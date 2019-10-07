Best Waterproof Cases for iPhone 11 Pro iMore 2019
Yes, we all know that the iPhone 11 Pro is built with water resistance up to depths of four meters for 30 minutes, even when it's naked. The thing is, Apple has admitted that the phone's water-resistant properties can deteriorate with time. If you look closely at the fine print, water damage is not covered under the iPhone's stock warranty. Who wants to take that chance? The best waterproof case for the iPhone 11 Pro would have to be the Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case. It extends the phone's waterproof depth to five meters. If you are looking for some extra water protection, here are the best options.
- Best Overall: Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case
- Best Value: SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case
- Best Reviews: ANTSHARE iPhone 11 Pro Waterproof Case
- Best Color Choices: HYAIZLZ Waterproof Phone Case
- Best for Deep Diving: JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch
Best Overall: Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case
The Dooge Waterproof Case is the only one we've seen that extends the iPhone 11 Pro's waterproof capabilities from four meters to five for 30 minutes. That's 16.5 feet under the surface! For all you scuba divers and snorkelers out there, this is the case you need to take those amazing underwater shots.
Even though this heavy-duty case protects the phone from water, sand, dust, snow, and rain, it is still wireless-charging compatible. With a built-in screen and camera protector, as well as drop protection up to 6.6 feet, the Dooge case is great for anyone rough on their devices. The back panel is transparent to let the natural color of your iPhone shine through.
Pros:
- Waterproof up to five meters
- Snowproof, sand proof, and dustproof
- Impact protection for drops up to 6.6 feet
Cons:
- Difficult to install and remove
- A bit heavy
- No warranty
Best Overall
Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case
Everything proof
The outdoor enthusiast of iPhone cases, the Dooge can accompany you on outdoor adventures without breaking a sweat (or screen).
Best Value: SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case
Although it is only waterproof up to two meters for 30 minutes, you can't beat the price for the Spidercase Waterproof Case. For light underwater photography or outdoor activities that expose the phone to frequent splashing and other elements, this case will do nicely.
In addition to water protection, the Spidercase will withstand shocks and impacts for drops from up to 6.6 feet, and its included screen protector will not impede fingerprint unlock functions. It's a solid quality waterproof case at an excellent value for the price.
Pros:
- Low price point
- 360° impact protection
- One year warranty
Cons:
- Waterproof only up to two meters
- Wide, heavy-duty design
- May impede keyboard functionality
Best Value
SPIDERCASE Waterproof Case
Affordable protection
A cost-effective waterproof case for the active lifestyle, your iPhone 11 Pro will stay safe despite drops, dunks, or splashes.
Best Reviews: ANTSHARE iPhone 11 Pro Waterproof Case
Of all the waterproof cases we looked at, the Antshare case has the best reviews, with 4.5 stars on Amazon. Customers rave about the perfect fit, leak-free waterproof diving, impact protection, and the cool look of the case. Overall, buyers seem to love this waterproof case for all-around functionality and quality.
As for specs, the Antshare case is perfectly waterproof for up to two meters of submersion, an hour at a time. It is drop-tested up to 6.6 feet and supports wireless charging. The only complaint we spotted in the reviews was the occasional manufacturer defect that lowered the quality of photos through the plastic camera cover, but this seems to be a rare occurrence.
Pros:
- Excellent rating and reviews from past buyers
- Waterproof plus impact protection
- Seamless functionality
Cons:
- May reduce quality of photos and videos
- Only remains waterproof up to two meters
- Difficult to install and remove
Best Reviews
ANTSHARE iPhone 11 Pro Waterproof Case
Buyers love it
With a transparent design, sealed waterproof functionality, and excellent impact protection, buyers love this case by Antshare.
Best Color Choices: HYAIZLZ Waterproof Phone Case
Now, this is a good-looking case! Most waterproof cases for the iPhone 11 Pro come in a standard black/transparent color combo, but not this one! Here you have a choice between five vibrant colors, each more eye-popping than the last. Our favorite would have to be grass blue, but the pink and purple shades are also lovely to behold.
Besides the bright color choices, this case comes with a convenient kickstand to prop up the phone when needed. Of course, it is also fully waterproof up to three meters and built with strong impact protection. It's pretty to look at with great functionality at the same time!
Pros:
- Eye-popping color choices
- Cool kickstand
- Comes with a convenient lanyard
Cons:
- A bit bulky
- No warranty
- May not support wireless charging
Best Color Choices
HYAIZLZ Waterproof Phone Case
Pretty to look at
The HYAIZLZ case has the same waterproof and impact protection as other models, but with vivid color choices and a neat kickstand!
Best Deep Diving: JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch
All waterproof cases can protect the phone for a few meters, but deep-sea divers will need something with stronger protection. This waterproof pouch will make any iPhone 11 Pro or similar model entirely waterproof for up to 100 feet of submersion, and it has no time limit. Divers who spend several hours swimming deep under the water can count on this case to keep their phones dry. It also works well as a temporary waterproof solution for those who prefer to keep their iPhone naked most of the time.
Although it does not provide drop or impact protection, the JOTO pouch will keep your iPhone safe from water, sand, dirt, or snow when you're braving the great outdoors. Slip it on when you need it, and take it off when you don't. The touchscreen and camera capabilities remain functional while inside the case.
Pros:
- Waterproof up to 100 ft
- No time limit for diving
- Comes in a pack of two
Cons:
- May impede underwater typing
- No drop protection
- Tight fit for larger phones
Best for Deep Diving
JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch
Deep sea diver
For those who deep-sea dive for hours at a time, this JOTO pouch will keep iPhones dry and safe for depths up to 100 feet.
Bottom line
For all you swimmers, divers, surfers, skiers, sailors, and beach bums, a reliable waterproof case is a must-have accessory to keep your device in pristine condition. Getting the right iPhone 11 Pro case is crucial. The above options will protect the phone from most elements, like water and sand, even if the phone's standard water resistance begins to fail. This extra precaution will ensure that your device warranty stays watertight (pun intended).
The best overall is the Dooge Fully Sealed Waterproof Case because of its "everything-proof" benefits and the additional meter of waterproof protection that is not offered by other similar cases. The Dooge case provides heavy-duty protection for outdoor enthusiasts, defending the phone from up to 16.5 feet of water submersion as well as snow, dirt, sand, and high drops. You couldn't ask more of a waterproof case.
