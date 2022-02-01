Best wallet cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2022
Wallet cases for iPhone serve two useful purposes. They both protect your handset and give you a place to store your bank and ID cards. Our favorite wallet case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Nomad Rugged Folio, also has room for some cash. We've included other cases here that may better match your needs for this well-received iPhone model.
- Best Overall: Nomad Rugged Folio
- Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for iPhone 11 Pro Max Case
- Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio
- Best Color Selections: LUPA iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case
- For Something Different: Noreve Saint-Tropez
Best Overall: Nomad Rugged Folio
Leather cases aren't necessarily the strongest ones around, although we like this one from Nomad. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body and bonded to a raised TPE bumper, the Rugged Folio offers protection for your screen while preventing damage from drops at all angles. Offering 6-foot drop protection, the Rugged Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro Max features Horween Leather, creating a patina over time. Inside you'll find enough slots for some cash and up to three bank cards.
The Nomad Rugged Folio is also available in brown and black. The biggest downside: This one is pricey.
Pros:
- Develops a rugged patina
- 6-foot drop protection
- Three card slots and one cash slot
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS
If you need to store a few bank cards alongside your iPhone 11 Pro Max but would rather not go with leather, consider the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Lightweight and economical, the case features a TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. The Spigen Slim Armor CS only holds two banking or ID cards with no room for cash; available in black, gunmetal, and rose gold.
Pros:
- Good price
- Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate
Cons:
- Room for only two bank cards
- No room for cash
Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio
The Apple Leather Folio has been designed to be seen while providing adequate protection for your iPhone. It uses specially tanned and finished European leather for a comfortable feel and snug fit. It's available in five colors. The built-in magnets guarantee that the case also shuts when not in use, while the soft microfiber lining keeps your phone's textured matte glass backing in great shape. However, it has just a little bit of room for cards and cash; not the most spacious.
Pros:
- Snug fit
- Soft microfiber lining
- Magnets for closing
Cons:
- Limited color selection
- Expensive
- Limited space for cards
Best Color Selections: LUPA Wallet Case
When it comes to leather cases for your iPhone, there usually aren't many color choices. Not so with LUPA's Wallet Case, which is available in eight different versions, including a very striking black and gold combo. Each case comes with a handy strap so it doubles as a clutch.
The Lupa includes room for three credit cards, cash, or IDs. There's also a magnetic closure for a more secure fit and raised edges around the screen and camera for protection.
Pros:
- Available in five color combinations
- Comes with a removable strap
- Affordable price
Cons:
- Not genuine leather
For Something Different: Noreve Saint-Tropez
French-based Noreve Saint Tropez offers beautiful accessories of exceptional quality. With the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company created various case styles to choose from, with each model able to protect your handset from the elements while also presenting a luxurious look. Each case comes with the Noreve logo embedded (or one you provide) on the case, and you can also get your initials engraved. Each case ships from France within 24 hours of being ordered.
Pros:
- Different colors and styles
- Add your initials for more personalization
- French- and custom-made
Cons:
- Some models more expensive than others
Bottom line
When it comes to wallet cases for any model of the iPhone 11, there's nothing better than the iconic Nomad Rugged Folio. Always a favorite, the case has plenty of room for cards and cash and a beautiful genuine leather iPhone shell. There's also a window slot, viewing, stand, and more. If there's a wallet case in your future, be sure to check out the Nomad Folio case.
If you want another type of case for your iPhone 11 Pro Max, we have many recommendations.
Bryan M. Wolfe is a dad who loves technology, especially anything new from Apple. Penn State (go Nittany Lions) graduate here, also a huge fan of the New England Patriots. Thanks for reading. @bryanmwolfe
