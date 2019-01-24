While the iPhone XR is practically waterproof, it can only survive for so long submerged in water for up to one meter for up to 30 minutes (it posits an IP67 rating). The best part? If you mess up your supposedly waterproof iPhone from water damage, Apple won't actually cover any of the water damage. Isn't that great? To keep your new iPhone XR safe and your mind at ease, we recommend taking a peek at a few different waterproof XR cases. While the iPhone XR just came out, a lot of these cases come from trusted brands with incredible track records, so we're confident putting them on our list.
Waterproof Warrior
Hitcase Splash for iPhone XR
Keep your iPhone protected and water-free with the Hitcase Splash for iPhone XR. This particular case is super slim, lightweight, and durable, making it an ideal partner for your iPhone XR. It's waterproof up to three meters (10 feet) and has a drop-proof rating up to two meters (around six and a half feet). You get full access to all buttons and ports, and if anything goes wrong, the Hitcase Splash for iPhone XR comes with a 1-year warranty.
Waterproof, dustproof, LifeProof
FRĒ iPhone XR waterproof case
If you're looking for a waterproof iPhone XR case that's also drop-proof, dirt-proof, snow-proof, and LifeProof (see what I did there?) then take a peek at the FRĒ iPhone XR waterproof case. This case allows your iPhone XR to be submerged in up to two meters of water for up to an hour while also providing 360-degree protection with a protective, sealed design. You can pick up the FRĒ iPhone XR waterproof case in colors like asphalt black, boosted blue, tiki teal, frostbite pink, and body surf gray.
Your ultimate waterproof weapon
Catalyst waterproof case for iPhone XR
While this case is only available for pre-order right now, the Catalyst waterproof case for iPhone XR is worth keeping an eye on. This protective case allows your iPhone XR to deep dive up to 10 meters, and if you accidentally drop it, you get up to two meters of drop protection: what more can you ask for?
Affordable and protective
JUSTCOOL waterproof case for iPhone XR
You just bought your fancy and expensive new iPhone XR, so you obviously don't want to break the bank on a case — introducing the JUSTCOOL waterproof case. This affordable case has a 20-foot drop protection guarantee and can be submerged in water without any issues. Did we mention how affordable it is? Because at $23, you can't go wrong.
Keep your iPhone high and dry
SPIDERCASE iPhone XR waterproof case
Love your iPhone XR but don't love the idea of it drowning in a lake or in your bathtub while you binge-watch Family Guy? Then take a peek at SPIDERCASE iPhone XR waterproof case. This case is waterproof up to five meters for an hour or 10 meters for half-an-hour. It only comes in one color (black) but it allows you access to all buttons and ports.
Waterproof, damageproof, and super duper secure
GOCOOL iPhone XR protective waterproof case
If you're a cool dude, then you're going to want to check out the GOCOOL iPhone XR protective waterproof case. This durable case comes with a clear back, so you can really admire the beauty of your new iPhone XR. On top of being pretty, it also provides additional layers or protection and security for your iPhone XR, so you won't have to worry about it getting water damage.
Is there a particular waterproof case that you're absolutely crazy about? Maybe there's a brand that you love that you're hoping will come out with their own waterproof case for your new iPhone XR? Looking to learn the differences between IP67 and IP68?
In the meantime, keep your new iPhone protected from splashes and spills and know that we're always on the hunt for the latest and greatest iPhone accessories here at iMore! We'll be sure to update this article with any and all new waterproof picks as they start rolling out. We'll also be keeping an eye on some of the picks, like the Catalyst waterproof case.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.