Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020

Your iPhone case can double as a wallet, so you have one less item to carry around with you. Some wallet cases just hold two or three cards, while others carry cash, double as a kickstand for watching a video, or have a folio cover to protect the front as well. Depending on the kind of functionality you're looking for, you'll be sure to find something that works for you on this list of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XS.

Here's what we think...

Keep in mind that unless specified otherwise, the wallet-style cases with the card pockets on the back are generally not wireless-charging compatible. With the folio-style cases where the cards are stored in the front flap, wireless charging should still work. Regardless, we're still fans of a lot of these cases, although if we had to pick one, we'd choose the Silk Wallet Case since it has a little of everything.

If you need more space and you've got some extra cash to spend, then the Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio is exactly what you need. The unique design features four card slots and two additional slots for cash, so you'll have more than enough space to hold your valuables while on the go. However, if toting around additional bulk isn't your thing, then the Denior Case is the way to go.

