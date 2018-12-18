Finding the perfect case for your iPhone 8 Plus can be a challenge-and-a-half, but finding one that's barely there? Pshhh: that's tough AF. Luckily for you, we have the best of the best ultra-thin iPhone 8 Plus cases right here. Convenient, hey?! Here are the best barely-there cases for your iPhone 8 Plus.
Slim yet protective
TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Plus Hard Plastic Case
If you're looking for an affordable case that's super slim and decently protective, then take a peek at the TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Plus Hard Plastic Case. This super lightweight case comes with a raised bezel on both the screen and camera, so you won't have to worry about scratching up your glass. It works with wireless charging mats and comes in a variety of colors, too.
Colorful and barely there
J.west iPhone 8 Plus Ultra Thin Case
Thin, trim, and ready to win: this is why the J.west iPhone 8 Plus Ultra Thin Case has made it on our list! This colorful and eye-catching case allows you access to all buttons and ports while adding a layer of protection with a raised bezel despite its super slim design. The best part about it? The awesome colors and patterns it comes in, including rainbow designs and polka dots.
The thinner, the better
CASEKOO Ultra Thin Protective Case
If you're truly looking for a case that is barely there, then we recommend taking a peek at the CASEKOO Ultra Thin Protective Case. This case measures out at a .05-inch thickness and is void of any labels, making it a minimalist's dream. It allows you access to all your buttons and ports while still providing a smooth, matte grip for comfortable, day-to-day use. The only downside? This particular case doesn't protect from drops or front-screen scratches.
Bend it and forget it
RANVOO Ultra Slim Soft Premium Case
Durability meets ultra-slim-ness with help from the RANVOO Ultra Slim Soft Premium Case. This flexible bumper case gives you a raised bezel around your camera, so you won't have to worry about scratching it excessively if you lay it down on a flat surface. It will give you some extra protection for your iPhone 8 Plus in four different color options that'll perfectly match your iPhone.
Wait, there's a case on this?
totallee The Scarf
After you pop The Scarf on your iPhone 8 Plus, you'll be convinced that there actually isn't anything there: and for good reason! This incredibly thin iPhone 8 Plus case is only 0.02 inches thick, giving you pretty much zero bulk on your device. The Scarf case gives you a slightly raised bezel around the camera but isn't going to save your iPhone from any significant drop. The totallee Scarf case comes in nine different color options to mix and match with.
Peel on, peel off
X-level iPhone 8 Plus Ultra Thin Case
Super thin, easy to install, and eye-catching: what else can you ask for from the X-level iPhone 8 Plus Ultra Thin Case?! This super skinny case allows you access to all buttons and ports while still providing a thin profile with some extra layers of protection. Raised bezels help to protect your iPhone's camera and screen. You can pick up this particular case in six different colors.
We love love love a super thin case, but with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to pinpoint the best ultra thin accessory for your lifestyle. Personally, I love The Scarf, but everyone has different preferences! Whatever you end up deciding to buy, we hope you love your case to pieces. Good luck, and happy shopping!
