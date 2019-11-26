Pokémon Go Gyms do more than just house your Blisseys and Slakings until a rival team paints it a new color. Gyms are also the host of Raid Battles where you and up to 19 other players can battle massive versions of specific Pokémon for the chance to catch one. While some of the Raid bosses are common and weak, Raids are also one of the only ways to encounter Legendary Pokémon. What Pokémon, might you ask? Well, the line-up changes pretty often. Each new event brings new and different Raid Bosses, and sometimes Niantic changes them up just for fun. Lucky for you, we've got the whole list right here, and we'll keep it updated for you too! EX Raid

An Exclusive or EX Raid is a special sort of Raid you can only participate in by invitation. Invitations are given to players who battle at EX eligible Gyms during a time of high traffic with some small bit of luck on top. Otherwise, invitations can be shared between Ultra and Best Friends. If you have a high-level friend who gets one, they can invite you to the EX Raid as well. The current EX Raid Boss is Regigigas, the leader of the Regi Titans Trio. Five Star

The Five Star tier is typically reserved for Legendary Pokémon and usually the most sought after of public Raids. They're more difficult to beat than lower star ratings, but if you have the players to do it, the rewards at this level are the best. The current Five Star Raid Boss is Cobalion, the leader of the Legendary Swords of Justice. However, Terrakion will be taking its places beginning November 26, 2019. Four Star Four Star Raids aren't exactly pushovers and ofter provide the Pokémon used to take on Five Star Raids, as well as the Master League PVP Battles. You probably won't be solo-ing these Raids. With a few good friends, you can take them down, no sweat!

Source: The Pokemon Company

Golem

Marowak - Alolan

Weezing - Galarian

Lapras

Tyranitar Three Star Three Star Raids are fairly easy to take down, and many high-level players can do them with just one or two. Still, they're worth a decent chunk of XP and other rewards, including for a limited time, a guaranteed Charged TM from each Three Star Raid. The current line up of Three Star Raid Bosses include:

Source: The Pokemon Company

Raichu - Alolan

Onix

Scyther

Pinsir

Vaporeon

Porygon

Aerodactyl

Azumarill

Espeon

Mantine

Skarmory

Pelipper

Medicham

Cacturne

Ferroseed Two Star Two Star Raids are straightforward battles that many players can solo. You won't find any super valuable Pokémon here, but if you've got to burn your free Raid Pass for the day and don't have anyone to help you with a higher-ranked Raid, these will use up that Pass and give you some XP and rewards.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Muk

Exeggutor (Alolan)

Noctowl

Sableye

Mawille One Star Just about any player able to Raid can solo a One Star. These are all super easy and, unless this is one of your very first Raids, you'll spend more time waiting on the counter for the battle to start than you'll actually spend in the battle itself. However, if you need to complete a lot of Raids fast, these are the ones you want to aim for. Plus, they provide the easiest way to get some of the rarer first stage Pokémon.

Source: The Pokemon Company