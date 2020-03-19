Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XS Max iMore 2020

So you're carrying the iPhone XS Max, and it's definitely a large phone. Maybe you'd like to skip carrying a wallet, too. With one of these cases on your phone, you can carry some essentials and leave the full wallet at home. That'll certainly decrease your everyday bulk. Here are some of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XS Max.

Hidden compartment folio: Speck Presidio Folio

Staff Favorite

This case is sleek and sharp-looking and exceeds military drop testing to 10 ft. The wallet portion of the case is hidden inside the folio flap and holds up to three cards. It folds into a stand for watching video. The Speck Presidio Folio comes in two different materials, fabric or leather, and both come in an array of attractive colors.

From $16 at Amazon

The wallet slayer: Silk Wallet Case

This is your basic plastic case, molded into a wallet style. The wallet compartment on the back holds up to three cards plus cash. It comes in several appealing colors, and you can customize the pattern on the back from several options for an additional 10 bucks.

From $15 at Amazon

Slender folio: LUPA Wallet Case

The LUPA Wallet Case is quite popular on Amazon. The folio case holds up to three cards plus cash. A small magnetic flap keeps the case closed when not in use. It comes in many different colors.

From $19 at Amazon

Leather luxury: Mujjo Leather Wallet Case

Full-grain, vegetable-tanned leather surrounds your iPhone XS Max in luxury. A diagonal pocket sewn onto the back of the case holds up to three cards. There is a great deal of attention to detail, down to the carefully chamfered edges around the camera and Japanese microfiber lining. Choose from Olive or Tan.

$55 at Amazon

Nifty sliding panel: Spigen Slim Armor CS

If you'd like to reduce the amount of stuff you're carrying and protect your cards at the same time, you'll love the Spigen Slim Armor CS. The brand offers excellent protection for your phone, and the sliding panel in the back of the case keeps your cards snug and safe.

$14 at Amazon

Crossbody Purse: ZVE Wallet Crossbody Case

ZVE's Wallet Crossbody Case comes with two interchangeable straps: a wrist strap and a 52-inch crossbody strap/chain so you can wear it as a purse. The zippered compartment on the back of the phone holds up to 15 cards and can even hold other small items such as coins and keys. So yeah, it's huge. Choose from Mermaid Wall (pictured), Diamond, Black, or Rose Gold.

$26 at Amazon

Simple design: Fly Hawk Slim Wallet Case

Fly Hawk's slim PU leather case is lined with felt. Two slots on the back hold a card apiece. It comes in Red, Black, Khaki, Blue, Gray, and Brown.

$10 at Amazon

Wood and leather: Pad & Quill Luxury Book Wallet Case

Treat your iPhone XS Max to some serious luxury here. A hand-finished Baltic Birch wood frame cradles your iPhone, while full-grain American saddle leather wraps around to form a folio-style wallet case. Six pockets include a clear ID holder and hidden cash pocket. An elastic band holds the folio together when not in use.

$75 at Pad & Quill

A place to put It all

Wallet cases come in many different forms and styles. They come in at very different price points and offer different features. This list has something for everyone. If you're looking for the best mix of style, function, and protection, my personal favorite case is the Speck Presidio Folio.

If you like a full-size wallet case with a luxurious look and feel, you'll probably prefer the Pad & Quill Luxury Wallet Case. Do keep in mind that when cards are kept on the back of the phone, wireless charging is not likely to work. Folio style cases where the cards are kept to the front of the phone shouldn't be an issue.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.