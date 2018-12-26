The iPhone 8 Plus already provides water resistance to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes, but given its price that might not be enough. For added protection, you should consider purchasing a waterproof case for your smartphone. Here are some of our favorites that get the job done.
The workhorse
Catalyst
The Catalyst Waterproof Case for the iPhone 8 Plus (also for the iPhone 7 Plus) provides total protection so you can take it anywhere. Built with impact-resistant polycarbonate, the case offers transparent front and back housing sections without sacrificing functionality. Every unit tested IP68 waterproof to 10 meters. Available in black only.
Pure perfection
LifeProof FRĒ Series
Beautifully designed yet durable, the LifeProof Waterproof FRĒ is the case to get if you're looking for protection and style. Available in various color combinations with impactful names, including Night Lite, Drop In, Wipeout, Chakra, and Banzai, the case is water-, drop-, dirt-, and snowproof. Fully submersible to two meters for up to one hour.
Unique look
Seacosmo
Uniquely designed, the Seacosmo case is made from TPU and metal materials to provide protection against drops, bumps, and shock. Like many products on this list, it provides water protection up to 2 meters. If you're looking for a waterproof case that looks slightly different than other ones on the market, this is the one you should consider.
For a different look
OUNNE
This low-cost solution promises to provide underwater protection up to three meters for two hours. It includes an anti-scratch sensitive touch screen protector for added security. This case comes with a black or clear backing.
Dig deeper
NexCase
Available in black and pink, the NexCase for the iPhone 8 Plus provides a polycarbonate hard shell and TPU materials to create a sturdy and flexible case. Here, waterproof protection safeguards your phone for 30 minutes in depths up to 1.5 meters.
Save some cash
Vapesoon
The inexpensive Vapesoon case is IP68 certified, allowing you to submerge your case in two meters of water for up to one hour. This is the one to get if you're into water sports such as sailing when you're near, but probably not in, the water.
If you own an iPhone 8 Plus, it's best to protect it with a waterproof case. The deeper the protection the costlier the solution. Nonetheless, while no two cases are the same, the ones highlighted here all offer basic protection for those times your phone decides to take a swim. Even the least expensive option.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.