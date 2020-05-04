Best Star Wars Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020

iPhone XR is still one of my favorite Apple products. It has a fast processor, long battery life, and stellar camera performance at a low price. Even though it comes in some fun colors, slapping a case on it is still one of those things you should do. If you're like me, you want a case that speaks to your personality. If you're a Star Wars fan, we have you covered. You'll keep your iPhone XR safe and add a little joy to your life with one of these collectible Star Wars cases.

The force will be with you. Always.

There are a lot of phone cases out there, but few that offer the protection of OtterBox. Our favorite Star Wars case for the XR is the OtterBox Symmetry Series Darth Vader Emblem. It's a classy case with a 3D emblem of Darth Vader on the lower right-hand corner. It's sleek and thin while offering top-notch protection.

Grab this case from ModifiedCases featuring Baby Yoda. It's cute as a button, and the case gives your phone an added layer barrier to keep it free of scratches and dings. The big, bold beautiful OtterBox Darth Vader is a must-have. The artwork is gorgeous, and the case includes a lifetime guarantee.