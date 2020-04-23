Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XR iMore 2020
You need to carry your phone with you everywhere you go, but do you need to also take a wallet? Most of us do, so if you have one of these cases on your iPhone, you may be able to get away without a separate wallet. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XR.
- Reasonably priced folio: Snakehive Leather Wallet Case
- The wallet slayer: Silk Wallet Case
- Super bargain: Aroko Wallet Case
- Straightforward design: SINIANL Wallet cover
- Full-grain wallet folio: Pad & Quill Bella Fino Wallet Case
- Complete solution: AKHVRS Wallet Folio
- Simple option: Fly Hawk PU Leather Wallet Case
- Fabric and PU leather: KelaSip Card Holder Case
- Unusual design: ELOVEN Wallet Case
- Inexpensive folio wallet: Rssviss Leather Wallet
Reasonably priced folio: Snakehive Leather Wallet CaseStaff Pick
Opening this box was quite a lovely surprise; the level of elegance at this price point is fantastic. Handcrafted from European nubuck leather, the Snakehive Leather Wallet case has a delicious velvety feel to it. It holds up to three cards plus cash, and can the folio portion can be used to prop up the phone for video watching. Choose from Black, Brown, Dark Green, or Plum.
The wallet slayer: Silk Wallet Case
This wallet case holds up to three cards plus some cash. A smartly designed groove on one side lets you pop in a case to use as a kickstand when you want to watch a video. It comes in several colors, and you can choose from a bunch of different patterns for the pocket panel. The price includes a screen protector.
Super bargain: Aroko Wallet Case
This folio wallet case is constructed from TPU, faux leather, and canvas. It has three credit card slots and a cash slot. Fold it open for video watching. A magnetic tab holds it closed. Choose from the Gray shade shown here, Black, or Deep Blue.
Straightforward design: SINIANL Wallet cover
This one covers the basics with TPU and PU leather. PU leather is also known as bi-cast leather or split leather, and it consists of a split leather backing and a polyurethane coating. Generally, PU leather cases are going to be cheaper, but that doesn't mean they aren't worthwhile. The SINIANL case holds up to three cards plus cash, has a magnetic closure, and can be propped up to watch a video. It comes in four colors: Red, Brown, Black, and Khaki.
Full-grain wallet folio: Pad & Quill Bella Fino Wallet Case
This is a full-grain leather luxury in a wallet folio-style case. It doesn't come cheap, but you're paying for quality with Pad & Quill. This beauty comes in several different color combinations; you can choose an exterior color and then a complimentary interior color. The edges are French hemmed for durability on this handcrafted case. It holds up to seven cards plus cash and has a see-through window for your ID.
Complete solution: AKHVRS Wallet Folio
This total package has a full detachable wallet. The genuine leather wallet portion has 11 card slots, three cash slots, and a zippered portion for coin or even keys. It closes magnetically, and it comes with a detachable wrist strap as well. Choose from Red as seen here, or Blue, Brown, or Black.
Simple option: Fly Hawk PU Leather Wallet Case
This thin, inexpensive case is made from PU leather. This simple case has two slim slots, each of which can hold a single card or a bit of cash. Choose from Black, Brown, Blue, Khaki, Red, or Gray.
Fabric and PU leather: KelaSip Card Holder Case
KelaSip's Card Holder Case is a blend of a tweed-like fabric and PU leather. This is what I'd call a minimalist wallet: the leather portion forms a slim pocket that you can use to carry a single card or a bit of cash. Choose from Blue, Black, or Khaki.
Unusual design: ELOVEN Wallet Case
This unique wallet case will keep your iPhone safe with its shock absorption and heavy-duty drop protection, but what really sets it apart is its futuristic design and hidden semi-automatic spring-loaded storage compartment. The case holds up to four cards, cash, and other small items like memory and SIM cards. It also comes in a variety of colors, including Red, Purple, and Rose Gold.
Inexpensive folio wallet: Rssviss Leather Wallet
This case is described as PU leather but also as faux leather, so I'm not sure if there is any natural leather in this case or not. Regardless, it's a reasonably priced folio wallet style case that holds up to three credit cards plus cash, can be propped up to watch videos, and has a magnetic closure. It comes in just one color in the XR size: black with a sporty red stripe, as shown here.
Which one should you choose?
If you don't want to carry a separate wallet, a wallet case is the way to go. Whether you choose a folio-style or just a card slot on the back, the fewer items you have to stuff into your pockets, the better. It's worth noting that unless otherwise stated, generally the cases that house cards on the back won't work with wireless chargers. Folio-style cases, on the other hand, won't interfere with wireless charging. For the best mix of price and quality, my favorite case is the Snakehive Leather Wallet Case. Personally, I'm a big fan of the Plum color.
However, if folio cases just aren't your thing, you might want to consider the Silk Wallet Case. The case is tough and protective with a touch of whimsy for your iPhone XR. You even have the option to really make it your own by customizing the design of the card storage section, which also doubles as a kickstand for easy video watching. Another option worth checking out is the ELOVEN Wallet Case, which offers similar protection with a super unique form factor and a hidden storage compartment complete with a semi-automatic door.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tech accessories to enhance your Instant Pot experience
Looking for some cool technology, gadgetry, gizmos and accessories to go with your Instant Pot? Here are the must-haves that we recommend, from other useful kitchen appliances to smart home tech that can help you in the kitchen department.
Observe Earth Day with these eco-friendly iPhone accessories
Be a little gentler on the earth, reduce your carbon footprint this Earth Day and every day. These environmentally-friendly iPhone accessories can help.
Keep your iPhone 8 Plus safe with one of these awesome cases
The iPhone 8 Plus deserves an ultra cool case to keep it safe; here are our favorite cases for the iPhone 8 Plus.