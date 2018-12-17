Looking for an ultra-thin, super lightweight, barely-there case for your iPhone 8? Here are the best of the best options available!
Protective but barely there
TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case
If you're looking for a crazy thin iPhone case for your device that's barely there but still somewhat protective, then take a peek at the TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case. This particular iPhone 8 case has a silky feel and comes in a variety of colors. If there are any issues with your TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case in the first 180 days, you also have a quality warranty that has you super duper covered.
Going, going, gone
iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case
Thin, sleek, and available in a ton of color options: what's not to love about the iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case?! This incredibly thin iPhone 8 case is designed to be super lightweight and bulk-free while still allowing you access to all buttons and ports. You can pick up the iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case in colors like teal, clear, rose gold, bright red, and black.
Durable yet skinny
Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case
Keep it minimal, keep it clear, and keep it thin with the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case. This protective yet thin iPhone 8 case is an ideal accessory to use with your iPhone: the sleek yet simple design allows for your iPhone's beauty to shine through while still saving it from the perils of the outside world.
Where did my case go?!
totallee The Scarf iPhone 8 Case
What more can you ask from a highly-rated case like the totallee The Scarf iPhone 8 Case? (Hint: not much!) This ultra-thin iPhone 8 case may seem incredibly tiny at .02 inches, but the protective design allows for a slight bezel around your screen and camera to prevent scratching. The Scarf iPhone 8 Case comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from.
Keep in slim and keep it simple
Caudabe Veil iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case
Save your iPhone from scrapes and scratches with some help from the Caudabe Veil iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case. This particular case boasts a number of eye-catching colors, including blue, red, white, and black. The super slim design makes it ideal for people who want to run from the bulk of other cases.
Cost efficient and slim
J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case
Add a pop of color and aesthetically pleasing accessories to your life with the J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case. This adorable and thin case will save your iPhone 8 from scratches, while the color options and designs make it a super skinny, fashionable and stylish accessory to pair with your device.
With so many case options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the right case. Personally, I love the J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case and the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case, but everyone's style is different. Good luck shopping and have fun browsing through these incredibly thin cases!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.