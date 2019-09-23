Best Wallet Cases for iPhone 11 Pro Max for iMore 2019

Wallet cases for iPhone serve two useful purposes. They both protect your handset and give you a place to store your bank and ID cards. Our favorite wallet case, the BookBook vol. 2 from Twelve South, also has room for some cash. We've included other cases here that may better match your needs.

Twelve South's BookBook case lineup has been around for many years, and with each new release, a tweak here and there make them even better. The BookBook vol. 2 case for the iPhone 11 Pro Max makes your handset look like a mini leather book. Inside, you'll find room for bank cards, IDs, and cash. There's also a window slot that provides edge-to-edge protection. It's here where Twelve South suggests putting your titanium Apple Card or ID since it offers a stain-free environment while also protecting your phone from the card's metal edges. Uniquely, the BookBook case also includes a removable magnetic leather iPhone shell for those times when you don't need to carry your cards or cash such as a trip to the gym. It's like having two cases in one! Another BookBook benefit is the cutout for the iPhone's three-camera system. You can use the camera and never remove the iPhone from the case. The accessory also includes a viewing stand. You can get the BookBook in brown and black leather. The BookBook's biggest negative is its price. There are less expensive leather cases on the market. You'll need to decide whether everything BookBook has to offer is worth the extra expense. In our book, indeed it is! Pros: Camera cutout

Fully removable magnetic leather iPhone shell

Holds bank cards and cash or receipts

Special room for Apple Card Cons: Pricey

Best Overall Twelve South BookBook vol. 2 Long-running winner The BookBook remains a popular choice for iPhone buyers who like its ease of use and high-quality design. $70 from Amazon

Runner Up: Nomad Rugged Folio

Leather cases aren't necessarily the strongest ones around, although we like this one from Nomad. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body and bonded to a raised TPE bumper, the Rugged Folio offers protection for your screen while preventing damage from drops at all angles. Offering six-foot drop protection, the Rugged Folio for the iPhone 11 Pro Max features Horween Leather that creates a patina over time. Inside you'll find enough slots for some cash and up to three bank cards. The Nomad Rugged Folio is available in also available in brown and black. The biggest downside: Like our favorite case, this one is also pricey. Pros: Develops a rugged patina

6-foot drop protection

Three card slots and one cash slot Cons: Again, it's the price

Runner Up Nomad Rugged Folio Beautifully designed Look for other Nomad Rugged cases for iPhone, including a tri-fold model. $70 from Amazon

Best Value: Spigen Slim Armor CS

If you need to store a few bank cards alongside your iPhone 11 Pro Max, but rather not go with leather, consider the Spigen Slim Armor CS. Lightweight and economical, the case features a TPU interior and polycarbonate exterior. Available in black, gunmetal, and rose gold, the Spigen Slim Armor CS only holds two banking or ID cards with no room for cash. Pros: Good price

Shock-absorbing TPU and polycarbonate Cons: Room for only two bank cards

No room for cash

Best Value Spigen Slim Armor CS Leave the wallet at home Here's a simple iPhone case that offers proper protection and a slot for your cards. $18 from Amazon

Best Premium: Apple Leather Folio

The Apple Leather Folio has been designed to be seen and provide adequate protection for your iPhone. Throw in a little bit of room for cards and cash, and this is a luxury item, for better or worse. Available in only aubergine and black at launch, the Apple Leather Folio uses specially tanned and finished European leather for a comfortable feel and snug fit. The built-in magnets guarantee that the case also shuts when not in use, while the soft microfiber lining keeps your phone's textured matte glass backing in great shape. Pros: Snug fit

Soft microfiber lining

Magnets for closing Cons: Limited color selection

Expensive

Limited space for cards