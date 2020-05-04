Best Star Wars Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2020

Today is Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) but any day is a great day to celebrate this long-running franchise. If you want to show it off all the time, you can do that with a Star Wars-themed phone case for your iPhone 11. We've picked out some of our favorite cases for the die-hard Star Wars fan. May the Fourth be with you.

Buying advice

Who doesn't love a little Star Wars flair on their phone? These cases are fun way to pay homage to a classic and enduring story. I like a simple TPU case like the N/A iPhone 11 Case. This one has a nice range of styles, from the original movies from the 1970s and 80s up through the current ones.

I also enjoy fan art, and seeing artists' varying takes on Star Wars. This "Lightsaber Rainbow" one from Redbubble is so fun, and there are plenty of other options. Plus, Redbubble gives a portion of the proceeds to the artist.

For people who already have a PopSockets PopGrip or a collection of them, this one featuring The Child is going to be pretty hard to resist. I'll buy pretty much anything with Baby Yoda on it, especially if he's holding his little mug of broth!