Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

So you're carrying the iPhone XS Max, and it's definitely a large phone. Maybe you'd like to skip carrying a wallet, too. With one of these cases on your phone, you can carry some essentials and leave the full wallet at home. That'll certainly decrease your everyday bulk. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XS Max.

A place to put It all

Wallet cases come in many different forms and styles. They come in at very different price points and offer different features. This list has something for everyone. If you're looking for the best mix of style, function, and protection, my personal favorite case is the Speck Presidio Folio.

If you like a full-size wallet case with a luxurious look and feel, you'll probably prefer the Pad & Quill Luxury Wallet Case. Do keep in mind that when cards are kept on the back of the phone, wireless charging is not likely to work. Folio style cases where the cards are kept to the front of the phone shouldn't be an issue.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.