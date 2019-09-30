Best Thin Cases for iPhone 11 iMore 2019
The iPhone 11 is one of the sleekest, most minimal iPhone designs yet, so who wants to weigh it down with a bulky, heavy case? Not us! This treasured device must be protected, however, so the next best thing to a naked iPhone is a slim, lightweight case that protects without adding bulk. If a thin, slim case is what you need for your phone, we've researched for you. Check out our top picks.
- Slim 360° protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case
- Barely there: PEEL Ultra Thin Case
- Thin + supple: Apple Silicone Case
- Real Leather: ESR Real Leather Case
- Minimal matte color: totallee Thin Case
- Affordable Clear Case: Spigen Liquid Crystal
- Grippy Drop Prevention: Grip2ü Slim Case
- Protection + Style: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
Slim 360° protection: Spigen Liquid Air Armor CaseStaff Favorite
There are many choices for thin iPhone 11 cases, but few can boast military-grade protection. Spigen's Liquid Air Armor provides 360° drop protection.
Barely there: PEEL Ultra Thin Case
For those who love that naked iPhone feel, the PEEL Ultra Thin case measures only 0.02in. It comes in several transparent colors, from clear to pink.
Thin + supple: Apple Silicone Case
The original iPhone Silicone Case has a silky, supple feel in your hand. The silicone material also acts as a great impact absorber for drops and falls.
Real Leather: ESR Real Leather Case
Leather cases lend a sophisticated look, and this one is no exception. The ESR Leather Case is crafted of real leather and maintains a slim, sleek profile.
Minimal matte color: totallee Thin Case
One of the thinnest on the market, totallee's case also has a sleek matte finish that won't slip out of your hands, and it's available in six stylish colors.
Affordable Clear Case: Spigen Liquid Crystal
This crystal clear case is made of flexible TPU material to protect against bumps and scratches. It is slim and lightweight, as well as affordable!
Grippy Drop Prevention: Grip2ü Slim Case
Unlike most external iPhone grips, this one does not interfere with wireless charging. The case comes with a stretchy removable/interchangeable grip band.
Protection + Style: OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
Otterbox is famous for all-around protection, but what we love even more is the wide range of very cool semi-transparent and colorful design options.
How to Choose?
The new iPhone 11 has plenty of case options, but especially when it comes to thin cases. Your only obstacle will be deciding which one to order. We recommend the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for the unique air-cushion technology that's built-in for military-grade drop protection. The fact that it's ultra-thin and sports a cool geometric pattern for extra grip is only icing on the cake. For price and slim protection, it doesn't get much better than this case.
If you prefer both protection and unique color choices, consider the Otterbox Symmetry Series, or if you're really into that genuine leather feel, the ESR Real Leather Case is also a great option. It's a hard choice, but you have to make it. Your sleek iPhone 11 is waiting on its sleek new case, so hop to it!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Have the new 10.2-inch iPad 7? Here are the best accessories
The 7th generation iPad is bigger, better, and faster than previous models, so you'll need the right accessories to capitalize on its capabilities. Browse the products below for some ideas on how to enhance your iPad 7 experience.
Get that satisfying *click-clack* that a mechanical keyboard can provide
Apple's Magic Keyboard is great for a lot of people, but some folks like to feel and hear every keystroke, which is why mechanical keyboards will always maintain some popularity.
Protect your case on a budget with these thrifty cases
Here are some of the best iPhone XR cases you can get for your iPhone XR today.