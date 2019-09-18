Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a beautiful device that you'll want to show off. If you want to protect your investment with as little bulk as possible, consider any of these cases. We love them all, and so will you.

Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case

Staff favorite

This super-thin, super-light case should keep the glass on the back of your iPhone safe from scratches wherever you go.

$29 at Amazon

Premium choice: tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear

You can drop your phone up to 10 feet off the ground and still not have a problem with this remarkable case that's worth every penny.

$40 at Amazon

Highly durable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Fresh hybrid technology mixes a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. Available in clear and matte black.

$14 at Amazon

No bulk. Zero: TORRAS Slim Fit

With a silky feel, this case measures just 0.03 inches thin for a perfect fit. Look for it in black, blue, and red.

$16 at Amazon

Budget choice: TOZO

For another incredible fit, consider this beautiful case that's the least expensive on the list. It includes a TPU edge matte soft bumper and a clear PC back panel.

$10 at Amazon

Nothing to see: Spigen Liquid Crystal

Slim, form-fitted, and lightweight, this Spigen case features durable anti-slip TPU that keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install. A space crystal version is also available.

$13 at Amazon

Add your cash: Smartish Wallet Slayer

Here's a case that fits three cards and some cash. With high-grip textured sides, the Wallet Slayer is a safe, practical solution even when you still want a thin case. Look for it in multiple colors.

$15 at Amazon

Open buttons: Spigen Thin Fit

The Thin Fit from Spigen includes room for open buttons, so you still get to experience your phone's original click response and quick accessibility, while also getting protection.

$12 at Amazon

With silicone: Moko

Launched in black and red, the Moko case includes an extreme slim body with smooth, flexible silicone. In doing so, it offers maximum protection without adding bulk.

$14 at Amazon

Our recommendations

Be sure to check out Totallee's Thin iPhone Case if you're looking for a barely noticeable cover, but still provides protection. It's available in an assortment of unique colors to fit your style.

If you're on a small budget, you can't go wrong with the TOZO case, which you can pick up on the cheap. Then there's the always popular tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear case, which offers ultimate drop protection in a barely-there design.

Regardless, you'll love any of the thin cases in this collection! Enjoy your new phone.

