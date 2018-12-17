Looking for an ultra-thin, super lightweight, barely-there case for your iPhone 8? Here are the best of the best options available!

Protective but barely there

TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case

If you're looking for a crazy thin iPhone case for your device that's barely there but still somewhat protective, then take a peek at the TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case. This particular iPhone 8 case has a silky feel and comes in a variety of colors. If there are any issues with your TORRAS Slim Fit iPhone 8 Case in the first 180 days, you also have a quality warranty that has you super duper covered.

$11 at Amazon

Going, going, gone

iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case

Thin, sleek, and available in a ton of color options: what's not to love about the iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case?! This incredibly thin iPhone 8 case is designed to be super lightweight and bulk-free while still allowing you access to all buttons and ports. You can pick up the iEugen iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case in colors like teal, clear, rose gold, bright red, and black.

$8 at Amazon

Durable yet skinny

Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case

Keep it minimal, keep it clear, and keep it thin with the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case. This protective yet thin iPhone 8 case is an ideal accessory to use with your iPhone: the sleek yet simple design allows for your iPhone's beauty to shine through while still saving it from the perils of the outside world.

$10 at Amazon

Where did my case go?!

totallee The Scarf iPhone 8 Case

What more can you ask from a highly-rated case like the totallee The Scarf iPhone 8 Case? (Hint: not much!) This ultra-thin iPhone 8 case may seem incredibly tiny at .02 inches, but the protective design allows for a slight bezel around your screen and camera to prevent scratching. The Scarf iPhone 8 Case comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from.

$10 at Amazon

Keep in slim and keep it simple

Caudabe Veil iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case

Save your iPhone from scrapes and scratches with some help from the Caudabe Veil iPhone 8 Ultra-Thin Case. This particular case boasts a number of eye-catching colors, including blue, red, white, and black. The super slim design makes it ideal for people who want to run from the bulk of other cases.

$10 at Amazon

Cost efficient and slim

J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case

Add a pop of color and aesthetically pleasing accessories to your life with the J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case. This adorable and thin case will save your iPhone 8 from scratches, while the color options and designs make it a super skinny, fashionable and stylish accessory to pair with your device.

$9 at Amazon

With so many case options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the right case. Personally, I love the J.west Ultra-Cute iPhone 8 Case and the Spigen Liquid Crystal iPhone 8 Case, but everyone's style is different. Good luck shopping and have fun browsing through these incredibly thin cases!

