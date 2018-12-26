The iPhone 8 Plus already provides water resistance to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes, but given its price that might not be enough. For added protection, you should consider purchasing a waterproof case for your smartphone. Here are some of our favorites that get the job done.

If you own an iPhone 8 Plus, it's best to protect it with a waterproof case. The deeper the protection the costlier the solution. Nonetheless, while no two cases are the same, the ones highlighted here all offer basic protection for those times your phone decides to take a swim. Even the least expensive option.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.