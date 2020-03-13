Best Wallet Cases for iPhone XS iMore 2020
Your iPhone case can double as a wallet, so you have one less item to carry around with you. Some wallet cases just hold two or three cards, while others carry cash, double as a kickstand for watching a video, or have a folio cover to protect the front as well. Depending on the kind of functionality you're looking for, you'll be sure to find something that works for you on this list of the best wallet cases for the iPhone XS.
- The Wallet Slayer: Silk Wallet Case
- Keeper of things: Silk Folio Wallet Case
- Slim and classy: Dockem Luxe Wallet Case
- Functional bargain: Maxboost Wallet Case
- Tweed style folio: ProCase Folio Folding Wallet Case
- Female-focused: ProCase Wristlet Wallet Case
- Slim folio: LUPA Wallet Case
- Unique design: Vena Wallet Case
- Leather bargain: OCASE Wallet Case
- Premium Leather: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
- High-end Tri-fold: Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio
- Doesn't get much thinner: Denior iPhone Wallet Case
The Wallet Slayer: Silk Wallet CaseStaff Pick
This is a plastic case with a simple wallet sleeve on the back to hold up to three cards and a little bit of cash. It has a cool bonus feature: a slot on one side that you can stick a credit card into and use it as a kickstand. A screen protector is included with purchase. The Silk Wallet Case comes in several colors, and you can customize your case with lots of different designs on the wallet portion of the case.
Keeper of things: Silk Folio Wallet Case
This functional wallet folio-style case carries up to four cards plus cash. An elastic band wraps around the case to keep it closed when not in use. It can be propped up to watch videos. Choose from two colors: Rosé With Everything, shown here, or Black Tie Affair.
Slim and classy: Dockem Luxe Wallet Case
Dockem's offering is super slim and super classy. The cool, tweed-like fabric gives it an executive, business-appropriate look in a handful of color options. You can choose from Black and Gray, Dark Green and Gray, Maroon and Gray, or Navy Blue and Gray. The case easily snaps on to your iPhone XS and is made to hold two cards, but you may be able to fit a little cash in there too.
Functional bargain: Maxboost Wallet Case
This PU leather case comes in two colors, Black and Rose Gold (which is close to light pink). The folio portion holds three cards plus cash, and it folds back into a kickstand. A triangular magnetic flap holds the folio closed when not in use.
Tweed style folio: ProCase Folio Folding Wallet Case
This folio case holds up to three cards plus cash and doubles as a kickstand. Magnetic flaps keep it closed when not in use. The tweed-style case has a sweet little diamond cutout pattern along one side and comes in four colors: Gray, Black, Pink, and Teal.
Female-focused: ProCase Wristlet Wallet Case
Clearly aimed at the person who wants to keep track of their appearance, this diamond-quilted style folio case has a mirror inside and holds two cards plus cash. It comes in lots of colors and has a removable wrist strap. Use it as a kickstand to watch videos. A magnetic flap keeps it closed securely.
Slim folio: LUPA Wallet Case
This faux leather offering from LUPA comes in lots of colors. It's a folio-style wallet case with three card slots and a cash slot. A magnetic flap holds it closed, and an open circle on the back lets the Apple logo show through.
Unique design: Vena Wallet Case
This unusual wallet case has a hidden magnetic flap on the back that holds a couple of cards but still allows wireless charging. The flap folds open, so the case can be used as a kickstand at three different angles. It's also military drop-tested up to four feet. Choose from Space Gray/Black or Rose Gold/Black.
Leather bargain: OCASE Wallet Case
An inexpensive leather option, this folio case has three card slots and a cash slot. A magnetic flap keeps it closed; plus, it folds into a kickstand for video-watching. Choose from Blue, Brown, Burgandy, or Black.
Premium Leather: Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
This is high quality, full-grain vegetable-tanned leather in a slim wallet style. Even the button covers are leather, and the inside is lined with a soft microsuede. A pocket sewn on the back will hold two or three cards. Choose from Black, Gray, Olive, or Tan.
High-end Tri-fold: Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio
This luxurious Horween leather case takes the folio a step further. A third fold puts premium leather against your screen when the case is folded closed, rather than your credit cards. There are four card slots and two separate cash slots, perfect for the international traveler carrying multiple currencies.
Doesn't get much thinner: Denior iPhone Wallet Case
The Denior case for iPhone XS is one of the thinnest cases on our list. The case adds just about 2mm to your iPhone and comes with a single slot for cards and cash. The slot is made of the same leather as the rest of the case, but it also features a strip of elastic that'll accommodate a bit of stretch to hold more.
Here's what we think...
Keep in mind that unless specified otherwise, the wallet-style cases with the card pockets on the back are generally not wireless-charging compatible. With the folio-style cases where the cards are stored in the front flap, wireless charging should still work. Regardless, we're still fans of a lot of these cases, although if we had to pick one, we'd choose the Silk Wallet Case since it has a little of everything.
If you need more space and you've got some extra cash to spend, then the Nomad Rugged Tri-Folio is exactly what you need. The unique design features four card slots and two additional slots for cash, so you'll have more than enough space to hold your valuables while on the go. However, if toting around additional bulk isn't your thing, then the Denior Case is the way to go.
