Best Wallet Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max for iMore 2019
Wallet cases for iPhone serve two useful purposes. They both protect your handset and give you a place to store your bank and ID cards. Our favorite wallet case, the BookBook vol. 2 from Twelve South, also has room for some cash. We've included other cases here that may better match your needs.
- Best Overall: Twelve South BookBook vol. 2
- Runner Up: Nomad Rugged Folio
- Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio
Best Overall: Twelve South BookBook vol. 2
Twelve South's BookBook case lineup has been around for many years, and with each new release, a tweak here and there make them even better. The BookBook vol. 2 case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes your handset look like a mini leather book. Inside, you'll find room for bank cards, IDs, and cash. There's also a window slot that provides edge-to-edge protection. It's here where Twelve South suggests putting your titanium Apple Card or ID since it offers a stain-free environment while also protecting your phone from the card's metal edges.
Uniquely, the BookBook case also includes a removable magnetic leather iPhone shell for those times when you don't need to carry your cards or cash such as a trip to the gym. It's like having two cases in one! Another BookBook benefit is the cutout for the iPhone's three-camera system. You can use the camera and never remove the iPhone from the case. The accessory also includes a viewing stand. You can get the BookBook in brown and black leather.
The BookBook's biggest negative is its price. There are less expensive leather cases on the market. You'll need to decide whether everything BookBook has to offer is worth the extra expense. In our book, indeed it is!
Pros:
- Camera cutout
- Fully removable magnetic leather iPhone shell
- Holds bank cards and cash or receipts
- Special room for Apple Card
Cons:
- Pricey
Runner Up: Nomad Rugged Folio
Leather cases aren't necessarily the strongest ones around, although we like this one from Nomad. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body and bonded to a raised TPE bumper, the Rugged Folio offers protection for your screen while preventing damage from drops at all angles. Offering six-foot drop protection, the Rugged Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro Max features Horween Leather that creates a patina over time. Inside you'll find enough slots for some cash and up to three bank cards.
The Nomad Rugged Folio is available in also available in brown and black. The biggest downside: Like our favorite case, this one is also pricey.
Pros:
- Develops a rugged patina
- 6-foot drop protection
- Three card slots and one cash slot
Cons:
- Again, it's the price
Nomad Rugged Folio
Beautifully designed
Look for other Nomad Rugged cases for iPhone, including a tri-fold model.
Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS
If you need to store a few bank cards alongside your iPhone 11 Pro Max, but rather not go with leather, consider the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Lightweight and economical, the case features a TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. Available in black, gunmetal, and rose gold, the Spigen Slim Armor CS only holds two banking or ID cards with no room for cash.
Pros:
- Good price
- Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate
Cons:
- Room for only two bank cards
- No room for cash
Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio
The Apple Leather Folio has been designed to be seen and provide adequate protection for your iPhone. Throw in a little bit of room for cards and cash, and this is a luxury item, for better or worse. Available in only aubergine and black at launch, the Apple Leather Folio uses specially tanned and finished European leather for a comfortable feel and snug fit. The built-in magnets guarantee that the case also shuts when not in use, while the soft microfiber lining keeps your phone's textured matte glass backing in great shape.
Pros:
- Snug fit
- Soft microfiber lining
- Magnets for closing
Cons:
- Limited color selection
- Expensive
- Limited space for cards
Bottom line
When it comes to wallet cases for your iPhone 11 Pro Max, there's nothing better than the iconic BookBook case from Twelve South. Always a favorite, the case has plenty of room for cards and cash and a removable magnetic leather iPhone shell. There's also a window slot, viewing, stand and more.
There are already a lot of great cases for your iPhone 11 Pro Max. If there's a wallet case in your future, be sure to check out the BookBook case.
