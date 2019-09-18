Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a beautiful device that you'll want to show off. If you want to protect your investment with as little bulk as possible, consider any of these cases. We love them all, and so will you.

Our recommendations

Be sure to check out Totallee's Thin iPhone Case if you're looking for a barely noticeable cover, but still provides protection. It's available in an assortment of unique colors to fit your style.

If you're on a small budget, you can't go wrong with the TOZO case, which you can pick up on the cheap. Then there's the always popular tech21 Pro Max Pure Clear case, which offers ultimate drop protection in a barely-there design.

Regardless, you'll love any of the thin cases in this collection! Enjoy your new phone.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.