There's nothing like a good iPhone wallet accessory to lighten up your daily load. When you combine your iPhone and your wallet, that's one less thing to weigh down your pockets or bag. Now with MagSafe technology, there are even more ways to combine your iPhone and wallet. From magnetic card wallets to full folios, these are the best wallets for iPhone 13.

Apple Iphone Leather Wallet Magsafe

Minimal choice: Apple iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Staff Pick

As minimal as it gets, the Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe snaps onto the back of your naked iPhone 13 or onto the back of any MagSafe-compatible case. It comes in a range of attractive colorways that go beautifully with the iPhone 13 line.

Padandquill Pocketbook

Full-grain folio: Pad&Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book

Here's a case that looks and feels like a high-end wallet. Made with luxurious full-grain American leather, the Pad&Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book can hold up to six cards along with some cash. Despite the full folio design, it folds to a compact shape and works with MagSafe accessories.

$80 at Pad&Quill
Casetify Magsafe Custom Wallet

Make it yours: Casetify Custom MagSafe Wallet

The Casetify MagSafe Wallet works much like the Apple Leather Wallet, but offers a fun extra feature — a customized print! Print a monogram or name of your choice on the faux leather wallet to add a personalized touch.

$40 at Casetify
Bluebonnet Leather Iphone Wallet Sleeve

Slim card case: Bluebonnet iPhone Wallet Card Holder Case

For a combination of slim functionality and beautiful design, Bluebonnet brings a lovely combo of both. The rich, full-grain leather and organic cotton finger loop set this case apart. It includes two card slots and a microfiber lining.

$68 at Bluebonnet
Smartish Iphone 13 Wallet Case

Pretty prints: Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

Made from a colorful protective shell, this wallet case is unique. It incorporates a card slot within the back panel and offers a variety of fun colors and prints. This one is not MagSafe-compatible, however.

Bouletta Wallet Case

Detachable folio: Bouletta Wallet Case

Hesitant to commit to a folio case? Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Bouletta Wallet Case. It comes with a full wallet folio that can be attached or detached magnetically. Use the wallet portion when you need it; take it off when you don't.

$69 at Amazon
Bellroy Mod Phone Case Wallet

Best design: Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet

Bellroy's new Mod Phone Case is both beautiful and innovative. This one also uses magnets to adhere to a smart wallet that can attach or detach easily on the case's back. The 'trap door' on the detachable wallet can double as an iPhone stand as well.

$99 at Bellroy
Mous Magsafe Compatible Card Wallet

Simple card wallet: Mous MagSafe Compatible Card Wallet

Mous offers a Card Wallet with a simple, straightforward design that looks great with a Mous case. Since it works with MagSafe, you can also use this slim card wallet with a naked iPhone.

$50 at Mous

Less is more

Lessen your load and maximize space with a wallet + iPhone combo. If you prefer to keep things minimal, a MagSafe-enabled wallet like the Leather Wallet from Apple is a quick and easy way to snap some cards onto the back of your iPhone 13. There are several MagSafe-enabled wallets on this list, so you can find the one that goes best with your iPhone and case ensemble.

For a full wallet look and feel, the Pad&Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book makes a fine replacement for your wallet. It has plenty of space for six cards and even some cash. Once you choose your favorite out of the best wallets for iPhone 13, you'll be feeling lighter and more organized.

