culture breakout star of The Mandalorian (and arguably all of 2019). Every time you look at your iPhone in this flexible TPU case, you'll be reminded of Mando and Baby Yoda's many adventures.
Geniune hardwood: Real Rosewood Wood iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
Etsy is a wonderful source for all kinds of art and crafts. This beautiful hardwood-backed case has rubber edges for extra protection. See the Millennium Falcon in all its glory. You can even have this handcrafted case personalized if you wish.
A woman's place: The Resistance iPhone Case
Celebrate Princess Leia's badassery with this cool retro design. Redbubble is a site where artists and graphic designers can upload their work. Redbubble makes and sells iPhone cases as well as other products and shares the profits with the artists. This design by retr0babe is one of many Star Wars fan art designs on the site.
Baby grip: PopSockets PopGrip
If you don't need a case, you can still give your iPhone some functional flair with a PopGrip. A PopGrip adheres to the back of your existing case and gives you a more solid grip on your iPhone, plus it acts as a stand. If you have PopGrips, you know they're swappable, so you can change out the design anytime.
C3PO and R2D2 phone home: TEEMT iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
This TPU and Polycarbonate (PC) blended case playfully combines imagery from Star Wars and ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. C3PO, R2D2, and the Death Star reenact the iconic ET scene where Elliot bikes in front of the moon with ET in his basket.
Kylo and Rey: Beamm-Frost iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
Kylo and Rey battle it out on the back of this case, while a larger image of Kylo Ren's face gives a glimpse of his true emotions. The case is a blend of TPU and PC for great protection without a lot of bulk.
Which should you choose?
Of course, this will be a personal choice, but I think you can't go wrong with that original anti-hero, as pictured on the CellWorld Star Wars Darth Vader case for iPhone 11 Pro Max. The slim and lightweight case is more protective against scratches than major drops, but it's certainly stylish. Of course, I'm partial to Princess Leia, an early icon of girl power. Here she is on a case design called "The Resistance" at Redbubble, emblazoned with the words, "a woman's place is in the Resistance." Yeah, it is.
I love a PopSockets PopGrip, it keeps your hand more steady while you take photos and avoids the dreaded pinky shelf. It also makes a handy-dandy stand for watching videos. You can collect PopGrips; once you have one installed you can simply swap out the top section as desired. This one with Baby Yoda and his mug of broth is irresistible.
