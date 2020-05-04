Best Star Wars Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2020

What better protection could you ask for, but the power of the Force for your iPhone 11 Pro? Even if its purpose is sometimes more decorative than protective, all of these cases will add a protective layer to your phone and look totally awesome doing it. Star Wars fans rejoice! Here are the best Star Wars cases for your iPhone.

Forceful Protection

Whether it's for protection or just a fashion statement, a Star Wars case will certainly give your iPhone a unique edge. Our favorite is the Darth Vader case for its dark, sleek design and classic look. After all, there's no character more famous than Anakin's Dark Side alter ego.

Droid lovers will probably prefer the bright and colorful BB-8 Droid Robot iPhone Case with the cute droid set against a fun orange background. Other serious Star Wars connoisseurs will love the Star Wars Case from Fine Art America, which features the original 1970s poster used to advertise the very first film in the series. Now you just have decide, what kind of Star Wars fan are you?