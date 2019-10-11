Best Wallet Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019

Pockets feeling heavy? A thick wallet, plus an iPhone and keys, is a lot to expect from your jeans. One way to lighten up the load is to minimize by combining your iPhone and wallet into one handy wallet case. For the iPhone 11 Pro there are hundreds of options for wallet cases, so it might be hard to narrow down the choices. Lucky for you, we've put together a list of our favorite wallet cases for the iPhone 11 Pro below. Without a doubt, the best all-around wallet case is the BookBook by Twelve South, but there are other options.

Twelve South is well-known for crafting top-quality accessories for Apple products, and this beautiful case is no exception. To start, the BookBook is constructed of genuine, full-grain leather that is soft and velvety to the touch. The back of the case is made to look like a vintage leather-bound book, and it really does look like a "book book" when you leave your phone on the coffee table. The absolute best thing about this case is that it comes in two parts: a leather-backed hardshell case that you install directly onto the phone, and the wallet folio book that you can attach or detach from the hardshell case using strong magnets. This versatility is perfect because you only attach the full four-card wallet case when you need it, or detach it and use the slim leather case when you're on the go. Wireless charging also doesn't work when the folio attachment is on, but you can remove it and be good to go. The wallet portion includes three credit card slots and an additional pocket for IDs or cash. Pros: Genuine leather

Detachable wallet folio

It looks like a real book!

Holds four cards Cons: Pricey

May not protect against severe drops

Wireless charging only works if wallet portion is removed

Best Overall Twelve South BookBook A book look Impress your friends with the BookBook case, a leather wallet case that looks like a book! Detach the folio when not needed. $70 from Amazon

Second Place: Nomad Rugged Folio

Our second favorite is the Nomad Rugged Folio. Although it doesn't have the versatility of the BookBook with the removable wallet folio, this wallet case brings great quality all-around. For fine leather aficionados, the case is made from supple vegetable-tanned Horween leather that develops a unique patina over time. It has all the luxurious, rich feel of quality leather combined with robust impact protection for drops up to six feet. Inside you'll find three card slots and one cash pocket, so it serves well as a wallet too. Nomad packs a little bit of everything into one great case. Pros: Fine Horween leather

Develops a unique patina

Supports wireless charging Cons: May not close flat when card and cash slots are full

Can be bulky and awkward to carry

Protective plastic corners are prone to crack with rough use

Second Place Nomad Rugged Folio Beautiful leather patina Fine leather, drop protection, and slots for multiple cards and cash, the Nomad Rugged Folio will satisfy all wallet case needs. $70 from Amazon

Best Value: Arae Leather Wallet Case

Many wallet cases are quite pricey, but this PU leather case by Arae has all the perks of a good wallet case for a nice tidy price. Even though it's not constructed of genuine leather, the high-quality PU leather is a fine imitation — and water resistant too! With room for four cards and a cash slot, you won't need to carry around an additional wallet once you have this case in hand. A couple of added bonuses: the case doubles as a phone stand and it comes with a convenient removable wrist strap. Pros: Excellent price

Supports wireless charging

Includes wrist strap Cons: Not genuine leather

Flaps open too easily

A bit bulky with cards and cash inside

Best Value Arae Leather Wallet Case Good and cheap This PU leather wallet case will hold several cards and cash. It doubles as a stand for your iPhone and comes with a wrist strap. $11 from Amazon

Real Wallet Feel: Bella Fino Leather Case

If you like the feel of a real leather wallet for all your cards (including your ID!), this is the case for you. The wallet portion has room for a total of eight cards, plus an ID window and an additional cash pocket. It's the closest thing to an actual wallet. Pad & Quill takes pride in crafting products from genuine American leather, so much so that it offers a 25-year warranty. This case includes two parts, so you can attach and detach the wallet from the hard case, and it comes with an optional closure strap for when you have it packed extra full of cards and cash. Pros: Fits up to eight cards plus cash bills

Transparent ID window

Includes closure strap Cons: Only supports wireless charging when folio is removed

Bulky when stuffed full of cards and cash

It's pricey

Real Wallet Feel Bella Fino Leather Case The works Use it like a real wallet or detach the folio portion when all you need is a hard case. And the closure strap will keep it closed! $77 from Pad & Quill

Best Protection: OtterBox Strada Series

When it comes to military-grade impact and drop protection, you can't go wrong with Otterbox. Every kind of iPhone case produced by Otterbox is highly rated for physical protection, as is the Otterbox Strada Series. The wallet folio-style case is made out of genuine leather with reinforced corners for extra impact protection. It will hold two credit cards or a few folded bills and still closes flat and slim. It does seem to be a very tight fit on the iPhone 11 Pro, making the case a bit difficult to install and remove. Pros: Military-grade drop protection

Supports wireless charging

Genuine leather Cons: Heavy case

Difficult to install and remove

Expensive

Best Protection OtterBox Strada Series Worry-free protection The best of both worlds - a wallet folio case with excellent impact protection and a genuine leather construction. $70 from Amazon

Best Decorative Design: Vaburs Embossed Wallet Case

If you like a decorative case with attractive color options, this is the one for you. Vabur's embossed wallet case features soft PU leather and three slots to carry cards, IDs, or cash inside. What makes this case so special is the vibrant color options — pink, purple, and turquoise — paired with the decorative embossed butterfly design on the outer flap cover. Great aesthetics and a serviceable case overall. Pros: Bright color options

Decorative embossed design

Protective and durable Cons: Not genuine leather

Prone to marks and scratches

Best Decorative Design Vaburs Embossed Wallet Case Pretty and colorful Wallet cases don't have to be boring. This iPhone wallet case features bright color options and a pretty embossed design. $15 from Amazon

Best Functionality: Apple Leather Folio

Yes, it's expensive —like, really expensive — but for some, the sleek style and streamlined functionality of this case make it worth the price. To begin, Apple's folio wallet case is the only iPhone case with automatic wake/sleep functionality. When you open it, the iPhone 11 Pro automatically wakes up, and when you close it, the device goes right to sleep. In addition, the fine European leather construction makes for a silky smooth texture and ultra sophisticated look. The wallet portion has two long slots with room for several cards, IDs, or a few cash bills. It's an expensive case for expensive tastes. Pros: Beautiful, silky European leather

Automatic sleep/wake functionality

Absolutely perfect fit Cons: WAY expensive

May open accidentally if phone drops

May not lay flat if stuffed with multiple cards

Best Functionality Apple Leather Folio Expensive taste Sleek, silky, cool. European leather, simple Apple style, and auto sleep/wake functions. The perfect wallet case, for a price. $129 from Amazon

Best Slim Fit: Spigen Slim Armor Card Case

An alternative solution to the traditional wallet case, the Spigen Slim Armor Card Case is a slim hard case with a hidden sliding compartment where you can tuck away two cards or a couple of cash bills. The shiny metallic case is available in three colors, and the TPU rubber inner layer acts as a powerful shock absorber, protecting the phone from drops and impacts. With a slim design and 360 degrees of protection, it's a unique card case solution. Pros: Slim design

Cool sliding door hides cards and cash

Great protection Cons: Won't fit more than two cards

Cards may be difficult to remove

Slick metallic coating may slip out of hands easily