Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020
So you're carrying the iPhone XS Max, and it's definitely a large phone. Maybe you'd like to skip carrying a wallet, too. With one of these cases on your phone, you can carry some essentials and leave the full wallet at home. That'll certainly decrease your everyday bulk. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XS Max.
- Hidden compartment folio: Speck Presidio Folio
- The wallet slayer: Silk Wallet Case
- Slender folio: LUPA Wallet Case
- Leather luxury: Mujjo Leather Wallet Case
- Nifty sliding panel: Spigen Slim Armor CS
- Crossbody Purse: ZVE Wallet Crossbody Case
- Simple design: Fly Hawk Slim Wallet Case
- Wood and leather: Pad & Quill Luxury Book Wallet Case
Hidden compartment folio: Speck Presidio FolioStaff Favorite
This case is sleek and sharp-looking and exceeds military drop testing to 10 ft. The wallet portion of the case is hidden inside the folio flap and holds up to three cards. It folds into a stand for watching video. The Speck Presidio Folio comes in two different materials, fabric or leather, and both come in an array of attractive colors.
The wallet slayer: Silk Wallet Case
This is your basic plastic case, molded into a wallet style. The wallet compartment on the back holds up to three cards plus cash. It comes in several appealing colors, and you can customize the pattern on the back from several options for an additional 10 bucks.
Slender folio: LUPA Wallet Case
The LUPA Wallet Case is quite popular on Amazon. The folio case holds up to three cards plus cash. A small magnetic flap keeps the case closed when not in use. It comes in many different colors.
Leather luxury: Mujjo Leather Wallet Case
Full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather surrounds your iPhone XS Max in luxury. A diagonal pocket sewn onto the back of the case holds up to three cards. There is a great deal of attention to detail, down to the carefully chamfered edges around the camera and Japanese microfiber lining. Choose from Olive or Tan.
Nifty sliding panel: Spigen Slim Armor CS
If you'd like to reduce the amount of stuff you're carrying and protect your cards at the same time, you'll love the Spigen Slim Armor CS. The brand offers excellent protection for your phone, and the sliding panel in the back of the case keeps your cards snug and safe.
Crossbody Purse: ZVE Wallet Crossbody Case
ZVE's Wallet Crossbody Case comes with two interchangeable straps: a wrist strap and a 52-inch crossbody strap/chain so you can wear it as a purse. The zippered compartment on the back of the phone holds up to 15 cards and can even hold other small items such as coins and keys. So yeah, it's huge. Choose from Mermaid Wall (pictured), Diamond, Black, or Rose Gold.
Simple design: Fly Hawk Slim Wallet Case
Fly Hawk's slim PU leather case is lined with felt. Two slots on the back hold a card apiece. It comes in Red, Black, Khaki, Blue, Gray, and Brown.
Wood and leather: Pad & Quill Luxury Book Wallet Case
Treat your iPhone XS Max to some serious luxury here. A hand-finished Baltic Birch wood frame cradles your iPhone, while full-grain American saddle leather wraps around to form a folio-style wallet case. Six pockets include a clear ID holder and hidden cash pocket. An elastic band holds the folio together when not in use.
A place to put It all
Wallet cases come in many different forms and styles. They come in at very different price points and offer different features. This list has something for everyone. If you're looking for the best mix of style, function, and protection, my personal favorite case is the Speck Presidio Folio.
If you like a full-size wallet case with a luxurious look and feel, you'll probably prefer the Pad & Quill Luxury Wallet Case. Do keep in mind that when cards are kept on the back of the phone, wireless charging is not likely to work. Folio style cases where the cards are kept to the front of the phone shouldn't be an issue.
