While your iPhone 8 may be water resistant, there's still a limit for how deep your device can dive. Luckily for you there are plenty of awesome waterproof cases available out there that'll help you go a little deeper into the ocean blue! Here are the best waterproof cases available for your iPhone 8.
Dive deep and stay colorful
Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case
Keep your iPhone safe from the watery depths with some help from the Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case. This particular iPhone 8 case can be submerged under 6 feet of water for up to an hour. It'll also save your iPhone from snow, dust, dirt, and ice. The Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case comes with a one year warranty and in five different eye-catching color combinations.
Durable and ready to dive
Temdan iPhone 8 Supreme Series Waterproof Case
Add an extra level of protection to your iPhone and jump headfirst into the water with the Temdan iPhone 8 Supreme Series Waterproof Case. This iPhone 8 case can dive up to 6 feet underwater for an hour. You can even snap photos with this case easy-peasy! The Temdan iPhone 8 Supreme Series Waterproof Case doesn't sacrifice touch sensitivity on your screen and still allows you access to all buttons and ports.
Shockproof, dustproof, snowproof, and waterproof
OTBBA iPhone 8 Waterproof Protective Case
Waterproof? Check. Shockproof? Check. Lifeproof? Pretty much! The OTBBA iPhone 8 Waterproof Protective Case is a highly rated and durable accessory that llows you to fully submerge your iPhone up to six feet for two hours: it even has a 6.5 foot high drop protection guarantee. The OTBBA iPhone 8 Waterproof Protective Case is also ideal for capturing photos and video underwater.
High ratings meet deep dives
OUNNE Underwater Full Body Protective Waterproof Case
Plunge yourself and your iPhone up to 10-feet deep for 2 hours with some help from the OUNNE Underwater Full Body Protective Waterproof Case. This particular accessory is super protective and gives you quite a bit of freedom if you want to frolic in the water. The OUNNE Underwater Full Body Protective Waterproof Case is made from a tough TPU material and is also dustproof, drop proof, and dirtproof on top of being waterproof.
Go deep in style
ImpactStrong WaterProof Slim Body iPhone 8 Case
Add a pop of color to your deep sea adventure and traverse the watery depths with help from the ImpactStrong WaterProof Slim Body iPhone 8 Case. This case allows you to go up to 6 feet deep for thirty minutes. You have full access to all buttons and ports despite how heavy duty the design is. You can pick up the ImpactStrong WaterProof Slim Body iPhone 8 Case in 11 different color combinations and transparencies.
Save your iPhone from drowning
Gnais Shockproof iPhone 8 Waterproof Case
Now if you're really looking for a case that'll let you dive deep, then you have to check out the Gnais Shockproof iPhone 8 Waterproof Case. Not only is this iPhone case durable and shockproof, but it also allows you to go underwater up to 20 feet for an hour, which is over triple the diving capacity of some of the cases on this list. If there are any issues with your Gnais Shockproof iPhone 8 Waterproof Case, a 12 month warranty and 100% money back guarantee has you covered.
Whether you're deep diving with friends on a trip in Mexico, looking to snap some photos while doing handstands in your pool, or anything in between, there's a waterproof iPhone 8 case ready for your device. Personally we love the look and feel of the Lifeproof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case (and those high ratings don't look so bad, either!), but to each their own. Whatever you end up deciding to buy, just know that there are plenty of awesome options out there for you and your iPhone 8! Good luck, and happy shopping.
