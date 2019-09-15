Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 Pro is on its way, and like the iPhone XS and iPhone X before it, it's covered in glass. And while you might not want to add a lot of bulk to your phone, you can still protect it with one of these great thin cases.

Our recommendations

Check out the Spigen Thin Fit if you're looking for a solid case that's still slim enough for your needs. It's light, protects against scratches, and has a QNMP slot for compatibility with magnetic mounts.

If you're looking for the thinnest of thin, however, you'll want to check out Totallee's Thin iPhone Case. While it only protects from scratches, you'll also barely notice that it's there. It also comes in an assortment of vibrant colors to fit your personal preference.

