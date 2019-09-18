Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2019
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a beautiful device that you'll want to show off. If you want to protect your investment with as little bulk as possible, consider any of these cases. We love them all, and so will you.
- Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case
- Premium choice: tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear
- Highly durable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
- No bulk. Zero: TORRAS Slim Fit
- Budget choice: TOZO
- Nothing to see: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Add your cash: Smartish Wallet Slayer
- Open buttons: Spigen Thin Fit
- With silicone: Moko
Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone CaseStaff favorite
This super-thin, super-light case should keep the glass on the back of your iPhone safe from scratches wherever you go.
Premium choice: tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear
You can drop your phone up to 10 feet off the ground and still not have a problem with this remarkable case that's worth every penny.
Highly durable: Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Fresh hybrid technology mixes a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. Available in clear and matte black.
No bulk. Zero: TORRAS Slim Fit
With a silky feel, this case measures just 0.03 inches thin for a perfect fit. Look for it in black, blue, and red.
Budget choice: TOZO
For another incredible fit, consider this beautiful case that's the least expensive on the list. It includes a TPU edge matte soft bumper and a clear PC back panel.
Nothing to see: Spigen Liquid Crystal
Slim, form-fitted, and lightweight, this Spigen case features durable anti-slip TPU that keeps your phone lightweight and easy to install. A space crystal version is also available.
Add your cash: Smartish Wallet Slayer
Here's a case that fits three cards and some cash. With high-grip textured sides, the Wallet Slayer is a safe, practical solution even when you still want a thin case. Look for it in multiple colors.
Open buttons: Spigen Thin Fit
The Thin Fit from Spigen includes room for open buttons, so you still get to experience your phone's original click response and quick accessibility, while also getting protection.
With silicone: Moko
Launched in black and red, the Moko case includes an extreme slim body with smooth, flexible silicone. In doing so, it offers maximum protection without adding bulk.
Our recommendations
Be sure to check out Totallee's Thin iPhone Case if you're looking for a barely noticeable cover, but still provides protection. It's available in an assortment of unique colors to fit your style.
If you're on a small budget, you can't go wrong with the TOZO case, which you can pick up on the cheap. Then there's the always popular tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear case, which offers ultimate drop protection in a barely-there design.
Regardless, you'll love any of the thin cases in this collection! Enjoy your new phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Which iPhone 11 Pro color is right for you? We've got some suggestions
Four beautiful choices. Here are the colors available for this year’s iPhone 11 Pro.
Keep your iPhone 8 Plus safe with one of these awesome cases
The iPhone 8 Plus deserves an ultra cool case to keep it safe; here are our favorite cases for the iPhone 8 Plus.
You can already get these cases for your iPhone 11 Pro
The iPhone 11 Pro may have just been announced, but there are already cases ready to go.