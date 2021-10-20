Best wallets for iPhone 13 iMore 2021

There's nothing like a good iPhone wallet accessory to lighten up your daily load. When you combine your iPhone and your wallet, that's one less thing to weigh down your pockets or bag. Now with MagSafe technology, there are even more ways to combine your iPhone and wallet. From magnetic card wallets to full folios, these are the best wallets for iPhone 13.

Less is more

Lessen your load and maximize space with a wallet + iPhone combo. If you prefer to keep things minimal, a MagSafe-enabled wallet like the Leather Wallet from Apple is a quick and easy way to snap some cards onto the back of your iPhone 13. There are several MagSafe-enabled wallets on this list, so you can find the one that goes best with your iPhone and case ensemble.

For a full wallet look and feel, the Pad&Quill LeatherSafe Pocket Book makes a fine replacement for your wallet. It has plenty of space for six cards and even some cash. Once you choose your favorite out of the best wallets for iPhone 13, you'll be feeling lighter and more organized.