Best wallet cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max iMore 2022

Wallet cases for iPhone serve two useful purposes. They both protect your handset and give you a place to store your bank and ID cards. Our favorite wallet case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Nomad Rugged Folio, also has room for some cash. We've included other cases here that may better match your needs for this well-received iPhone model.

Leather cases aren't necessarily the strongest ones around, although we like this one from Nomad. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body and bonded to a raised TPE bumper, the Rugged Folio offers protection for your screen while preventing damage from drops at all angles. Offering 6-foot drop protection, the Rugged Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro Max features Horween Leather, creating a patina over time. Inside you'll find enough slots for some cash and up to three bank cards. The Nomad Rugged Folio is also available in brown and black. The biggest downside: This one is pricey. Pros: Develops a rugged patina

6-foot drop protection

Three card slots and one cash slot Cons: Pricey

Best Overall Nomad Rugged Folio Beautifully designed Look for other Nomad Rugged cases for iPhone, including a tri-fold model. $70 at Nomad

Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS

If you need to store a few bank cards alongside your iPhone 11 Pro Max but would rather not go with leather, consider the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Lightweight and economical, the case features a TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. The Spigen Slim Armor CS only holds two banking or ID cards with no room for cash; available in black, gunmetal, and rose gold. Pros: Good price

Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate Cons: Room for only two bank cards

No room for cash

Best Value Spigen Slim Armor CS Designed for iPhone 11 Pro Max Case Leave the wallet at home Here's a simple iPhone case that offers proper protection and a slot for your cards. From $18 at Amazon

Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio

The Apple Leather Folio has been designed to be seen while providing adequate protection for your iPhone. It uses specially tanned and finished European leather for a comfortable feel and snug fit. It's available in five colors. The built-in magnets guarantee that the case also shuts when not in use, while the soft microfiber lining keeps your phone's textured matte glass backing in great shape. However, it has just a little bit of room for cards and cash; not the most spacious. Pros: Snug fit

Soft microfiber lining

Magnets for closing Cons: Limited color selection

Expensive

Limited space for cards

Best Premium Apple Leather Folio Leave the wallet at home Here's a simple iPhone case that offers proper protection and a slot for your cards. From $49 at Amazon

$129 at Apple

Best Color Selections: LUPA Wallet Case

When it comes to leather cases for your iPhone, there usually aren't many color choices. Not so with LUPA's Wallet Case, which is available in eight different versions, including a very striking black and gold combo. Each case comes with a handy strap so it doubles as a clutch. The Lupa includes room for three credit cards, cash, or IDs. There's also a magnetic closure for a more secure fit and raised edges around the screen and camera for protection. Pros: Available in five color combinations

Comes with a removable strap

Affordable price Cons: Not genuine leather

Best Color Selections LUPA iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case Leave your mark When color is important, consider the gorgeous LUPA Wallet Case. From $22 at Amazon

For Something Different: Noreve Saint-Tropez

French-based Noreve Saint Tropez offers beautiful accessories of exceptional quality. With the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the company created various case styles to choose from, with each model able to protect your handset from the elements while also presenting a luxurious look. Each case comes with the Noreve logo embedded (or one you provide) on the case, and you can also get your initials engraved. Each case ships from France within 24 hours of being ordered. Pros: Different colors and styles

Add your initials for more personalization

French- and custom-made Cons: Some models more expensive than others