So you just got an iPhone XS and want to protect it from minor scratches and bumps without sacrificing the original feel of the phone itself? If you answered yes to that, then you're searching for an ultra thin case. Fortunately, we've got you covered with some great options.
- Best for Most: totallee Thin iPhone XS Case
- The Original: Peel Super Thin iPhone XS Case
- Affordable: RANVOO Slim Fit Ultra Thin Case
- Reliable: Spigen Thin Fit Case
- Flexible: ESR Slim Soft TPU case
- Trendy: TORRAS Slim Soft Marble Case
- Budget pick: TOZO Ultra Slim Thin
- Protective: Spigen Thin Fit 360
- Great grip: TORRAS Love Series Liquid Silicone Gel Case
- Apple selection: Apple Silicone Case
- Minimalist: Caudabe The Sheath
- Gold standard in minimalism: Caudabe The Veil XT
Best for Most: totallee Thin iPhone XS CaseStaff Favorite
If you want the thinnest case out there, then totallee has you covered. This Thin iPhone XS Case is only 0.02mm thick, so you'll barely feel anything at all. It's thin enough to protect your device from scratches, but don't expect anything beyond that. It's made for people who want to have a naked iPhone, but don't want to anything to scuff it up at the same time.
The Original: Peel Super Thin iPhone XS Case
Peel cases are paper thin at 0.35mm and fully or semi-transparent, depending on the color you choose. Even if you go with a color, such as Rose Gold, the semi-transparent (frosted) matte finish still lets your phone's natural beauty shine through. There's also no branding whatsoever, so your device retains its natural glory.
Affordable: RANVOO Slim Fit Ultra Thin Case
The RANVOO Slim Fit is an ultra-thin (0.3mm) and lightweight cover for your iPhone XS. It'll protect it from basic scratches and nicks and even comes in several colors for you to choose from. It also provides a nice matte finish with an anti-scratch coating to your phone.
Reliable: Spigen Thin Fit Case
The Thin Fit case is one of Spigen's most slim and lightweight offerings at 0.4mm. It's rigid enough to protect your device from everyday scratches, and all of the cutouts are precise for easy access. It protects your phone from pesky scratches while not sacrificing how your iPhone was meant to be used.
Flexible: ESR Slim Soft TPU case
The ESR Slim Fit is a jelly-like case that is flexible and protective. It's also incredibly thin at 1mm, so it won't bulk up your phone while protecting it from everyday wear and tear.
Trendy: TORRAS Slim Soft Marble Case
Marble designs are quite popular right now, so this case from TORRAS would be a great fit for fashionistas. It's a thin (0.4mm) and flexible jelly case with a glossy marble design that comes in several different color patterns.
Budget pick: TOZO Ultra Slim Thin
If you're on a budget, then this case from Baseus should fit the bill. It provides everyday protection from scratches and nicks, and at 0.5mm, it adds little bulk to your phone so you'll enjoy it as it was meant to be.
Protective: Spigen Thin Fit 360
Spigen's Thin Fit 360 is a relatively thin case at 0.8mm, but it goes the whole nine yards. You get full coverage on all sides, and it comes with a glass screen protector. Miraculously, it adds very little bulk to your device.
Great grip: TORRAS Love Series Liquid Silicone Gel Case
This fairly thin (0.7mm) silicone case provides a silky soft touch and grip when using your device. It adds no bulk to your device and provides easy access to all ports and buttons. The inside of the case is lined with microfiber material, so it will never scratch your phone.
Apple selection: Apple Silicone Case
If you don't mind splurging, you can't go wrong with Apple's own Silicone cases. They're thin and fit snugly on your device without adding more bulk. The silicone is soft and grippy, and the inside is lined with microfiber so it won't scratch it up.
Minimalist: Caudabe The Sheath
The Sheath is a super thin (0.9mm), gel-like, flexible polymer case that provides great shock absorption while maintaining a minimal aesthetic. It also comes in several colors. It is one of the bulkier cases on this list, however.
Gold standard in minimalism: Caudabe The Veil XT
The Veil XT is super thin, clocking in at only 0.35mm thick. It provides good everyday wear and tear protection and the frosted color option lets your device's natural appearance peek through.
The slimmer, the better
There you have it folks — these are some of the thinnest and most lightweight cases you can get for your iPhone XS. They're great for protecting your device from minor scratches and nicks, but keep in mind that these aren't designed for major drops or when your device gets run over.
If we had to pick one, we'd go with the totallee Thin iPhone XS case, because it's the thinnest option available and definitely gives you that authentic no-case feel while protecting it from the bare essentials.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.