So you just got an iPhone XS and want to protect it from minor scratches and bumps without sacrificing the original feel of the phone itself? If you answered yes to that, then you're searching for an ultra thin case. Fortunately, we've got you covered with some great options.

The slimmer, the better

There you have it folks — these are some of the thinnest and most lightweight cases you can get for your iPhone XS. They're great for protecting your device from minor scratches and nicks, but keep in mind that these aren't designed for major drops or when your device gets run over.

If we had to pick one, we'd go with the totallee Thin iPhone XS case, because it's the thinnest option available and definitely gives you that authentic no-case feel while protecting it from the bare essentials.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.