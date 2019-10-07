Best Waterproof Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019

Yes, we all know that the iPhone 11 Pro is built with water resistance up to depths of four meters for 30 minutes, even when it's naked. The thing is, Apple has admitted that the phone's water-resistant properties can deteriorate with time. If you look closely at the fine print, water damage is not covered under the iPhone's stock warranty. Who wants to take that chance? The best waterproof case for the iPhone 11 Pro would have to be the Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case. It extends the phone's waterproof depth to five meters. If you are looking for some extra water protection, here are the best options.

The Dooge Waterproof Case is the only one we've seen that extends the iPhone 11 Pro's waterproof capabilities from four meters to five for 30 minutes. That's 16.5 feet under the surface! For all you scuba divers and snorkelers out there, this is the case you need to take those amazing underwater shots. Even though this heavy-duty case protects the phone from water, sand, dust, snow, and rain, it is still wireless-charging compatible. With a built-in screen and camera protector, as well as drop protection up to 6.6 feet, the Dooge case is great for anyone rough on their devices. The back panel is transparent to let the natural color of your iPhone shine through. Pros: Waterproof up to five meters

Snowproof, sand proof, and dustproof

Impact protection for drops up to 6.6 feet Cons: Difficult to install and remove

A bit heavy

No warranty

Best Value: SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case

Although it is only waterproof up to two meters for 30 minutes, you can't beat the price for the Spidercase Waterproof Case. For light underwater photography or outdoor activities that expose the phone to frequent splashing and other elements, this case will do nicely. In addition to water protection, the Spidercase will withstand shocks and impacts for drops from up to 6.6 feet, and its included screen protector will not impede fingerprint unlock functions. It's a solid quality waterproof case at an excellent value for the price. Pros: Low price point

360° impact protection

One year warranty Cons: Waterproof only up to two meters

Wide, heavy-duty design

May impede keyboard functionality

Best Reviews: ANTSHARE iPhone 11 Pro Waterproof Case

Of all the waterproof cases we looked at, the Antshare case has the best reviews, with 4.5 stars on Amazon. Customers rave about the perfect fit, leak-free waterproof diving, impact protection, and the cool look of the case. Overall, buyers seem to love this waterproof case for all-around functionality and quality. As for specs, the Antshare case is perfectly waterproof for up to two meters of submersion, an hour at a time. It is drop-tested up to 6.6 feet and supports wireless charging. The only complaint we spotted in the reviews was the occasional manufacturer defect that lowered the quality of photos through the plastic camera cover, but this seems to be a rare occurrence. Pros: Excellent rating and reviews from past buyers

Waterproof plus impact protection

Seamless functionality Cons: May reduce quality of photos and videos

Only remains waterproof up to two meters

Difficult to install and remove

Best Color Choices: HYAIZLZ Waterproof Phone Case

Now, this is a good-looking case! Most waterproof cases for the iPhone 11 Pro come in a standard black/transparent color combo, but not this one! Here you have a choice between five vibrant colors, each more eye-popping than the last. Our favorite would have to be grass blue, but the pink and purple shades are also lovely to behold. Besides the bright color choices, this case comes with a convenient kickstand to prop up the phone when needed. Of course, it is also fully waterproof up to three meters and built with strong impact protection. It's pretty to look at with great functionality at the same time! Pros: Eye-popping color choices

Cool kickstand

Comes with a convenient lanyard Cons: A bit bulky

No warranty

May not support wireless charging

Best Deep Diving: JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch

All waterproof cases can protect the phone for a few meters, but deep-sea divers will need something with stronger protection. This waterproof pouch will make any iPhone 11 Pro or similar model entirely waterproof for up to 100 feet of submersion, and it has no time limit. Divers who spend several hours swimming deep under the water can count on this case to keep their phones dry. It also works well as a temporary waterproof solution for those who prefer to keep their iPhone naked most of the time. Although it does not provide drop or impact protection, the JOTO pouch will keep your iPhone safe from water, sand, dirt, or snow when you're braving the great outdoors. Slip it on when you need it, and take it off when you don't. The touchscreen and camera capabilities remain functional while inside the case. Pros: Waterproof up to 100 ft

No time limit for diving

Comes in a pack of two Cons: May impede underwater typing

No drop protection

Tight fit for larger phones