Though the iPhone XS has an IP68 rating, which guarantees protection in water up to 1.5m deep for 30 minutes, I know I don't want to risk dropping it into a swimming pool completely unprotected. That's where waterproof cases come in. They're completely sealed off so not only are you protected from potential water damage, but also from dust and debris. These are the best on the market for the iPhone XS.
Best in class
Catalyst
Get true waterproof protection with serious drop protection on top. Catalyst cases have special acoustic membranes to provide better audio than most waterproof cases.
Most popular
LifeProof FRĒ
The most popular waterproof case for iPhone gets the XS upgrade with all the same features, including drop protection, a built-in screen cover, and button covers across the board. It comes in some amazing colors, too!
Budget option
Spidercase
Just because this case is less expensive, doesn't mean it's less waterproof. It'll keep your iPhone XS sealed up tight. Audio quality may suffer a bit, but water and dust protection will not.
Underwater photography
Hitcase Splash
If you're looking for a waterproof case to help you take stellar underwater photos, look no further. Combine this protective case with Hitcase's specially designed lenses for truly brilliant images.
Rugged protection
Supcase
If you need your phone to be waterproof as much as you need it to be drop-proof, Supcase has your case. It's built with extra thick padding on the corners and a strong polycarbonate hard shell. Mud wrestlers take note. This one's for you.
If you're looking for serious water protection, you're going to want a waterproof case, which always has the added benefit of being dust and dirt-proof, too. I swear by my Catalyst waterproof case, taking it with me every time I'm going to be near any body of water.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.