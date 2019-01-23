Sure, your iPhone XS Max might have gotten a little boost when it comes to waterproofing capabilities — you can now submerge your phone for 30 minutes in up to two meters deep of water — but that doesn't mean it's completely waterproof. To keep your fancy new iPhone XS Max protected, you're doing to want to pair it with a durable, waterproof case, giving you (slight) peace of mind if you accidentally drop your iPhone into the bottom of the ocean. Here are the best waterproof iPhone XS Max cases available right now.
Waterproof and durable
Hitcase Splash for iPhone XS Max
If you're looking for a durable, drop-proof, waterproof, and stylish case for your iPhone XS Max, then we recommend taking a peek at the Hitcase Splash. The case has a super soft exterior and allows access to all buttons and ports while still protecting your new iPhone XS Max from splashes and fall damage up to six feet.
Protection meets waterproofing and style
FRĒ for iPhone XS Max
If you're in the market for a durable, well-made, consistently highly rated iPhone case, then you might want to check out the FRĒ for iPhone XS Max. This case isn't only protective, but it also comes in five different, eye-catching colors: frostbite pink, asphalt black, body surf gray, tiki teal, and boosted blue. The FRĒ for iPhone XS Max can be submerged in up to two meters for up to an hour, can survive drops from up to two meters, and protects your iPhone XS Max from the outside elements effortlessly.
Cost-efficient (and efficient in general)
JUSTCOOL iPhone XS Max waterproof case
If you're someone who wants to use their iPhone underwater for up to an hour without worrying about any water damage, then it's worth it to look at the JUSTCOOL iPhone XS Max waterproof case. This particular case snugly fits your iPhone and protects it without jeopardizing things like camera quality and thinness. The best part? It's reasonable price-tag, so you don't have to break the bank after that big iPhone XS Max purchase.
Well-made and affordable
SPIDERCASE iPhone XS Max waterproof case
Keep your iPhone XS Max protected and waterproof with some help from the SPIDERCASE iPhone XS Max waterproof case. This durable, lightweight case will protect your iPhone under five meters of water for up to half an hour.
Waterproof and wonderful
TEMDAN iPhone XS Max waterproof case
Waterproof, protective, and accessible for wireless charging: the TEMDAN iPhone XS Max waterproof case is the ideal accessory for your new iPhone. This case will protect your iPhone and allow access to all buttons and ports, meaning you won't have to take it in and out of the case to charge or adjust volume.
Deep-diving device
Catalyst iPhone XS Max waterproof case
While this case is only available for pre-order at the moment, it's worth taking note that the Catalyst iPhone XS Max waterproof case can let your iPhone XS Max deep-drive up to 10 meters. The case will also allow you additional drop protection for up to two meters while still allowing you access to all ports and buttons. It's only available in one color right now: stealth black.
Now, I know what you're thinking: you're wondering how we know if these cases are any good because the iPhone XS Max just came out. These cases are from trusted brands with incredible track records, so we're confident in putting them on our list. They are the absolute best cases we've found so far for the iPhone XS Max, and we can't wait to see what comes out in the next couple of weeks. We've got our eye on the FRĒ for iPhone XS Max, which comes in multiple stylish colors and has outside protection from the elements.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.