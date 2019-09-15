Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019
The iPhone 11 Pro is on its way, and like the iPhone XS and iPhone X before it, it's covered in glass. And while you might not want to add a lot of bulk to your phone, you can still protect it with one of these great thin cases.
- Thinking thin: Spigen Thin Fit
- Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case
- Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal case
- Artistic touch: GVIEWIN Marble iPhone 11 Pro Case
- Protection without bulk: Olixar Carbon Fiber Case
- Get Smart(ish): Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Slim Case
- Keep hold: Hovik iPhone 11 Pro Case
- A soft touch: MoKo Slim iPhone 11 Pro case
- Armor your iPhone: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
Thinking thin: Spigen Thin FitStaff Favorite
This thin Spigen case features raised edges on both the front and the rear camera cutout, offering additional protection if your phone falls down flat.
Barely there: Totallee Thin iPhone Case
This super-thin, super-light case should keep the glass on the back of your iPhone safe from scratches wherever you go.
Crystal clear: Spigen Liquid Crystal case
A thin clear case that lets you admire your iPhone while making it easier to grip and keep it safe from nicks and scrapes.
Artistic touch: GVIEWIN Marble iPhone 11 Pro Case
A little more protective than other thin cases, this case also features a beautiful marble pattern available in either green/gold or white/gold.
Protection without bulk: Olixar Carbon Fiber Case
Protect against everything from small bumps to drops with this slim TPU case with a carbon fiber design that offers an enhanced grip.
Get Smart(ish): Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Slim Case
Smartish has put together a case meant to keep your iPhone in your hand thanks to its textured grip and protect it just in case you can't.
Keep hold: Hovik iPhone 11 Pro Case
Hovik's slim case protects your phone from drops and features a soft, fingerprint-resistant surface that's comfortable and easy to grip.
A soft touch: MoKo Slim iPhone 11 Pro case
A flexible silicone case with a soft feel, this case will protect against falls and scratches alike. Available in both black and red.
Armor your iPhone: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
This lightweight Spigen case has an anti-slip matte surface and uses air cushioning for increased protection against drops.
Our recommendations
Check out the Spigen Thin Fit if you're looking for a solid case that's still slim enough for your needs. It's light, protects against scratches, and has a QNMP slot for compatibility with magnetic mounts.
If you're looking for the thinnest of thin, however, you'll want to check out Totallee's Thin iPhone Case. While it only protects from scratches, you'll also barely notice that it's there. It also comes in an assortment of vibrant colors to fit your personal preference.
