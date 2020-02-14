Best Thin Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020

Sometimes you want a little bit of protection without a lot of bulk. The thin cases on this list aren't going to provide much in the way of drop protection, but they will prevent scratches on your beautiful new iPhone XR. There's always going to be a trade-off between bulk and protection.

Keeping your phone safe

As a general rule, the thinner the case, the less protective it's going to be. If you want the sleekness of a thin case, you are compromising on protection. The Speck cases, which are the thickest on this list, are certainly the most protective. I use the clear glossy Totallee Thin Case on my own iPhone. I have dropped it a couple of times from either a low height or onto the carpet, and it's been fine. However, I assume that if I drop it onto concrete from several feet, I'll need to utilize that AppleCare+.

The Surphy Silicone case is an excellent alternative to the overly-pricey case from Apple. It provides a similar soft feel while also protecting your phone from drop damage. If you don't want a full-coverage case, then the ESR bumper case is a perfect choice. Since it only wraps around the edges, you'll forget that you even have a case on to start with.

