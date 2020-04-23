Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020

You need to carry your phone with you everywhere you go, but do you need to also take a wallet? Most of us do, so if you have one of these cases on your iPhone, you may be able to get away without a separate wallet. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XR.

Which one should you choose?

If you don't want to carry a separate wallet, a wallet case is the way to go. Whether you choose a folio-style or just a card slot on the back, the fewer items you have to stuff into your pockets, the better. It's worth noting that unless otherwise stated, generally the cases that house cards on the back won't work with wireless chargers. Folio-style cases, on the other hand, won't interfere with wireless charging. For the best mix of price and quality, my favorite case is the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. Personally, I'm a big fan of the Plum color.

However, if folio cases just aren't your thing, you might want to consider the Silk Wallet Case. The case is tough and protective with a touch of whimsy for your iPhone XR. You even have the option to really make it your own by customizing the design of the card storage section, which also doubles as a kickstand for easy video watching. Another option worth checking out is the ELOVEN Wallet Case, which offers similar protection with a super unique form factor and a hidden storage compartment complete with a semi-automatic door.