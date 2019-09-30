Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2019

The iPhone 11 is one of the sleekest, most minimal iPhone designs yet, so who wants to weigh it down with a bulky, heavy case? Not us! This treasured device must be protected, however, so the next best thing to a naked iPhone is a slim, lightweight case that protects without adding bulk. If a thin, slim case is what you need for your phone, we've researched for you. Check out our top picks.

How to Choose?

The new iPhone 11 has plenty of case options, but especially when it comes to thin cases. Your only obstacle will be deciding which one to order. We recommend the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for the unique air-cushion technology that's built-in for military-grade drop protection. The fact that it's ultra-thin and sports a cool geometric pattern for extra grip is only icing on the cake. For price and slim protection, it doesn't get much better than this case.

If you prefer both protection and unique color choices, consider the Otterbox Symmetry Series, or if you're really into that genuine leather feel, the ESR Real Leather Case is also a great option. It's a hard choice, but you have to make it. Your sleek iPhone 11 is waiting on its sleek new case, so hop to it!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.