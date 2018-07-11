April 24, 2018: Un-patchable bootrom jailbreak for Nintendo Switch is public!

Over the past 24-hours, the Nintendo Switch jailbreak community was thrown into chaos. It all started when an anonymous user posted the Tegra X1 Bootrom exploit chain publicly on PasteBin. Not long after, Kate Temkin on behalf of the ReSwitched team published a vulnerability disclosure, which includes an exploit execution and proof of concept, as well as the Fusée Gelée launcher. Then, Fail0verflow released their version of the Tegra X1 exploit, called ShofEL2, which includes a Linux port. Finally, hacker Plutoo, who was part of the team that discovered the 3.0.0 exploit that created the Homebrew Launcher released the source code. Plutoo followed this release with a tweet, leaving the Switch hacking scene.

To clarify, both Fusée Gelée and ShofEL2 are based on a bootrom bug that can't be patched in any Nintendo Switch that has been sold so far (as of April 24, 2018). It does not require a modchip and appears to be somewhat simple and straightforward (I'll be jailbreaking my Switch ASAP and have a guide for you soon).

Though these exploits are now publicly available and any person owning a Switch right now can jailbreak it, there isn't a whole lot you can actually do once you've jailbroken your Switch. It's really for the love of doing it and for developers looking to create custom firmware or other cool things on Switch.

As a reminder, don't jailbreak your main Switch. Only do so on a secondary unit that you don't have any important data stored in. There is no reason for you to potentially brick your device — and jailbreaking it will surely void its warranty. Right now, there isn't much you can do with a jailbroken Switch, so don't risk losing the only one you have.

After I've had some time to go through the information, I'll publish a guide to jailbreaking your Nintendo Switch.

April 12, 2018: Coldboot Nintendo Switch jailbreak hack Fusée Gelée to release possibly as early as this summer

Engineer and self-proclaimed "low-level" hacker Kate Temkin has found a vulnerability in the NVIDIA Tegra X1 chip, which is the processor chip inside every Nintendo Switch on the market today. This vulnerability has made it possible for Temkin to build a jailbreak that supposedly won't ever be patchable with a future update.

The hack, currently called Fusée Gelée, as described by Temkin, is "future-proof" because it exploits a coding mistake in the read-only bootrom. This bootrom can receive minor patches while still at the factory, but once it leaves the manufacturing facility, it's unpatchable.

In a recently published FAQ, Temkin noted that Fusée Gelée will likely be made public "sometime this summer."

So what does that mean for us? It means we'll be able to jailbreak our Nintendo Switch devices, no matter what operating system they're running, as long as they're already on the market right now. If your Switch has that Tegra X1 chip, you'll be able to update its firmware until the end of time and continue to enjoy the jailbreak features.

Temkin's FAQ is a fantastic read if you're wondering about the details of Fusée Gelée.

Fusée Gelée FAQ

Homebrew Launcher available on Switch running firmware 3.0.0

Back in December of 2017, a group of hackers revealed at the Chaos Communication Congress in Germany that they successfully hacked the Switch's version 3.0.0 firmware. The team also noted that a Homebrew platform was in the works.

Just a few days later, another hacker team announced a jailbreak coming soon that supposedly will work on any Nintendo Switch, no matter the running operating system (likely using a hardware mod). This group has not yet publicly released their exploit, but in mid-February noted, "We're sure all Switch owners will be delighted by our product. It is worth the wait!"

Earlier in February, Fail0verflow posted on Twitter a video running Linux on Nintendo Switch, which means yet another group has successfully found a way into the Switch operating system. This one is supposedly a bootrom bug.

On February 18, one of the members of the team that spoke the Chaos Community Congress (3C), Plutoo, posted a link on Twitter to a Homebrew Launcher for Switch 3.0.0 on Github, making the Switch officially available for a public jailbreak if the firmware is version 3.0.0 or older.

Just about a week later, a notable Switch Homebrew developer updated the launcher with a better user interface and a few fixes to the way things are handled. Switch's HomeBrew Launcher Menu is now officially at version 2.0.